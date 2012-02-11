Image 1 of 19 Czech champion Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) led out the sprint and held off Sven Nys for the win. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 19 Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 19 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 19 Zdenek Stybar en route to victory in Middelkerke. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 19 Marcel Meisen (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 19 Bart Aernouts (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 19 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) in his world champion's kit. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 19 Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 19 Overall Superprestige series podium (l-r): Kevin Pauwels, 2nd; Sven Nys, 1st; Zdenek Stybar, 3rd (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 19 Men's podium (l-r): Sven Nys, 2nd; Zdenek Stybar, 1st; Tom Meeusen, 3rd (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 19 Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 19 World champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) finished 9th on the day. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 19 Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus) cracked the top-10 with an 8th place finish. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 19 Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) on one of several short, steep pitches in Middelkerke. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 19 Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) finished 12th in Middelkerke. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 19 Men's podium in Middelkerke (l-r): Sven Nys, Zdenek Stybar and Tom Meeusen (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 19 Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) outkicks Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) for third place. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 19 Zdenek Stybar celebrates his victory in the final round of the Superprestige series. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 19 The elite men's race became a two-man battle between Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Czech champion Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) made up a little for a lackluster season on Saturday afternoon with a well-deserved win at the final Superprestige round of the season, held under sunny skies and frigid temperatures alongside the North Sea in Middelkerke, Belgium.

Next season Stybar will switch his focus from cyclo-cross to the road but on the twisting course across the dunes of Middelkerke the 26-year-old Czech showed he's not gone just yet. "Stybi" teamed up with Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) and distanced rivals like Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) and world champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) halfway through the race. The duo eventually sprinted for the win with Stybar taking top honours.

"Finally, I didn't think a big win would be in it for me this year. The fact that I made the race with overall winner Nys adds even more glamour to it. I struggled in the corners today. I wondered whether or not to lead-out (which he did) the headwind sprint but I felt that I had some power left in my legs to hold off Nys," Stybar said.

While losing out in the sprint, the second place finish by Nys was more than enough to claim his 11th overall win in the Superprestige series. Despite winning only one round – in Gieten – Nys never finished out of the top-five. With 105 points Nys holds off Pauwels at 99 and Stybar at 92 points.

"I was really nervous coming into this one. We're reaching the end of the season and due to the cold weather it was hard to keep training well. When arriving here this morning I had a bad feeling about this. The fast course could make things turn wrong and that's something I already went through in the final round one time," Nys said. "When a strong Stybar moved up I realized that he was the one to follow. Keeping up was the only thing I thought about as he was clearly stronger today," Nys added.

The early leaders on the day included local rider and last year's winner Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) and Radomir Simunek (BKCP-Powerplus). On the second lap Nys made his way to the front and upped the tempo. Soon afterwards Pauwels moved up towards the leaders Nys, Vantornout and Simunek. "Despite that I realized that it wasn't my day while Nys was going strong," Pauwels said.

On the fourth of nine laps Nys and Simunek powered away in the sand sector while the home crowd saw their hero Vantornout struggle. Actually, both Sunweb-Revor riders struggled and they were caught back by the first chasers. A little later the remaining leaders were caught back, too, and nine riders led the race.

Halfway into the race Stybar put the hammer down. The Czech champion powered smoothly through the sand and only Nys was able to follow. The acceleration from the duo meant the end of the Superprestige hopes of Pauwels. The World Cup winner quickly lost ground and trailed the duo in front by 15 seconds.

On every lap the two leaders extended their advantage over the chasers at the decisive barrier section which was followed by a 50-metre long sector of sand. Both Stybar and Nys hopped the barriers which allowed them to hit the sand at a higher speed than the chasers, most of whom dismounted to clear the barriers.

A huge contrast from the world championship race from two weeks ago was the performance from the winner Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus). The newly crowned world champion seemed lethal in the long sand sections of Koksijde whereas he struggled at each passage of the short sand strip in Middelkerke.

With a few more laps to go the biggest battle in the race was over. Nys had his eleventh Superprestige win in the pocket and the only fight that was left was the one for the race victory and the third podium spot. A minor crash from Nys in the penultimate lap didn't do any damage and the duo hit the final lap together.

Stybar led most of the lap and tried to power away from Nys, who didn't give in. The duo hit the finishing straight together at a slow pace with Stybar leading-out the sprint into the headwind and gradually upping the pace. Nys tried to come around the Czech champion in the final metres but Stybar held off the Belgian champion and grabbed his eighth win of the season.

The sprint for third place was won by Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) ahead of Pauwels, Simunek and Vantornout. Meeusen and Vantornout claimed fourth and fifth in the overall rankings in which they passed Bart Aernouts (Rabo-Giant Off-Road); he only managed an 11th place on the day and tumbled from fourth to sixth.

Despite winning three rounds Niels Albert only finished seventh overall as he missed two rounds due to a wrist injury halfway through the season. Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) concluded a poor run in the Superprestige series with zero points. As points are only on offer for the top-15 he once again fell just short with a 16th place finish in Middelkerke.

Full Results 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:59:05 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 3 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:00:15 4 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 5 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 6 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 7 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:19 8 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:29 9 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:49 10 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept 0:00:50 11 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 12 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:00:55 13 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team 0:01:22 14 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 0:01:41 15 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 16 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles 0:02:03 17 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL 0:02:14 18 Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 0:02:22 19 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:02:33 20 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:02:42 21 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:02:49 22 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 0:03:00 23 Bart Hofman (Bel) 24 Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Barracuda 0:03:20 25 Kevin Cant (Bel) Van Goethem 0:03:38 26 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:11 27 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 28 Jelle Wallays (Bel) -1lap 29 Dries Pauwels (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team -3laps 30 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 31 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 32 Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team