Cant prevails at Jaarmarktcross Niel
Harris second, Stultiens third
Elite Women: -
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|0:37:40
|2
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:01:15
|4
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|5
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|6
|Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|7
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|0:02:36
|8
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|9
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force
|0:04:03
|10
|Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer
|0:04:07
|11
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens
|0:05:02
|12
|Ilona Meter (Ned) Giant
|0:05:45
|13
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team
|0:06:03
|14
|Laure Bouteloup (Fra)
|0:06:14
|15
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel) Zannata Lotto CT Menen
|0:07:32
|16
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:08:39
|17
|Caren Commissaris (Bel) UP Cyclingteam
|-1lap
|18
|Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|19
|Silke Baumer (Bel) Vlaamse Triatlon & Duatlon CT
|20
|Marijke De Pauw (Bel) Noord-West Brabant
|21
|Cindy Diericx (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren Solar CT
|-2laps
|DNF
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy