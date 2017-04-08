Lauren Hall wins Sunny King Criterium
Erica Allar and Kendall Ryan complete podium
Pro Women: Anniston, Alabama - Anniston, Alabama
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare)
|1:02:31
|2
|Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
|3
|Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
|4
|Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare)
|5
|Peta Mullens (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|0:00:01
|6
|Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)
|7
|Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|0:00:02
|8
|Samantha Schneider
|9
|Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing)
|10
|Elizabeth Williams (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|11
|Christy Keely
|12
|Debbie Milne (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)
|0:00:03
|13
|Tina Pic (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)
|0:00:06
|14
|Hannah Arensman (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling)
|15
|Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare)
|16
|Kat Sweatt (SHFT Racing Team p/b St. Vincent's Orthopedics)
|17
|Daphne Karagianis (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:07
|18
|Tabitha Sherwood (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Team)
|19
|Miriam Brouwer (Rise Racing)
|0:00:08
|20
|Erica Zaveta (Cylance Pro Cycling)
|21
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
|22
|Rachel Langdon
|23
|Skylar Schneider
|24
|Laura Jorgensen
|25
|Hannah Shell (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Team)
|0:00:09
|26
|Madison Kelly (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)
|27
|Arden Stelly (OrthoCarolina Winston Womens Cycling)
|0:00:10
|28
|Ashley Weaver (Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Team)
|29
|Karlee Gendron (Rise Racing)
|30
|Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
|0:00:11
|31
|Laurel Rathbun (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)
|32
|Judah Sencenbaugh (CTH Performance Project)
|0:00:13
|33
|Hanna Muegge (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|0:00:14
|34
|Stephanie Nave (OrthoCarolina Winston Womens Cycling)
|0:00:15
|35
|Nicole Mertz (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|36
|Danielle Clark (RTO National Women's Cycling)
|0:00:16
|37
|Breanne Nalder (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|38
|Caroline Baur (RMV Elgg)
|39
|Briana Clark (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|40
|Kimberly Pettit (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)
|0:00:17
|41
|Melinda McCutcheon (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|42
|Kathryn Donovan (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|43
|Madeleine Park (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:00:18
|44
|Ashley Barson (Rise Racing)
|45
|Katherine Shields (OrthoCarolina Winston Womens Cycling)
|0:00:19
|46
|Mary Emily Davidson (Team Pursuit)
|0:02:17
|47
|Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)
|48
|Nicolle Bruderer (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
|49
|Jane Tullis (Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|50
|Diana Ramos (OrthoCarolina Winston Womens Cycling)
|0:02:18
|51
|Jennifer Hale (BirchwoodGIS)
|52
|Sarah Guilbert (RTO National Women's Cycling)
|53
|Debbie Prouty (Hilton Head CyclingRobson Foren)
|54
|Victoria Kanizer (OrthoCarolina Winston Womens Cycling)
|55
|Barbora Stella (Sorella Cycling p/b Hincapie Sports)
|56
|Jennifer Wakeman (RTO National Women's Cycling)
|57
|Susan Jones - Morgan (RTO National Women's Cycling)
|58
|Stephanie Smith
|59
|Maria Danker (Hicks Orthodontics Womens Racing)
|60
|Jennifer Tetrick (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
|61
|Teresa O'Sullivan (Dornier Racing)
|62
|Payten Maness (Papa John's Racing p/b Trek)
|63
|Katie Clouse (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|64
|Helen Mitchell (OrthoCarolina Winston Womens Cycling)
|65
|Lindsey Durst (Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)
|DNF
|Jennifer Schuble (Infinity Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|DNF
|Kristen Arnold (Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|DNF
|Loren Morgan (Prima Tappa Cycling p/b Mansfield Oil's)
|DNF
|Katherine Sherwin (UnitedHealthcare)
|DNF
|Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)
|DNF
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Courteney Lowe (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
|DNS
|Kassandra Kriarakis (Rise Racing)
|DNS
|Cinthia Lehner (RTO National Women's Cycling)
