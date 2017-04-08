Trending

Sunny King Criterium victory for John Murphy

Alzate and Menzies round out podium

John Murphy chats with team owner George Hincapie

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team)1:29:13
2Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare)
3Karl Menzies (Cylance)
4Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team)
5Jesse Anthony (Rally Cycling)0:00:01
6Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
7Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources Garneau)
8Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)0:00:02
9Brad Huff (Rally Cycling)
10Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare)
11Tyler Magner (Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team)
12Andres Diaz Corrales (Cylance)0:00:06
13Ricky Randall (Arapahoe Resources Garneau)
14Orlando Garibay (Cylance)0:00:07
15Oscar Clark (Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team)0:00:09
16Miguel Bryon (Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team)
17Hunter Snipe Grove (Cylance)
18Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources Garneau)0:00:11
19Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
20Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing pb Synergy.O)
21Eamon Franck (Crit Life)0:00:12
22John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
23Emerson Oronte (Rally Cycling)0:00:14
24Shane Kline (Rally Cycling)0:00:17
25Aldo Ino Ilesic (Crit Life)0:00:26
26Pierrick Naud (Rally Cycling)0:00:40
27Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)0:00:48
28Hogan Sills (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:01:19
29Ansel Dickey (CCB Velotooler)0:02:57
30Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:58
31Florenz Knauer (Stradalli Cycle Safetti)
32Brice Brookshire (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
33George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
34Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
35Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
36Benjamin Renkema (SC Competitive Cyclist)
37Peter Foerster (Stradalli Cycle Safetti)
38Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
39Ryan O'Boyle
40Thomas Revard (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:03:00
41Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team)
42Andrew Reardon
43Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
44Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources Garneau)
45Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources Garneau)
46Justin Williams (Cylance)
47Ole Quast (Stradalli Cycle Safetti)
48Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)0:03:01
49Parker Kyzer (SC Competitive Cyclist)
50Winston David (SC Competitive Cyclist)
51Joseph Schmalz (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
52Alder Martz
53Cooper Willsey (CCB Velotooler)
54Nathaniel Morse0:03:02
55Matt Moosa (SC Competitive Cyclist)
56Cory Williams (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
57Adam Morris (Palmer Cycling)
58Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
59Jacob Hill (Downtown Asheville Racing Club)
60Jamie Anderson (Team Hungry)
61Devin Reavis (Boone Area Cyclists)
62John Pratt (Proforma Yesterday's Cycling Team)
63Justin Pfaff (Stradalli)
64Christopher Meacham (SC Competitive Cyclist)
65David Guttenplan (Support Clean SportSeaSuckerGut)
66Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
67Skyler Mackey (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
68Frank Travieso (Southern Crescent Cycling)
69Chad Conley (Pharmaco-DeepSouth pb NGCA)
70Noah Simms (Toronto Hustle)
71Kyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle)
72Jacob Henley (Pharmaco-DeepSouth pb NGCA)
73Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
74Doug Fagan (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
75Conor Schunk (Masters Cycling Systems LLC.)
76Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
77Samuel Kieffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
78Michael Gearren Ii (Steen WearThe Chain Stay)
79Jacob Henningsen (Team Hungry)
80Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
81Patrick Casey (Palmer Cycling)
82Augusto Sanchez Beriguete (Aero Cycling Team)0:03:03
83Jason Chatham (I Am Racing)
84Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
85Michael Keller (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:03:05
86Austin Ulich (Pharmaco-DeepSouth pb NGCA)
87Sammy Moseley (Foundation)
88Rodney Rios (Bike Barn TX)
89Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
90Jaden Kifer (Team LaS'port)
91Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)
92Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
93Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
94Juan Pimentel Jr. (Foundation)
95John Butler (Stradalli Cycle Safetti)
96Anthony Pratt (Proforma Yesterday's Cycling Team)
97Andrew Hammond (Palmer Cycling)
98John Brizzard (Palmer Cycling)

