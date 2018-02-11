Mathieu Van der Poel dominates in Superprestige Hoogstraten
Sweeck, David Van der Poel round out podium
Elite Men: -
Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) took another dominant win at the seventh round of the Superprestige Trophy at Hoogstraten, his fifth in the series and 28th of the season. Laurens Sweeck (Era-Circus) finished second, 22 seconds back, while David van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) sprinted to third, at 30 seconds.
The result means that Van der Poel has mathematically won the Superprestige Trophy for the third time, his 100 points leading Wout Van Aert (Veranda's Willems-Crelan) by four with one race remaining and Van Aert not participating. Sweeck moves up to third place on 76 points.
Today's race caps a dominant season for the Dutchman, who became European and Dutch champion, as well as winning the two other major competitions in cyclocross - the DVV Trofee and UCI World Cup.
A fast start saw Michael Vanthourenhout (Marlux-Napoleon Games) take off at the front as the big two of van der Poel and the newly-crowned triple world champion Van Aert - riding his final race of the season - lingered further back in the pack.
Vanthourenhout didn't last too long out front though, as the two rivals came to the front of the chase group in the wet mud at the end of the lap to close down the lead. Rather than simply ride away as we have seen so many times before, the pair continued on as part of a 7-10 man lead group.
On the third lap, van der Poel made his move at the end of the lap in the thick wet mud, taking his brother David and Van Aert with him.
The 23-year-old didn't stick around though, pushing on alone on lap four. At the end of the lap, his lead was 22 seconds, and that was that. A chase group of around eight riders including Van Aert formed, ensuring some action as they squabbled over the podium spots for the remainder of the race.
Tim Merlier (Veranda's Willems-Crelan) and Vanthourenhout both enjoyed lengthy excursions off the front of the chase group, but no moves would stick until Sweeck went for it on the penultimate lap of the race.
Up front, van der Poel, who enjoyed a 51-second lead at one point, casually rode to victory as Sweeck held off the chasers behind. Vanthourenhout just lost out on third in the sprint, while Van Aert ended up sixth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|0:59:33
|2
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) ERA-Circus
|0:00:22
|3
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|0:00:30
|4
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|5
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan - Charles
|0:00:32
|6
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan - Charles
|0:00:36
|7
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:39
|8
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst
|0:00:41
|9
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:00:47
|10
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) ERA-Circus
|0:01:04
|11
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:48
|12
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:01:55
|13
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:01
|14
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|15
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:11
|16
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|0:02:21
|17
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|0:02:28
|18
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:35
|19
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita)
|0:02:59
|20
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:03:09
|21
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Ginestar - Delikia
|0:03:19
|22
|Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:03:28
|23
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
|0:03:34
|24
|Joeri Adams (Bel)
|0:03:36
|25
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Steylaerts - Betfirst
|0:04:04
|26
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:04:13
|27
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibañez (Spa)
|0:04:50
|28
|Braam Merlier (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst
|0:04:56
|29
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:05:24
|30
|Ismael Esteban Aguero (Spa) Ginestar - Delikia
|31
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)
|32
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Crelan - Charles
|33
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions Lifecare
|34
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned)
|35
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|36
|Jens Gys (Bel)
|37
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|38
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|39
|Jonas Degroote (Bel)
|40
|Niels Koyen (Bel)
|41
|Mark McConnell (Can)
|42
|Tyler Cloutier (USA)
|43
|Vincent Oger (Bel)
|DNF
|Diether Sweeck (Bel)
|DNF
|Nicolas Pruvot (Fra)
