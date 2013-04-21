Trending

Alzate prevails at Sunny King Criterium

Six-man break laps the field

Hernandez (Predator), Alzate and Menzies (Unitedhealthcare) on the podium at Sunny King

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
The Unitedhealthcare train assemble on the front

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
The Sunny King Criterium podium: Sergio Hernandez (Predator), Carlos Alzate and Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare)

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare) looking serious before the start

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
The men's field await the start of the 60-lap Sunny King Criterium

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
Carlos Alzate (Unitedhealthcare) throws his bike to the line ahead of Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling) and Karl Menzies

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
Riders are called to the start line for the Sunny King twilight criterium

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)

New UnitedHealthcare fast man Carlos Alzate took home his first win of the 2013 season, outsprinting Predator Cycling's Sergio Hernandez at the 2013 Sunny King Criterium in Anniston Alabama.

The evening's professional racing began not long before the sunlight faded over the "Model City," with large crowds enjoying the atmosphere of the annual Noble Street Festival.

In the men's race 2009 Sunny King champion Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare), Sergio Hernandez, Winston David (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project), 2007 Sunny King winner Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) and teammate Thomas Brown, along with David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles/Guttenplan Coaching) and Alzate found themselves in the winning move not long before the midpoint of the 60-lap event.

Thanks to the commitment of the two UnitedHealthcare riders and the rest of the firepower in the breakaway, the group were able to lap the field and thus secure the first seven places in the final results for themselves. At that point, every team who had had a man in that escape knew that they had to find a key position in the remaining laps in order to bring their breakaway rider to the front of the field for the final sprint. Predator took up the challenge first and consumed a fair amount of what remained of the race to try and set up Hernandez. Then it was UnitedHealthcare who put their near-patented "Blue Train" lead out into motion, overtaking the efforts of Predator and positioning not one, but two riders for victory. Team Smartstop's Shane Kline made a final attempt at trying to bring his team within striking distance of the victory, but UnitedHealthcare's strength was once again unmatchable. Alzate performed a well-executed bike throw at the line and edged out Hernandez to become the 2013 Sunny King Champion. Teammate Menzies held on for third.

“I want to thank God," Alzate told the assembled crowd. "And I'm very excited, because I'm going to have a baby girl very soon."

Full Results
1Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
2Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling)
3Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
4Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
5David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
6Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
7Winston David (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
8JeanMichel Lachance (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
9Daniel Holt (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
10Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
11Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair)
12Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
13Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
14Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
15Devin Clark (Team Black, Qdoba p/b Bushwacker)
16Alexander Ray (ISCorp)
17Stephen Clancy (Novo Nordisk)
18Matt Green (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
19Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Club/Astellas)
20David Novak (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly)
21Brian Toone (Friends Great Smokies-FGS Cycling)
22Lucas Wardein (Century Road Club Assoc/Lupus R)
23Brian Arne (Finish Strong/Finish Strong Eli)
24Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing INC.)
25Andy Reardon (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS C)
26Alexey Shmidt (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
27Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
28Luke Servedio (Sonic Cycling)
29Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
30David Worth (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS C)
31Jacob Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
32Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
33Christian Parrett (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
34Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
35Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
36Jan Kolar (Century Road Club Assoc/Lupus R)
37Justin Lowe (Globalbike Racing/Team Athletix)
38Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling)
39Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
40Andrew Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
41Andrea Ciacchini (Novo Nordisk)
42John Hayes (Scenic City Velo/Village Volkswagen)
43Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Club/Astellas)
44David Carpenter (Scenic City Velo/Village Volkswagen)
45Andrey Strelkov (Novo Nordisk)

 

