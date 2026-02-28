Tudor rider breaks two teeth, Mathieu van der Poel makes a miraculous save, De Lie calls Omloop Het Nieuwsblad edition 'The most dangerous Omloop of my life'

Rick Pluimers was in a prime position when he crashed in front of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner

Mathieu van der Poel puts on a jacket after winning Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2026
A cold and tired Mathieu van der Poel gets warm after his victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
The Molenberg can be where Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is won, but on Saturday, it very well could have been where Mathieu van der Poel lost the race. In a split second on the rain-slicked Belgian cobbles, the difference between his maiden victory and a hard crash was measured in millimeters.

Before Van der Poel won his maiden outing in the opening Spring Classic with a solo attack on the Muur van Geraardsbergen, he was behind Rick Pluimers of Tudor Pro Cycling on the Molenberg. There, with 45 kilometres to go, Pluimers slid out on the greasy cobbled ascent and crashed hard, face-first.

Before those final 45 kilometres, brutally cold, wet and windy conditions punished the peloton and caused a slew of crashes. Lotto-Intermarché were banking on a result from Arnaud De Lie and worked most of the day to keep him in contention, but a single moment knocked him out of the race.

There were at least a half dozen crashes throughout the day, with numerous riders involved such as Stefan Küng (Tudor), Magnus Sheffield (Ineos), Rui Oliveira and Rune Herregodts (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious), and Lidl-Trek's Otto Vergaerde.

