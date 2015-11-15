Dekker claims junior men's race in Gavere
Jaspers second and Groot third
Junior Men: Gavere - Gavere
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Dekker (Ned) Enertherm-BKCP
|0:41:37
|2
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|0:00:02
|3
|Mitch Groot (Ned) Lares-Doltcini Ct
|0:00:47
|4
|Alessio Dhoore (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|5
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|6
|Alex Colman (Bel) Lares-Doltcini Ct
|0:01:27
|7
|Jari De Clerq (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes Ct
|0:01:32
|8
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|0:01:37
|9
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Craft Ten Tusscher
|0:01:50
|10
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|11
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:02:03
|12
|Gianni Siebens (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|13
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lares-Doltcini Ct
|0:02:23
|14
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|15
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares-Doltcini Ct
|0:02:47
|16
|Arne Vrachten (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|17
|Reno Bauters (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:03:16
|18
|Tuut Van Den Bergh (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:03:23
|19
|Jonas Smet (Bel) Enertherm-Bkcp
|0:03:30
|20
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Kvc Noordzeemeeuw
|0:03:44
|21
|Jente Tielemans (Bel) Acrog - Balen Bc
|0:04:00
|22
|Yannick Vrielink (Ned) Craft Ten Tusscher
|0:04:01
|23
|Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel) Omc Mtb Club - Opoeteren
|0:04:08
|24
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Trek-Bioracer Mtb Team
|25
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned) G.W.C. De Adelaar
|0:04:09
|26
|Fabio Van Goethem (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes Ct
|0:04:48
|27
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:05:04
|28
|Wannes Defour (Bel) Cycling Team Luc Wallays - Jonge Renn
|0:08:11
|29
|Harry Lewis (GBr) Sram Sherwood Pines Rt
|0:08:26
|30
|Cameron Biddle (USA) Individueel
|31
|Sven Maertens (Bel) Wc De Molenspurters Meulebeke
|32
|Ewan Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Jlt Condor
|33
|Aaron Logie (Bel) Wielerteam Ieper
|34
|Tyla Loftus (GBr) Wheelbase Altura Mgd
|35
|Thomas Clarke (GBr) Red Rose Olympic
|36
|Angelo Windels (Bel) Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust
|37
|Kacem Clerq (Bel) Cycling Team Luc Wallays - Jonge Renn
