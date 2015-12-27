Van Loy victorious in Diegem
Cant, Lechner on podium
Elite Women: Diegem -
Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) had to wait a long time but on Sunday afternoon, she finally grabbed the first big win of her career. The 35-year-old Belgian rider completed a long solo ride at the sixth Superprestige round of the season in Diegem, Belgium to top Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP).
Cant took over the lead in the Ladies Trophy from Jolien Verschueren (Young Telenet-Fidea) who placed seventh in Diegem.
“The poor form I had a few weeks ago is clearly gone. I’m pleased with how I’m riding. It seems like I can do what I want. I feel the same way too. I feel good, strong. It’s fine that I’m able to show off my form,” Van Loy told Telenet Play Sports.
In contrast to the Elite Men, the Women raced in daylight in Diegem, where Van Loy immediately took the initiative. Behind her, Italian champion Eva Lechner (Colnago-SudTirol), Cant, Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea), Sabrina Stultiens (Liv-Plantur) and British champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) were trying to keep up with the pace set by Van Loy.
Ladies Trophy leader Jolien Verschueren had her typical poor start and never got back in touch with the front of the race. That’s partly because Van Loy never took her foot off the gas. Harris quickly faded, and Stultiens also struggled to keep up.
Van Loy managed to create the first gap on Cant and Lechner, which quickly turned into an advantage of 10 seconds. By the time Wyman and Stultiens bridged up with Cant, they were trailing leader Van Loy by 20 seconds.
In the final lap, four riders were battling for second place. Cant was the first to reach her favourite terrain, a long sand section, and she gapped Wyman, Lechner and Stultiens. Meanwhile, Van Loy grabbed her second win of the season but the first major win of her career. On Saturday she also finished on the World Cup podium for the first time.
Cant now tops the classification in the Ladies Trophy with 74 points, holding a one-point bonus over Verschueren. Wyman is third with 68 points. Only the six best of eight results are taken into account for the Ladies Trophy, putting Cant in a comfortable position with only two rounds left in February.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:42:50
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Team Ciclismo Mundial Deprof
|0:00:16
|3
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|0:00:17
|4
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Matrix Fitness Vulpine
|5
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)
|0:00:27
|6
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|7
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|8
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|9
|Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|10
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|0:02:05
|11
|Elle Anderson (USA) SRAM Sherwood Pines Rt
|0:02:11
|12
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) RSC Schonaich
|0:02:23
|13
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Van Eyck
|0:02:34
|14
|Mical Dyck (Can) Naked Factory Racing
|0:02:43
|15
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|16
|Hannah Payton (GBr) UCI
|17
|Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclo Cross
|0:03:08
|18
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
|0:03:21
|19
|Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld.Com Devo Team
|0:03:29
|20
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|0:03:40
|21
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs Mtb/Haibike
|0:03:49
|22
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:03:59
|23
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:04:00
|24
|Laure Bouteloup (Fra) Les Bleus De France
|0:04:09
|25
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:04:16
|26
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Level Eleven Racing
|0:04:25
|27
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Wsv Emmen
|0:04:28
|28
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Wv Giant Dt Benelux
|0:04:31
|29
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra) Quick Mtb Racing Team
|0:04:46
|30
|Esther Van Der Burg (Ned) Restore Cycling
|0:04:53
|31
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Versluys Team Umtb
|0:04:59
|32
|Cindy Bauwens (Bel) Morgan Blue C.T. Vzw
|0:05:18
|33
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Carnegie Caulfield Cc
|0:05:35
|34
|Allison Arensman (USA) Team Twenty 16
|0:05:36
|35
|Hannah Arensman (USA) Team Twenty 16
|0:05:43
|36
|Anna Schappert (Can) UCI
|0:06:12
|37
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Beeline-Gener8
|0:06:26
|38
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
|0:06:36
|39
|Maëva Calvez (Fra) Vs Quimper
|0:06:38
|40
|Denisa Lukesova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:06:48
|41
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld Cycling Team
|0:07:38
|42
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Team Sud Tirol Campana Imballaggi
|0:07:49
|43
|Irene Trabazo Bragado (Spa)
|44
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger)
|45
|Natalie Redmond (Aus)
|46
|Senna Feron (Ned) Wv Zeeuw Vlaanderen
|47
|Sabine Hey (Ned) Wv Breda
|48
|Marlies Beckers (Bel) B-Cycle Team
|49
|Yenthe Boons (Bel) De Katele Durver V.Z.W. Dj
|50
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel) Vd Hauwe Ct - Gente V
|51
|Kelly Greefs (Bel) Nodrug Heroe Flander
|52
|Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel) Kzlwc Heylen
|53
|Monica Carrascosa (Spa) Bikezona
|54
|Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemt Vzw
|55
|Jo Blanchaert (Bel) K.V.C. Deinze Vzw
|56
|Sandie Verriest (Bel) Napoleon Game - T Martinu Ct - Kerkken
|57
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) Kon. Vc :T Meetjeland - Kneelare
|58
|Anke Van Rompay (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrug Dn
|59
|Ruta Brakovvska (Lat) Latvia
|60
|Cindy Diericx (Bel)
|61
|Dagnija Auzane (Lat) Latvia
|DNF
|Nadja Heigl (Aut) Focu Cx Team
|DNF
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) France
|DNS
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Kdl Cycling Team
|DNS
|Emilie Van Bellinghen (Bel) Iorex Cycling Team Dj
|DNS
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Team Bioteaful
|DNS
|Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrug
|DNS
|Amanda Miller (USA) Nooa Pro Cyclo Cro
|DNS
|Olga Wasiuk (Pol) Poland
|DNS
|Denisa Minarikova-Svecova (Cze) Czech Cycling Federation
|DNS
|Beth Ann Orton (USA)
|DNS
|Ellen Noble (USA) Jam/Ncc/Vittoria
|DNS
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNS
|Suzie Godart (Lux) Cci Differdange
|DNS
|Amélie Poupon (Fra) V Quimper
|DNS
|Anaïs Morichon (Fra) France
