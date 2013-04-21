Alzate prevails at Sunny King Criterium
Six-man break laps the field
Elite Men: -
New UnitedHealthcare fast man Carlos Alzate took home his first win of the 2013 season, outsprinting Predator Cycling's Sergio Hernandez at the 2013 Sunny King Criterium in Anniston Alabama.
The evening's professional racing began not long before the sunlight faded over the "Model City," with large crowds enjoying the atmosphere of the annual Noble Street Festival.
In the men's race 2009 Sunny King champion Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare), Sergio Hernandez, Winston David (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project), 2007 Sunny King winner Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) and teammate Thomas Brown, along with David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles/Guttenplan Coaching) and Alzate found themselves in the winning move not long before the midpoint of the 60-lap event.
Thanks to the commitment of the two UnitedHealthcare riders and the rest of the firepower in the breakaway, the group were able to lap the field and thus secure the first seven places in the final results for themselves. At that point, every team who had had a man in that escape knew that they had to find a key position in the remaining laps in order to bring their breakaway rider to the front of the field for the final sprint. Predator took up the challenge first and consumed a fair amount of what remained of the race to try and set up Hernandez. Then it was UnitedHealthcare who put their near-patented "Blue Train" lead out into motion, overtaking the efforts of Predator and positioning not one, but two riders for victory. Team Smartstop's Shane Kline made a final attempt at trying to bring his team within striking distance of the victory, but UnitedHealthcare's strength was once again unmatchable. Alzate performed a well-executed bike throw at the line and edged out Hernandez to become the 2013 Sunny King Champion. Teammate Menzies held on for third.
“I want to thank God," Alzate told the assembled crowd. "And I'm very excited, because I'm going to have a baby girl very soon."
|1
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling)
|3
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|5
|David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|6
|Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|7
|Winston David (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|8
|JeanMichel Lachance (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|9
|Daniel Holt (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|10
|Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|11
|Cesar Grajales (Predator Carbon Repair)
|12
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|13
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|14
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|15
|Devin Clark (Team Black, Qdoba p/b Bushwacker)
|16
|Alexander Ray (ISCorp)
|17
|Stephen Clancy (Novo Nordisk)
|18
|Matt Green (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|19
|Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Club/Astellas)
|20
|David Novak (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly)
|21
|Brian Toone (Friends Great Smokies-FGS Cycling)
|22
|Lucas Wardein (Century Road Club Assoc/Lupus R)
|23
|Brian Arne (Finish Strong/Finish Strong Eli)
|24
|Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing INC.)
|25
|Andy Reardon (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS C)
|26
|Alexey Shmidt (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|27
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|28
|Luke Servedio (Sonic Cycling)
|29
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|30
|David Worth (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS C)
|31
|Jacob Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|32
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|33
|Christian Parrett (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
|34
|Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|35
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|36
|Jan Kolar (Century Road Club Assoc/Lupus R)
|37
|Justin Lowe (Globalbike Racing/Team Athletix)
|38
|Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling)
|39
|Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|40
|Andrew Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|41
|Andrea Ciacchini (Novo Nordisk)
|42
|John Hayes (Scenic City Velo/Village Volkswagen)
|43
|Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Club/Astellas)
|44
|David Carpenter (Scenic City Velo/Village Volkswagen)
|45
|Andrey Strelkov (Novo Nordisk)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy