Dekker claims junior men's race in Gavere

Jaspers second and Groot third

Dutch cyclist Jens Dekker celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the junior's race at the second stop of the Superprestige cyclocross cycling competition in Zonhoven

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Dekker (Ned) Enertherm-BKCP0:41:37
2Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP0:00:02
3Mitch Groot (Ned) Lares-Doltcini Ct0:00:47
4Alessio Dhoore (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:06
5Jarne Driesen (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:16
6Alex Colman (Bel) Lares-Doltcini Ct0:01:27
7Jari De Clerq (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes Ct0:01:32
8Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP0:01:37
9Thymen Arensman (Ned) Craft Ten Tusscher0:01:50
10Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:55
11Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc0:02:03
12Gianni Siebens (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:12
13Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lares-Doltcini Ct0:02:23
14Andreas Goeman (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:39
15Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares-Doltcini Ct0:02:47
16Arne Vrachten (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:51
17Reno Bauters (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc0:03:16
18Tuut Van Den Bergh (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:03:23
19Jonas Smet (Bel) Enertherm-Bkcp0:03:30
20Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Kvc Noordzeemeeuw0:03:44
21Jente Tielemans (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc0:04:00
22Yannick Vrielink (Ned) Craft Ten Tusscher0:04:01
23Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel) Omc Mtb Club - Opoeteren0:04:08
24Timo Kielich (Bel) Trek-Bioracer Mtb Team
25Kyle Agterberg (Ned) G.W.C. De Adelaar0:04:09
26Fabio Van Goethem (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes Ct0:04:48
27Maxim Van Gils (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:05:04
28Wannes Defour (Bel) Cycling Team Luc Wallays - Jonge Renn0:08:11
29Harry Lewis (GBr) Sram Sherwood Pines Rt0:08:26
30Cameron Biddle (USA) Individueel
31Sven Maertens (Bel) Wc De Molenspurters Meulebeke
32Ewan Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Jlt Condor
33Aaron Logie (Bel) Wielerteam Ieper
34Tyla Loftus (GBr) Wheelbase Altura Mgd
35Thomas Clarke (GBr) Red Rose Olympic
36Angelo Windels (Bel) Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust
37Kacem Clerq (Bel) Cycling Team Luc Wallays - Jonge Renn

