Vantornout puts on master klaas in Gavere mud

Pauwels and Nys complete the podium

Image 1 of 23

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 23

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 23

The mud in Gavere was compared to whale blubber

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 23

Rob Peeters (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 23

Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 23

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 23

Kevin Pauwels tails Tom Meeusen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 23

Lars van der Haar in Gavere

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 23

Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP Powerplus)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 23

Joeri Adams (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 23

Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) chases with Lars van der Haar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 23

The Gavere podium: Kevin Pauwels, Klaas Vantornout, Sven Nys

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 23

Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) chases

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 23

In the pits, Klaas Vantornout leads Tom Meeusen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 23

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 23

Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 23

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 23

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 23

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 23

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 23

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 23

The Gavere podium: Kevin Pauwels, Klaas Vantornout, Sven Nys

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 23

A very happy Vantornout family

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games) used his bike skills and power to dominate the deep mud and slippery conditions and so win the fourth Superprestige round in Asper-Gavere, Belgium on Sunday.

The tall Belgian managed to go clear alone just before the start of the last lap as teammate Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games) slipped in the mud and briefly delayed Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea).

Vantornout managed to carve out a clear advantage to secure an important victory and show he is one of the strongest cyclo-cross riders of the season. Pauwels finished second to make it a great day for Sunweb - Napoleon Games.

"This is a fantastic win. I'm not winning a lot of races and I was still missing out on a big classic win. This one comes just behind the Belgian championships I won last year," Vantornout said.

Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) came from a long way back to finish third, with Meeusen slipping to an angry and disappointed fourth after being in contention for much of the race. The podium finish vaulted Nys back to the top of the Superprestige series standings, after Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP Powerplus), the overnight leader, faded back from a fast start to sixth.

"I didn't want to make the mistake to start too fast. It was a tactical decision. It was not the intention to lose a lot of time when my chain came off. I stood still for 15 seconds. That's what I lacked in the end," Nys said. "I'm pleased to be leading the series now. It's better to lead than to chase."

Van der Poel wasn't worried too much. "I hoped to finish in the top five, and it's a sixth place. The course took its toll. I struggled to click in my pedals because of the small rocks," Van der Poel said.

Veterans Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) and Sven Vanthourenhout (Crelan – AA Drink) showed they excel on the tougher courses, managing good eighth and ninth places, respectively.

The huge Belgian crowds packed the side of the muddy descents and got to enjoy numerous tumbles and slips in the mud. "The crowds continue to grow. It's an amazing feeling to ride through that wall of sound," Vantornout said.

Nys defends his lead next week at the famous F1 car circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, one day after the World Cup round in Koksijde. "That's probably going to be even harder than this course," Nys said. Van der Poel trails Nys by two points. Van der Haar and Vantornout share third place at three points from Nys.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
3Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink
4Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
5Lars van der Haar (Ned) Giant-Shimano
6Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP Powerplus
7Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP Powerplus
8Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
9Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink
10Bart Aernouts (Bel) Corendon-KwadrO
11David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP Powerplus
12Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
13Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
14Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
15Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
16Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
17Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
18Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini Cycling Team
19Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
20Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
21Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
22Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
23Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
24Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
25Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
26Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
27Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentaal Team
28Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
29Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
30Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
31Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)
32Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)
33Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
34Asier Urdaibai Erauzkin (Spa)
35Josu Arregi Dominguez (Spa)

Superprestige standings after 4 races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink52pts
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP Powerplus50
3Lars van der Haar (Ned) Giant-Shimano49
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games49
5Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games48
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea45
7Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea28
8Bart Aernouts (Bel) Corendon-KwadrO24
9Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP Powerplus22
10Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace20
11David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP Powerplus17
12Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea16
13Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink13
14Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet-Fidea9
15Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games8
16Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team8
17Dieter Vanthourenhout7
18Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games6
19Julien Taramarcaz (Cze) Corendon KwadrO4
20Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace3
21Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games2

 

