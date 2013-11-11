Trending

Cant prevails at Jaarmarktcross Niel

Harris second, Stultiens third

Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) celebrates victory at Jaarmarktcross Niel

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Jaarmarktcross Niel women's podium (L-R): Nikki Harris, Sanne Cant and Sabrina Stultiens

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP0:37:40
2Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:09
3Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:01:15
4Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:01:37
5Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:46
6Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:02:23
7Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team0:02:36
8Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team0:03:34
9Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force0:04:03
10Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer0:04:07
11Christine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens0:05:02
12Ilona Meter (Ned) Giant0:05:45
13Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team0:06:03
14Laure Bouteloup (Fra)0:06:14
15Axelle Bellaert (Bel) Zannata Lotto CT Menen0:07:32
16Hilde Quintens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:08:39
17Caren Commissaris (Bel) UP Cyclingteam-1lap
18Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
19Silke Baumer (Bel) Vlaamse Triatlon & Duatlon CT
20Marijke De Pauw (Bel) Noord-West Brabant
21Cindy Diericx (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren Solar CT-2laps
DNFSophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team

