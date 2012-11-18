Image 1 of 57 Sven Nys triumphs over his rivals (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 57 Kevin Pauwels, Bart Wellens and Lars Van Der Haar lead the pack (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 57 Sven Nys runs with his bike (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 57 Kevin Pauwels (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 57 Aurelien Duval (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 57 Jim Aernouts (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 57 Sven Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 57 Kevin Pauwels (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 57 Bart Wellens (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 57 Niels Albert (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 57 Rob Peeters (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 57 Julien Taramarcaz (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 57 Thijs Van Amerongen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 57 Lars Van Der Haar (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 57 Niels Albert (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 57 Philip Walsleben (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 57 Bart Wellens and Lars Van Der Haar (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 57 Bart Wellens and Lars Van Der Haar fight for the same space (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 57 Bart Wellens (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 57 Bart Wellens runs with his bike. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 57 Julien Taramarcaz (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 57 Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 57 Radomir Simunek (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 57 Julien Taramarcaz (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 57 Lars Van Der Haar (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 57 Sven Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 57 Christoph Pfingsten (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 57 Jim Aernouts (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 29 of 57 Aurelien Duval (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 30 of 57 Sven Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 31 of 57 Jan Denuwelaere (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 32 of 57 Sven Nys wins this Superprestige round (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 33 of 57 Niels Albert after the finish (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 34 of 57 Etienne Gevaert, President Of The Hansgrohe Superprestige (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 35 of 57 Etienne Gevaert, President Of The Hansgrohe Superprestige, and his wife (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 36 of 57 Elite men's podium: Klaas Vantornout, Sven Nys, Bart Wellens (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 37 of 57 Elite men's podium: Klaas Vantornout, Sven Nys, Bart Wellens (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 38 of 57 Elite men's podium: Klaas Vantornout, Sven Nys, Bart Wellens (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 39 of 57 Elite men's podium: Klaas Vantornout, Sven Nys, Bart Wellens (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 40 of 57 Lots of fans were out, including those cheering Zdnek Stybar (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 41 of 57 Race winner Sven Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 42 of 57 Race winner Sven Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 43 of 57 Etienne Gevaert and Sven Nys chat after the race (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 44 of 57 A victorious Sven Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 45 of 57 Jim Aernouts (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 46 of 57 Lubomir Petrus (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 47 of 57 Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 48 of 57 Sven Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 49 of 57 Klaas Vantornout (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 50 of 57 Kevin Pauwels (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 51 of 57 Niels Albert (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 52 of 57 Christoph Pfingsten hops back on his bike (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 53 of 57 Huge crowds surround the pits (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 54 of 57 Sven Nys lifts his arms in victory (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 55 of 57 Sven Nys wins the race. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 56 of 57 Sven Nys celebrates victory (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 57 of 57 Etienne Gevaert and Sven Nys pose for a photo. (Image credit: Photopress.be)

With two impressive wins in two days Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) underlined his dominance in the cyclo-cross scene. His Saturday win on a fast course in Hasselt was a demonstration of both tactical and technical skills. On Sunday, Nys concluded his great weekend with a classy finish in muddy Asper-Gavere, his eighth win in the cyclo-cross classic. In a two-man sprint, Nys easily bested Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor).

“I don’t think I’ve ever been this good. I’ve certainly got more punch in my legs than other years. Klaas was very good today but there’s only a few riders I have to fear in the sprint,” Nys said.

Nys is still unbeaten in the Hansgrohe Superprestige series this season and duly strengthened his lead over world champion Niels Albert (BKCP- Powerplus). Albert had an off-day and finished in a season-worst sixth place.

In Gavere, the 36-year-old Nys dealt well with a top-notch performance from Klaas Vantornout. The latter found a muddy, demanding course that suited his abilities to perfection. Vantornout anticipated Nys’ first acceleration by going on a solo attack during the third of eight tough laps. One lap later, Nys moved forward and bridged up with Vantornout when starting the fifth lap. What followed was a thriller in which both riders tried to get rid of each other, especially during the final ascent towards Grenier castle.

“Sven sneaked past me when I didn’t expect it. I had to do something,” Vantornout said. Off the bike he sprinted his way over Nys, blocking his path. Their positions changed a couple more times but eventually they were still together on top of the climb. “I gained a few metres on him after the pit but it wasn’t enough,” Vantornout added.

A sprint would conclude the thriller. Vantornout led it out but Nys blew past him.

“My sprint was really fast but what can you say about that from Sven. What is it he can’t do,” Vantornout wondered. “He’s superior to everybody these days.”

Fifty seconds later, Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) concluded a strong race with a surprising third place, his first podium of the season in a series race.

“Finishing on the podium is a surprise to me. It’s beyond all expectations, especially in a classic like this one,” Wellens told Cyclingnews. During the first half of the race Wellens rode near the front, before riding in a group with Nys and Kevin Pauwels behind leader Vantornout and chaser Bart Aernouts (AA Drink-Leontien.nl).

“My mechanics and father told me to hold back and pace myself but I was comfortable. I was waiting for Nys to attack. When he did [halfway the race] I was caught behind Bart Aernouts and lost a lot of metres. From there I rode my own race. I bridged up with Pauwels and got rid of him in the running sections,” Wellens added.

First non-Belgian rider in Gavere was Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink-Leontien .nl) in eighth place at more than two minutes from Nys. The Dutchman led the race for a while until he – like many other riders – was confronted with a broken derailleur. Also notable was the performance from American rider Jonathan Page. After a lacklustre start to the season Page – still without a main sponsor – bounced back from a bad start to finish twelfth, grabbing his first Superprestige points of the season. “This is very good for my head. I finally showed I can ride a bike,” Page said.

The next round in the Hansgrohe Superprestige series is held next Saturday in Gieten, Netherlands.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 1:03:02 2 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:00:02 3 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:50 4 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:01:05 5 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:30 6 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:52 7 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team 0:02:07 8 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink 0:02:15 9 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:05 10 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 0:03:24 11 Aurelien Duval (Fra) UV Aube 0:04:09 12 Jonathan Page (USA) 0:04:19 13 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept 0:04:36 14 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:04:45 15 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:05:22 16 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) 0:05:45 17 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet-KDL 0:05:53 18 Isaac Suarez (Spa) 0:06:05 19 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:06:15 20 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:09:18 21 (-1 lap) Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV-VZW 22 (-2 laps) Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 23 (-2 laps) Jose Antonio Diez (Spa) 24 (-3 laps) Alexander Revell (NZl) Revolution Bicycle DNF Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus DNF Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus DNF Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony DNF Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea DNF Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole DNF Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team DNF Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized DNF Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco DNF Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus DNF Micki van Empel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-KDL DNF Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team