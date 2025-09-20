Super 8 Classic: Arnaud de Lie edges out Matt Brennan to win

Jordi Meeus takes third in messy sprint

BRAKEL, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 20: Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 15th SUPER 8 Classic 2025 a 200.7km One day race from Brakel to Haacht on September 20, 2025 in Brakel, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Arnaud de Lie (Lotto) wins Super 8 Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)
Arnaud de Lie (Lotto) claimed the win in a messy sprint to win the Super 8 Classic in Belgium, edging out Matt Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) from a 20-rider group to take his sixth victory of the season. Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) was third in Boortmeerbeek.

De Lie sat on his teammate’s wheel in the final kilometre, waiting to unleash his sprint while Matteo Trentin (Tudor) was sprinting on the other side of the road.

More to come….

Results

