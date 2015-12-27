Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) had to wait a long time but on Sunday afternoon, she finally grabbed the first big win of her career. The 35-year-old Belgian rider completed a long solo ride at the sixth Superprestige round of the season in Diegem, Belgium to top Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP).

Cant took over the lead in the Ladies Trophy from Jolien Verschueren (Young Telenet-Fidea) who placed seventh in Diegem.

“The poor form I had a few weeks ago is clearly gone. I’m pleased with how I’m riding. It seems like I can do what I want. I feel the same way too. I feel good, strong. It’s fine that I’m able to show off my form,” Van Loy told Telenet Play Sports.

In contrast to the Elite Men, the Women raced in daylight in Diegem, where Van Loy immediately took the initiative. Behind her, Italian champion Eva Lechner (Colnago-SudTirol), Cant, Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea), Sabrina Stultiens (Liv-Plantur) and British champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) were trying to keep up with the pace set by Van Loy.

Ladies Trophy leader Jolien Verschueren had her typical poor start and never got back in touch with the front of the race. That’s partly because Van Loy never took her foot off the gas. Harris quickly faded, and Stultiens also struggled to keep up.

Van Loy managed to create the first gap on Cant and Lechner, which quickly turned into an advantage of 10 seconds. By the time Wyman and Stultiens bridged up with Cant, they were trailing leader Van Loy by 20 seconds.

In the final lap, four riders were battling for second place. Cant was the first to reach her favourite terrain, a long sand section, and she gapped Wyman, Lechner and Stultiens. Meanwhile, Van Loy grabbed her second win of the season but the first major win of her career. On Saturday she also finished on the World Cup podium for the first time.

Cant now tops the classification in the Ladies Trophy with 74 points, holding a one-point bonus over Verschueren. Wyman is third with 68 points. Only the six best of eight results are taken into account for the Ladies Trophy, putting Cant in a comfortable position with only two rounds left in February.

Full Results