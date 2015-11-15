Trending

Iserbyt dominates U23 men's race in Gavere

Hermans and Cleppe on the podium

Image 1 of 2

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 2

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) beats Max Gulickx (Netherlands) for second

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) beats Max Gulickx (Netherlands) for second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:47:06
2Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:45
3Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:06
4Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Bkcp-Corendon
5Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:28
6Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) Atom 6 - Tops Antiek Ct0:01:38
7Martijn Budding (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:42
8Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:44
9Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:51
10Braam Merlier (Bel) Baguet - M.I.B.A. - Indulek - Derito Cycli0:02:04
11Yannick Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice Golden Palace Ct0:02:16
12Sieben Wouters (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
13Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Vastgoedservice Golden Palace Ct0:02:17
14Adam Toupalik (Cze) Bkcp-Corendon0:03:12
15Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team0:03:37
16Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:04:08
17Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:04:15
18Johan Jacobs (Swi) Lares-Doltcini Ct0:04:48
19Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Enertherm-Bkcp0:05:00
20Lander Loockx (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 990:05:40
21Simon Jaecques (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc0:06:12
22Brecht Vandenheede (Bel) Wc De Molenspurters Meulebeke0:06:32
23Onno Verheyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst Vzw0:06:38
24Dario Tielen (Bel) Individueel0:06:48
25Jack Humphreys (GBr) Wheelbase Altura Mgd0:07:07
26Han Devos (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc0:07:12
27Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Rsc De Zuidwesthoek0:08:13
28Stef Claeys (Bel) Cycling Team Bcv Works-Soenens-Jielk0:08:20
29Robin Alderweireld (Bel) Cycling Team Oostkust
30Benjamin Wadey (USA) Individueel
31Wesley Floren (Ned) Ucm Cyclingteam
32Ricardo Bennati (Ita) Progetto Ciclismo Evo Team
33James Garrett (GBr) Rugby Velo
34Yelle Leaerts (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst Vzw
35Joe Atkins (GBr) Ride Coventry

