Baestaens tops Aernouts in Hoogstraten
Aernouts tops Adams in finale
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
|0:52:40
|2
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:00:06
|3
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|0:00:30
|5
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:36
|6
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|7
|Micki van Empel (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|0:00:59
|8
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor
|0:01:08
|9
|Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|0:01:15
|10
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|0:01:17
|11
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:32
|12
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:43
|13
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:02:03
|14
|Corné van Kessel (Ned)
|0:02:22
|15
|Marcel Meisen (Ger)
|0:03:02
|16
|Emiel Dolsma (Ned)
|0:03:15
|17
|Niels Koyen (Bel)
|0:04:02
|18
|Kristof Cop (Bel)
|0:04:13
|19
|Stijn Mortelmans (Bel) Palmans-Cras
|20
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Cycling Champs
|0:04:27
|21
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)
|22
|Raf Risbourg (Bel)
|0:05:16
|23
|Joeri Hofman (Bel)
|0:06:03
|24 (-1 lap)
|Hendrik Sweeck (Bel)
|25
|Jelle Cant (Bel)
|26 (-2 laps)
|Bart Barkhuis (Ned) WV Meteoor Assen-Roden
|27
|Nick van Dijke (Ned)
|28 (-3 laps)
|Rutger Lahaye (Bel)
|29 (-4 laps)
|Joachim Janssens (Bel) Cyclocrossteam Freddy Sport Dilbeek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|92
|pts
|2
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|78
|3
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) KDL Trans
|75
|4
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|70
|5
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|55
|6
|Marcel Meisen (Ger)
|47
|7
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor
|45
|8
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|36
|9
|Micki van Empel (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|27
|10
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|26
|11
|Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|25
|12
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|24
|13
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|23
|14
|Corné van Kessel (Ned)
|23
|15
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|21
|16
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned)
|20
|17
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|20
|18
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP-Powerplus
|13
|19
|Sean De Bie (Bel)
|13
|20
|Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|12
|21
|Michiel van der Heyden (Ned)
|11
|22
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|11
|23
|Karel Hník (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|11
|24
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|11
|25
|Tim Merlier (Bel)
|9
|26
|Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|9
|27
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|8
|28
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)
|7
|29
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Guerciotti
|5
|30
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|5
|31
|Michael Boroš (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|4
|32
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|2
|33
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel)
|1
|34
|Jelle Brackman (Bel) MTB dreamteam
|1
