Sunny King Criterium victory for John Murphy
Alzate and Menzies round out podium
Pro Men: Anniston, Alabama - Anniston, Alabama
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team)
|1:29:13
|2
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare)
|3
|Karl Menzies (Cylance)
|4
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team)
|5
|Jesse Anthony (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:01
|6
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|7
|Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources Garneau)
|8
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)
|0:00:02
|9
|Brad Huff (Rally Cycling)
|10
|Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare)
|11
|Tyler Magner (Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team)
|12
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Cylance)
|0:00:06
|13
|Ricky Randall (Arapahoe Resources Garneau)
|14
|Orlando Garibay (Cylance)
|0:00:07
|15
|Oscar Clark (Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team)
|0:00:09
|16
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team)
|17
|Hunter Snipe Grove (Cylance)
|18
|Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources Garneau)
|0:00:11
|19
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|20
|Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing pb Synergy.O)
|21
|Eamon Franck (Crit Life)
|0:00:12
|22
|John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|23
|Emerson Oronte (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:14
|24
|Shane Kline (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:17
|25
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Crit Life)
|0:00:26
|26
|Pierrick Naud (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:40
|27
|Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:48
|28
|Hogan Sills (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|0:01:19
|29
|Ansel Dickey (CCB Velotooler)
|0:02:57
|30
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:02:58
|31
|Florenz Knauer (Stradalli Cycle Safetti)
|32
|Brice Brookshire (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|33
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|34
|Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|35
|Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|36
|Benjamin Renkema (SC Competitive Cyclist)
|37
|Peter Foerster (Stradalli Cycle Safetti)
|38
|Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|39
|Ryan O'Boyle
|40
|Thomas Revard (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|0:03:00
|41
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team)
|42
|Andrew Reardon
|43
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|44
|Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources Garneau)
|45
|Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources Garneau)
|46
|Justin Williams (Cylance)
|47
|Ole Quast (Stradalli Cycle Safetti)
|48
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|0:03:01
|49
|Parker Kyzer (SC Competitive Cyclist)
|50
|Winston David (SC Competitive Cyclist)
|51
|Joseph Schmalz (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|52
|Alder Martz
|53
|Cooper Willsey (CCB Velotooler)
|54
|Nathaniel Morse
|0:03:02
|55
|Matt Moosa (SC Competitive Cyclist)
|56
|Cory Williams (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|57
|Adam Morris (Palmer Cycling)
|58
|Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
|59
|Jacob Hill (Downtown Asheville Racing Club)
|60
|Jamie Anderson (Team Hungry)
|61
|Devin Reavis (Boone Area Cyclists)
|62
|John Pratt (Proforma Yesterday's Cycling Team)
|63
|Justin Pfaff (Stradalli)
|64
|Christopher Meacham (SC Competitive Cyclist)
|65
|David Guttenplan (Support Clean SportSeaSuckerGut)
|66
|Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|67
|Skyler Mackey (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|68
|Frank Travieso (Southern Crescent Cycling)
|69
|Chad Conley (Pharmaco-DeepSouth pb NGCA)
|70
|Noah Simms (Toronto Hustle)
|71
|Kyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle)
|72
|Jacob Henley (Pharmaco-DeepSouth pb NGCA)
|73
|Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
|74
|Doug Fagan (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|75
|Conor Schunk (Masters Cycling Systems LLC.)
|76
|Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|77
|Samuel Kieffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|78
|Michael Gearren Ii (Steen WearThe Chain Stay)
|79
|Jacob Henningsen (Team Hungry)
|80
|Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|81
|Patrick Casey (Palmer Cycling)
|82
|Augusto Sanchez Beriguete (Aero Cycling Team)
|0:03:03
|83
|Jason Chatham (I Am Racing)
|84
|Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|85
|Michael Keller (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|0:03:05
|86
|Austin Ulich (Pharmaco-DeepSouth pb NGCA)
|87
|Sammy Moseley (Foundation)
|88
|Rodney Rios (Bike Barn TX)
|89
|Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|90
|Jaden Kifer (Team LaS'port)
|91
|Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)
|92
|Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
|93
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|94
|Juan Pimentel Jr. (Foundation)
|95
|John Butler (Stradalli Cycle Safetti)
|96
|Anthony Pratt (Proforma Yesterday's Cycling Team)
|97
|Andrew Hammond (Palmer Cycling)
|98
|John Brizzard (Palmer Cycling)
