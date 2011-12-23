Image 1 of 39 Niels Albert (Bel) powering through the mud (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 39 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) again found himself off the pace (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 39 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team finished in 6th (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 39 Huge crowds turned out in Deigem (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 39 Stybar fights to stay with the strongest men (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 39 There was no stopping Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 39 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 39 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) is looking strong after his injury (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 39 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) showed his form (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 39 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) distances the challengers (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 39 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 39 Stybar sees the leaders pull away (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 39 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 39 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 39 Bart Aernouts (Rabo - Giant Offroad Team) took 4th (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 39 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) leads the field (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 39 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) continued his comeback from injury with another win (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 39 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) running (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 39 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet leads the chase (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 39 Nys (Landbouwkrediet) powers through the sand on his way to a podium place (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 39 Nys (Landbouwkrediet) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 39 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 39 The local crowds show their support (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 39 Night cross racing in Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 39 The men's podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 39 Pauwels, Albert, Nys on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 39 Pauwels, Albert, Nys on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 39 Albert waves to the crowd from the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 29 of 39 Albert waves to the crowd from the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 30 of 39 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 31 of 39 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 32 of 39 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) takes the win in Deigem (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 33 of 39 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) takes the win in Deigem (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 34 of 39 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) takes the win in Deigem (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 35 of 39 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) takes the win in Deigem (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 36 of 39 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 37 of 39 Stybar leads a select chase group (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 38 of 39 The chasers (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 39 of 39 Pauwels (Sunweb Revor) (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Only one week after his comeback to the cyclo-cross scene, Belgian champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) nailed a first win, his third win in a row in Diegem. Albert dominated affairs in the muddy evening cross near Brussels. He finished with a gap of 16 seconds over Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) and 36 seconds on Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet).

"It's great to win here three times in a row. That's a unique accomplishment that nobody from this cyclo-cross generation has done," Albert said.

French youngster Aurélien Duval (Club Cyclisme Charlott') was the surprise of the day with his fifth place. In the overall rankings of the Superprestige Series, it is Nys who still dominates affairs with 78 points, which is five more than Pauwels.

"That's how you win a classification, by grabbing a lot of points on a bad day. I felt un-energetic," said Nys. The overall rankings of the Superprestige Series are no longer a target for winner Albert as he was out injured for four weeks in which he missed two rounds.

After his comeback in Essen last weekend, it was clear Albert was back on his old high level right away. "After last weekend, I realized that I was ok. Today there was humor during the warm-up, I felt relaxed. I'm enormously happy, and I didn't expect it," Albert said.

The first attacks in dark Diegem were led by world champion Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step Team), but the Czech repeated his recent performances by fading halfway through the race. There were more accelerations from men like Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus), Mariusz Gil (Baboco) and Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) but none equaled the punch from Albert's attack in the third lap. Only Pauwels and Stybar were able to keep up with the Belgian champion. They recovered a little by hopping the barriers while Albert ran them.

"If I jump, I receive a painful knock on my wrist," Albert said of his decision not to hop the barriers. During the fourth lap, Albert accelerated again which cost Stybar his spot up front.

The Albert-Pauwels duo remained in front with Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea), Bart Aernouts (Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team), Stybar and Duval trailing by 12 seconds.

During the fifth lap, Albert switched tactics. Instead of accelerating just ahead of the barriers, he now made his move in a short sand section. "Pauwels always managed to come back on me after the barriers, so I had to come up with something. I knew I had to make a gap before the barriers. If there's a bit of sand on the course I always feel like a kid on the playground," Albert said.

Pauwels stumbled slightly in the sand, and Albert was gone. "Niels was stronger. If the sand section hadn't been in the course, it might have been a closer game. I got stuck in the sand because I was hitting the high revs," Pauwels said.

Albert cruised to a well-deserved win. Pauwels easily held on for second place but behind him there was a battle going on for the remaining podium spot. Eventually it was Nys who finished well ahead of Aernouts, Duval and Wellens.

Further back Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) sneaked passed an empty Stybar. Radomir Simunek (BKCP-Powerplus) and Gil closed down the top-10 in Diegem.

Jonathan Page (Planetbike) was in touch with the lead group during the first lap. "I'm back on the way up. I rode a lot on my own today which hurt in the headwind," Page said. He faded slightly but never dropped back completely and eventually finished 16th at almost two minutes from winner Albert.

Full Results

1 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 1:00:30 2 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:00:16 3 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:36 4 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 0:00:41 5 Aurelien Duval (Fra) U.V.Aube 0:00:45 6 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:00:55 7 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:01:01 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:04 9 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 0:01:05 10 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco 0:01:06 11 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:01:25 12 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ 0:01:29 13 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 0:01:32 14 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:01:36 15 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Eddy Merckx-Indeland 0:01:40 16 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles 0:01:51 17 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept 0:02:15 18 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL 0:02:49 19 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 0:02:52 20 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team 0:02:55 21 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:18 22 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:03:26 23 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:03:51 24 Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 0:03:56 25 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:04:03 26 Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Barracuda 0:04:08 27 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 0:04:11 28 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:04:18 29 Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies 0:04:28 30 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:04:40 31 Jelle Brackman (Bel) 0:04:43 32 Jo Pirotte (Bel) 0:04:50 33 Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:05:15 34 Dries Pauwels (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team 0:05:21 35 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:05:32 36 Bart Verschueren (Bel) KDL-Landbouwkrediet 0:05:52 37 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:06:33 38 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:06:37 39 Dave De Cleyn (Bel) 0:06:45 40 Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC 0:06:58 41 Sébastien Ugolini (Fra) CD Haute Garonne 0:07:00 42 Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh 0:07:36 43 Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor -2laps 44 Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 45 Simone Masciarelli (Ita)