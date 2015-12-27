Image 1 of 37 Gianni Vermeersch (Sunweb Napoleon Games Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 37 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games), Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) and Lars van der Haar (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 37 The podium of Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games), Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) and Lars van der Haar (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 37 Smiles from Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games), Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) and Lars van der Haar (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 37 Superprestige leader Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 37 The podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 37 Tim Merlier (Vastgoedservice Golden Palace) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 37 Sascha Weber (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 37 Boy Van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 37 Shinya Ikemoto (Frieten) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 37 Lars van der Haar (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 37 Clément Venturini (Cofidis Solutions Credits) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 37 David Van Der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 37 A crash slows down the riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 37 German champion Marcel Meisen (Kuota Lotto) fins himself on the wrong side of the barriers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 37 Riders try and avoid the crash site (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 37 Vincent Baestaens (BKCP-Corendon) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 37 Radomir Simunek (Era Real Estate-Murprotec) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 37 David Van Der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 37 Michael Boros (BKCP-Corendon) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 37 Robert Marion (American Classic) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 37 Marcel Meisen (Kuota Lotto) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 37 Steve Chainel (Cross Team By G4) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 37 World champion Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 37 Sven Nys (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 37 Wout Van Aert chases back after a chain problem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 37 Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 37 Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 37 Wout Van Aert pushes his bike to the pits (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 37 Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 37 Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 37 Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 37 Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 37 Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) wins in Diegem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 37 Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 37 Lars van der Haar was third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 37 Laurens Sweeck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

World champion Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) won a thrilling edition of the night cross in Diegem, Belgium on Sunday. The 20 year-old Dutch rider beat a strong Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) and European champion Lars van der Haar (Team Giant-Alpecin) in the sprint. Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace) remains Superprestige leader despite breaking his derailleur late in the race and finishing tenth in the sixth round of the cyclo-cross series. For Van der Poel it was the second win of the weekend after prevailing at the World Cup round in Heusden-Zolder on Saturday.

“It was the goal to be good during the week of Christmas. The only thing that I need to work on is to pull through after an acceleration. Now they’re always coming back,” Van der Poel told Telenet Play Sports.

Van der Poel's rivals will hope that he doesn’t get better, because his many accelerations are causing a lot of damage in the field. On Sunday, only Pauwels and Van der Haar were able to survive the scrimmages until the finish. In addition to his accelerations, Van der Poel also displayed his technical skills that put him a level above the rest.

During the opening lap he showed off with a BMX-style jump on the flyover, but in the final lap, a braking manoeuvre against Pauwels put him in front before the last crucial technical section.

“That was on the limit, but I had to be in front there. It showed when I got stuck in the mud afterwards. If I hadn't been in front, I would never have gotten the victory. That brake manoeuvre wouldn’t have been possible without disc brakes. Otherwise I would’ve landed in the fencing,” Van der Poel said.

The three leaders featured in front straight from the first lap. Van der Poel punched away straight from the start, but as the pace often dropped in front, multiple riders managed to bridge back up. Halfway through the race no fewer than 13 riders were back together, including Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) who dropped his chain in the first lap and got stuck in traffic.

“Too bad I lose so much ground in the first lap. I didn’t get much support in the chase. I had good legs today. Maybe I would be able to battle for the win or the podium,” Nys said.

Another acceleration from Van der Poel in the fifth lap was the one that finally broke the race apart. Pauwels impressively bridged up in the same lap while Van der Haar and Van Aert trailed the duo by nearly ten seconds. Just before reaching the paved road to the finish, Van Aert broke his derailleur, forcing him to complete a very long run to the pit. Suddenly he was 1:20 down on the leaders and just outside the Superprestige points.

“It’s partly my mistake. I should’ve switched bikes earlier, but I was on my limit and then you tend to skip the pit more often. There were many small rocks in that mud section and they were sticking to the derailleur pullies; then the chain gets stuck. It’s too bad to lose out on the points this way,” Van Aert told Telenet Play Sports.

Both Van der Haar and Meeusen bridged up with the two strongest riders. Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) briefly led the race during the second lap and managed to stay in touch with the big guns until the final lap. However, Meeusen lacked that extra edge to follow the big moves and eventually he blew while trying to stay on Van der Poel's wheel on the final lap.

Pauwels was out-braked by Van der Poel for the lead position just before the key part of the course, and then could not get back to the front.

“I didn’t expect him to brake that late. I should’ve kept going with Mathieu. Then I could have started the sprint at least in second position and would have had a chance. I don’t think I’ve ever been as good as this weekend,” Pauwels said.

Van der Haar gambled in the final mud section, trying to sneak in between the inside of the corner and Van der Poel, but he was forced to hop off his bike. “I saw a gap but sadly enough it didn’t work out,” Van der Haar said. Van der Poel survived everything and reached the asphalt first, leaving the others no chance to catch him before the finish line.

Van Aert's bonus of nine points in the Superprestige standings over Nys is suddenly is down to three points on Pauwels and five on Nys. The two final rounds are held in February after the 2016 Heusden-Zolder World Championships.

