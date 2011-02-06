Trending

Baestaens tops Aernouts in Hoogstraten

Aernouts tops Adams in finale

Image 1 of 5

Jim Aernouts (Sunweb-Revor), Vincent Baestaens (KDL Trans) and Joeri Adams (Rabo-Giant) made up the podium in Hoogstraten

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 5

Belgian champion Joeri Adams (Rabobank)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 5

Vincent Baestaens (KDL Trans) wins the Hoogstraten Superprestige race

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 5

Vincent Baestaens (KDL Trans) claimed the win

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 5

World champion Lars Van der Haar finished off the podium in Hoogstraten

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincent Baestaens (Bel)0:52:40
2Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:00:06
3Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team0:00:10
4Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team0:00:30
5Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:36
6Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
7Micki van Empel (Ned) ZZPR.nl0:00:59
8Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor0:01:08
9Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:01:15
10Twan van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl0:01:17
11Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:32
12Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:43
13Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:02:03
14Corné van Kessel (Ned)0:02:22
15Marcel Meisen (Ger)0:03:02
16Emiel Dolsma (Ned)0:03:15
17Niels Koyen (Bel)0:04:02
18Kristof Cop (Bel)0:04:13
19Stijn Mortelmans (Bel) Palmans-Cras
20Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Cycling Champs0:04:27
21Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)
22Raf Risbourg (Bel)0:05:16
23Joeri Hofman (Bel)0:06:03
24 (-1 lap)Hendrik Sweeck (Bel)
25Jelle Cant (Bel)
26 (-2 laps)Bart Barkhuis (Ned) WV Meteoor Assen-Roden
27Nick van Dijke (Ned)
28 (-3 laps)Rutger Lahaye (Bel)
29 (-4 laps)Joachim Janssens (Bel) Cyclocrossteam Freddy Sport Dilbeek

Superprestige standings after 7 rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team92pts
2Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor78
3Vincent Baestaens (Bel) KDL Trans75
4Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team70
5Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus55
6Marcel Meisen (Ger)47
7Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor45
8Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor36
9Micki van Empel (Ned) ZZPR.nl27
10Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team26
11Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor25
12Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole24
13Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor23
14Corné van Kessel (Ned)23
15Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor21
16Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned)20
17Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus20
18Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP-Powerplus13
19Sean De Bie (Bel)13
20Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor12
21Michiel van der Heyden (Ned)11
22Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team11
23Karel Hník (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team11
24Twan van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl11
25Tim Merlier (Bel)9
26Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team9
27Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team8
28Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)7
29Elia Silvestri (Ita) Guerciotti5
30Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus5
31Michael Boroš (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor4
32Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) ZZPR.nl2
33Ritchie Denolf (Bel)1
34Jelle Brackman (Bel) MTB dreamteam1

