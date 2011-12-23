Trending

Van der Haar beats unlucky Bosmans

Dutch rider extends lead in Superprestige series

U23 world champion Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) won a muddy edition of the sixth Superprestige round in Diegem on Friday evening. Belgian rival Wietse Bosmans (BKCP-Powerplus) entered the short finishing straight first, but a recalcitrant pedal denied Bosmans a fair chance. With this victory, Van der Haar strengthened his overall lead in the Superprestige Series.

A crash in front of the peloton in the first corner took out some guys but none of the top guns was hindered. American rider Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) was at the back of the lead group during the first lap. Some riders including McDonald hopped the barriers.

"I gained places by jumping, so why not," McDonald said. A little later, he found out why not when he had clicked out of his pedal while bunnyhopping. "I went over the handlebars and ate shit, but I was alright. Afterward, I kind of took it easy but I wanted to finish the race," McDonald said.

Small mistakes made the difference in front, and eventually the race turned into a duel between Bosmans and Van der Haar. The latter attempted to sneak away in the last technical sections, but Bosmans stood tall and he even ran up the stairs in front positions. Bosmans was extremely quick to get back on the bike, but then he was unable to click into his left pedal. The small stones in the Diegem mud took its toll, and Van der Haar easily sped to yet another victory.

Mike Teunissen (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) won the sprint for third place ahead of his teammate Michiel van der Heyden at half a minute from the winner. McDonald eventually finished 30th at more than three minutes from Van der Haar.

Full Results

1Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:46:37
2Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:04
3Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:00:33
4Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)
5Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:00:49
6Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:52
7Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor0:01:02
8Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:01:05
9Marek Konwa (Pol)0:01:09
10Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:01:15
11Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea0:01:17
12Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:01:20
13Emilien Viennet (Fra)0:01:25
14Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL0:01:33
15Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco
16Camille Thominet (Fra)0:01:38
17Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:01:41
18Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BOXX0:01:44
19Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL0:01:49
20Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:59
21Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet-Fidea0:02:09
22Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:02:18
23Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea0:02:22
24Dany Lacroix (Bel)0:02:24
25Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)0:02:41
26Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Team Arcobaleno Carraro Trentino0:02:52
27Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet-Fidea0:03:01
28Bart De Vocht (Bel)0:03:07
29Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:03:15
30Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha Focus0:03:26
31Robby Cobbaert (Bel)0:03:47
32Douwe Verberne (Ned) WV Schijndel0:03:53
33Alexis Caresmel (Fra)0:03:57
34Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel)0:04:04
35Toon Aerts (Bel)0:04:17
36Maxim Panis (Bel)0:04:26
37Rudy Kowalski (Fra)0:04:37
38Bart Barkhuis (Ned)0:04:46
39Luke Gray (GBr)0:04:52
40Jorn Claes (Bel)0:05:03
41Maxime Huygens (Fra)0:05:06
42Zico Waeytens (Bel)0:05:09
43Jeffrey Mellemans (Bel)
44Jelle Cant (Bel)0:05:32
45Dimitri Corriette (Fra)0:05:53
46Kenny Maes (Bel)0:06:14
47Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Spec0:06:32
48Harm Van Der Sanden (Ned)0:07:06
49Pascal Leroux (Fra)-1lap
50Sibe Smets (Bel)
51Kolben Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
52Tom Dernies (Bel)-2laps
53Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverines-Acfstores.com
54Lee Westwood (GBr) Cycle Shack/Forme Coaching
55Jellen Schiettecatte (Bel)
56Ilja Peyffers (Bel)
57Joachim Janssens (Bel)-3laps

Superprestige standings after 6 rounds
1Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team86pts
2Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus64
3Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team58
4Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team54
5Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor48
6Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus46
7Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea42
8Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Revor34
9Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)32
10Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor29
11Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team28
12David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus27
13Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus23
14Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet-Fidea21
15Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team21
16Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL18
17Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea17
18Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea17
19Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet-Fidea11
20Marek Konwa (Pol)11
21Jan Nesvadba (Cze)6
22Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco6
23Douwe Verberne (Ned) WV Schijndel5
24Toon Aerts (Bel)4
25Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL3
26Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea3
27Emilien Viennet (Fra)3
28Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor2
29Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb-Revor1

Latest on Cyclingnews