Iserbyt dominates U23 men's race in Gavere
Hermans and Cleppe on the podium
U23 Men: Gavere - Gavere
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:47:06
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|3
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|4
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Bkcp-Corendon
|5
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|6
|Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) Atom 6 - Tops Antiek Ct
|0:01:38
|7
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:01:42
|8
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|9
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:01:51
|10
|Braam Merlier (Bel) Baguet - M.I.B.A. - Indulek - Derito Cycli
|0:02:04
|11
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice Golden Palace Ct
|0:02:16
|12
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|13
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Vastgoedservice Golden Palace Ct
|0:02:17
|14
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Bkcp-Corendon
|0:03:12
|15
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team
|0:03:37
|16
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:04:08
|17
|Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:04:15
|18
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Lares-Doltcini Ct
|0:04:48
|19
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Enertherm-Bkcp
|0:05:00
|20
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
|0:05:40
|21
|Simon Jaecques (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:06:12
|22
|Brecht Vandenheede (Bel) Wc De Molenspurters Meulebeke
|0:06:32
|23
|Onno Verheyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst Vzw
|0:06:38
|24
|Dario Tielen (Bel) Individueel
|0:06:48
|25
|Jack Humphreys (GBr) Wheelbase Altura Mgd
|0:07:07
|26
|Han Devos (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:07:12
|27
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Rsc De Zuidwesthoek
|0:08:13
|28
|Stef Claeys (Bel) Cycling Team Bcv Works-Soenens-Jielk
|0:08:20
|29
|Robin Alderweireld (Bel) Cycling Team Oostkust
|30
|Benjamin Wadey (USA) Individueel
|31
|Wesley Floren (Ned) Ucm Cyclingteam
|32
|Ricardo Bennati (Ita) Progetto Ciclismo Evo Team
|33
|James Garrett (GBr) Rugby Velo
|34
|Yelle Leaerts (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst Vzw
|35
|Joe Atkins (GBr) Ride Coventry
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel adds more spring races to 2020 scheduleDutchman hoping to make debuts at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next season
-
Dimension Data rebrands and goes blue as NTT Pro Cycling for 2020African team confirms 27-rider roster and reveals new colours
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy