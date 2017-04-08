Trending

Lauren Hall wins Sunny King Criterium

Erica Allar and Kendall Ryan complete podium

Stage winner Lauren Hall on the podium.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare)1:02:31
2Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
3Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
4Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare)
5Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman | Supermint)0:00:01
6Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)
7Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)0:00:02
8Samantha Schneider
9Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing)
10Elizabeth Williams (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
11Christy Keely
12Debbie Milne (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)0:00:03
13Tina Pic (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)0:00:06
14Hannah Arensman (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling)
15Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare)
16Kat Sweatt (SHFT Racing Team p/b St. Vincent's Orthopedics)
17Daphne Karagianis (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:07
18Tabitha Sherwood (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Team)
19Miriam Brouwer (Rise Racing)0:00:08
20Erica Zaveta (Cylance Pro Cycling)
21Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
22Rachel Langdon
23Skylar Schneider
24Laura Jorgensen
25Hannah Shell (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Team)0:00:09
26Madison Kelly (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)
27Arden Stelly (OrthoCarolina Winston Womens Cycling)0:00:10
28Ashley Weaver (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Team)
29Karlee Gendron (Rise Racing)
30Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)0:00:11
31Laurel Rathbun (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)
32Judah Sencenbaugh (CTH Performance Project)0:00:13
33Hanna Muegge (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)0:00:14
34Stephanie Nave (OrthoCarolina Winston Womens Cycling)0:00:15
35Nicole Mertz (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
36Danielle Clark (RTO National Women's Cycling)0:00:16
37Breanne Nalder (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
38Caroline Baur (RMV Elgg)
39Briana Clark (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
40Kimberly Pettit (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)0:00:17
41Melinda McCutcheon (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
42Kathryn Donovan (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
43Madeleine Park (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)0:00:18
44Ashley Barson (Rise Racing)
45Katherine Shields (OrthoCarolina Winston Womens Cycling)0:00:19
46Mary Emily Davidson (Team Pursuit)0:02:17
47Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
48Nicolle Bruderer (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
49Jane Tullis (Frazier Cycling Juniors)
50Diana Ramos (OrthoCarolina Winston Womens Cycling)0:02:18
51Jennifer Hale (BirchwoodGIS)
52Sarah Guilbert (RTO National Women's Cycling)
53Debbie Prouty (Hilton Head CyclingRobson Foren)
54Victoria Kanizer (OrthoCarolina Winston Womens Cycling)
55Barbora Stella (Sorella Cycling p/b Hincapie Sports)
56Jennifer Wakeman (RTO National Women's Cycling)
57Susan Jones - Morgan (RTO National Women's Cycling)
58Stephanie Smith
59Maria Danker (Hicks Orthodontics Womens Racing)
60Jennifer Tetrick (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
61Teresa O'Sullivan (Dornier Racing)
62Payten Maness (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)
63Katie Clouse (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
64Helen Mitchell (OrthoCarolina Winston Womens Cycling)
65Lindsey Durst (Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)
DNFJennifer Schuble (Infinity Cycling Team)
DNFLiza Rachetto (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
DNFKristen Arnold (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
DNFLoren Morgan (Prima Tappa Cycling p/b Mansfield Oil's)
DNFKatherine Sherwin (UnitedHealthcare)
DNFLauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)
DNFKrista Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling)
DNFCourteney Lowe (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
DNSKassandra Kriarakis (Rise Racing)
DNSCinthia Lehner (RTO National Women's Cycling)

