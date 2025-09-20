Super 8 Classic: Arnaud de Lie edges out Matt Brennan to win

Arnaud de Lie (Lotto) claimed the win in a messy sprint to win the Super 8 Classic in Belgium, edging out Matt Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) from a 20-rider group to take his sixth victory of the season. Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) was third in Boortmeerbeek.

De Lie sat on his teammate’s wheel in the final kilometre, waiting to unleash his sprint while Matteo Trentin (Tudor) was sprinting on the other side of the road.

Accelerations from Visma-Lease a Bike riders, especially Wout van Aert, split the peloton with 80km to go, forming a large chase group hunting down the early breakaway, which was reeled in inside of 35km.

From then on, Van Aert did the majority of the work in the lead group, with some help from Tudor and Lotto, to keep the peloton away. Though the peloton came within 30 seconds, the lack of cooperation doomed the chase, leaving the lead group to sprint for victory.

Results

