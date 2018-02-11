World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle (Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Sanne Cant (Iko-Beobank) won the penultimate round of the Superprestige Ladies Trophy in Hoogstraten, her second in a row in the series. Maud Kaptheijns (Crelan-Charles) finished second, 26 seconds back, while British champion Helen Wyman (Xypex-Verge Sport) was third at 33 seconds.

With Cant and Kaptheijns level at the top of the Superprestige rankings coming into the race, it was all to play for on the twisting, half-dry, half-wet mud circuit.

Newly-crowned repeat world champion Cant - also the European, Belgian and World Cup champion this season - led from the gun, looking to stamp her authority on the race immediately.

As the fast, dry first section of lap gave way to the hills and mud of the latter third, Cant pulled away decisively, leaving a chase group - headed up by Kaptheijns - in her wake.

It didn't take long for Kaptheijns to make her counter-move, breaking away from the group that contained Wyman and Nikki Brammeier (Mudiiita-Canyon), among others, on lap two. The race for the win, however, already looked over as Cant extended her lead to 22 seconds by lap three.

Behind Kaptheijns, Wyman and Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) were battling over third, exchanging places until Wyman pressed ahead in the wet mud on lap four. A small mistake by Kaptheijns saw her dismount in the same section, giving Wyman a target to aim at a few seconds back.

The gap couldn't be closed though, and as Cant celebrated her eighteenth win of the season Wyman crossed the line within sight of second placed Kaptheijns, just a few seconds back.

Cant now leads the overall rankings by just one point with one round remaining. She is on 92 points while Kaptheijns loses her lead for the first time. Annemarie Worst (Era-Circus) is third on 72 points.

Full Results