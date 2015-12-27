Trending

Van Loy victorious in Diegem

Cant, Lechner on podium

Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet Fidea)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) had to wait a long time but on Sunday afternoon, she finally grabbed the first big win of her career. The 35-year-old Belgian rider completed a long solo ride at the sixth Superprestige round of the season in Diegem, Belgium to top Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP).

Cant took over the lead in the Ladies Trophy from Jolien Verschueren (Young Telenet-Fidea) who placed seventh in Diegem.

“The poor form I had a few weeks ago is clearly gone. I’m pleased with how I’m riding. It seems like I can do what I want. I feel the same way too. I feel good, strong. It’s fine that I’m able to show off my form,” Van Loy told Telenet Play Sports.

In contrast to the Elite Men, the Women raced in daylight in Diegem, where Van Loy immediately took the initiative. Behind her, Italian champion Eva Lechner (Colnago-SudTirol), Cant, Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea), Sabrina Stultiens (Liv-Plantur) and British champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) were trying to keep up with the pace set by Van Loy.

Ladies Trophy leader Jolien Verschueren had her typical poor start and never got back in touch with the front of the race. That’s partly because Van Loy never took her foot off the gas. Harris quickly faded, and Stultiens also struggled to keep up.

Van Loy managed to create the first gap on Cant and Lechner, which quickly turned into an advantage of 10 seconds. By the time Wyman and Stultiens bridged up with Cant, they were trailing leader Van Loy by 20 seconds.

In the final lap, four riders were battling for second place. Cant was the first to reach her favourite terrain, a long sand section, and she gapped Wyman, Lechner and Stultiens. Meanwhile, Van Loy grabbed her second win of the season but the first major win of her career. On Saturday she also finished on the World Cup podium for the first time.

Cant now tops the classification in the Ladies Trophy with 74 points, holding a one-point bonus over Verschueren. Wyman is third with 68 points. Only the six best of eight results are taken into account for the Ladies Trophy, putting Cant in a comfortable position with only two rounds left in February.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:42:50
2Sanne Cant (Bel) Team Ciclismo Mundial Deprof0:00:16
3Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol0:00:17
4Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness Vulpine
5Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)0:00:27
6Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:39
7Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:53
8Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:51
9Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:55
10Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:02:05
11Elle Anderson (USA) SRAM Sherwood Pines Rt0:02:11
12Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) RSC Schonaich0:02:23
13Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Van Eyck0:02:34
14Mical Dyck (Can) Naked Factory Racing0:02:43
15Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:03:02
16Hannah Payton (GBr) UCI
17Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclo Cross0:03:08
18Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs0:03:21
19Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld.Com Devo Team0:03:29
20Crystal Anthony (USA)0:03:40
21Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs Mtb/Haibike0:03:49
22Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team0:03:59
23Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team0:04:00
24Laure Bouteloup (Fra) Les Bleus De France0:04:09
25Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:04:16
26Arley Kemmerer (USA) Level Eleven Racing0:04:25
27Floor Weerink (Ned) Wsv Emmen0:04:28
28Manon Bakker (Ned) Wv Giant Dt Benelux0:04:31
29Pauline Delhaye (Fra) Quick Mtb Racing Team0:04:46
30Esther Van Der Burg (Ned) Restore Cycling0:04:53
31Githa Michiels (Bel) Versluys Team Umtb0:04:59
32Cindy Bauwens (Bel) Morgan Blue C.T. Vzw0:05:18
33Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Carnegie Caulfield Cc0:05:35
34Allison Arensman (USA) Team Twenty 160:05:36
35Hannah Arensman (USA) Team Twenty 160:05:43
36Anna Schappert (Can) UCI0:06:12
37Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Beeline-Gener80:06:26
38Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs0:06:36
39Maëva Calvez (Fra) Vs Quimper0:06:38
40Denisa Lukesova (Cze) Czech Republic0:06:48
41Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld Cycling Team0:07:38
42Elena Valentini (Ita) Team Sud Tirol Campana Imballaggi0:07:49
43Irene Trabazo Bragado (Spa)
44Yvonne Fiedler (Ger)
45Natalie Redmond (Aus)
46Senna Feron (Ned) Wv Zeeuw Vlaanderen
47Sabine Hey (Ned) Wv Breda
48Marlies Beckers (Bel) B-Cycle Team
49Yenthe Boons (Bel) De Katele Durver V.Z.W. Dj
50Meg De Bruyne (Bel) Vd Hauwe Ct - Gente V
51Kelly Greefs (Bel) Nodrug Heroe Flander
52Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel) Kzlwc Heylen
53Monica Carrascosa (Spa) Bikezona
54Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemt Vzw
55Jo Blanchaert (Bel) K.V.C. Deinze Vzw
56Sandie Verriest (Bel) Napoleon Game - T Martinu Ct - Kerkken
57Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) Kon. Vc :T Meetjeland - Kneelare
58Anke Van Rompay (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrug Dn
59Ruta Brakovvska (Lat) Latvia
60Cindy Diericx (Bel)
61Dagnija Auzane (Lat) Latvia
DNFNadja Heigl (Aut) Focu Cx Team
DNFLucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) France
DNSLaura Verdonschot (Bel) Kdl Cycling Team
DNSEmilie Van Bellinghen (Bel) Iorex Cycling Team Dj
DNSSanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Bioteaful
DNSFemke Van Den Driessche (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrug
DNSAmanda Miller (USA) Nooa Pro Cyclo Cro
DNSOlga Wasiuk (Pol) Poland
DNSDenisa Minarikova-Svecova (Cze) Czech Cycling Federation
DNSBeth Ann Orton (USA)
DNSEllen Noble (USA) Jam/Ncc/Vittoria
DNSSophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNSSuzie Godart (Lux) Cci Differdange
DNSAmélie Poupon (Fra) V Quimper
DNSAnaïs Morichon (Fra) France

 

