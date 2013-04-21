Trending

Rivera wins Sunny King Criterium

Allar, Purcell complete podium

Image 1 of 17

Rivera speaks after taking the win

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
Image 2 of 17

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
Image 3 of 17

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
Image 4 of 17

Corin Rivera (Marian University) throws her bike to the line to capture the win at Sunny King

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
Image 5 of 17

Rivera edges out Erica Allara for the win in Alabama

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
Image 6 of 17

Corin Rivera interviewed after her criterium victory

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
Image 7 of 17

leader Kirk Carlsen is relaxed before the start of the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic.\

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
Image 8 of 17

Erica Allara just missed out on the win at the Sunny King crit

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
Image 9 of 17

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
Image 10 of 17

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
Image 11 of 17

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
Image 12 of 17

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
Image 13 of 17

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
Image 14 of 17

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
Image 15 of 17

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
Image 16 of 17

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
Image 17 of 17

The women on the start line at the Sunny King Criterium

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)

Despite fielding a large number of riders, including two-time Sunny King champion Tina Pic, the Colavita-Fine Cooking squad had to battle throughout the women's race just as hard as any other team out on course. Attempts at a breakaway from the likes of Rivera, teammate Ivy Audrain, Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk), and Scotti Wilborne (LeBorne Development), were unsuccessful at breaking the combined efforts of the field to not let any one rider get away from the pack.

As the laps ticked down and it was clear that a sprint finish was in the offing, Colavita once again attempted to assert some dominance over the race, sending Lindsay Bayer out on the attack with two laps to go. Once she was brought back into the fold, the riders came out of the final turn of the evening with Allar striking out first. The Care4Cycling rider seemed to have the advantage on the long, uphill drag to the finish but Rivera, who was biding her time several wheels back, launched herself up the left hand side of the course and snatched victory away from Allar at the last possible moment.

"I have a teammate here...Ivy, and we tried to do a little lead out plan, like a one-two punch at the end," said Coryn following the win. "And I was at the right place at the right time, and I got the 'W.'” Colavita's Jen Purcell, who recovered from a wreck earlier on in the race, positioned herself well enough to take the final step on the podium behind Allar.

 

Full Results
1Coryn Rivera (Marian University)
2Erica Allar (C4 Cycling/CARE4CYCLING)
3Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
5Tina Pic (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
6Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)
7Amy Phillips (Scenic City Velo/Hub Endurance)
8Jacqueline Kurth (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
9Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
10Elizabeth McCalley
11Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
12Ivy Audrain (Stranamanti Cycling/Keller Rohr)
13Amanda Ragle (Team Belladium)
14Vanessa Drigo
15Katie Ryan (SVMIC Cycling)
16Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
17Erica Zaveta (Brevard College)
18Liz Gerrity
19E ""Scotti"" Wilborne (LeBorne Development)
20Jessica Owings (SVMIC Cycling)
21Holly Beard (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
22Debbie Prouty (PCP Race Team)
23Allison Arensman (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
24Pamela Tate (Amateur Cycling Club of Memphis)
25Chelsea Factor (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
26Becca Schepps (Team Novo Nordisk)
27Jennifer Caicedo (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
28Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
29Jennifer Schuble (I Am The Engine/I AM Racing)
30Elizabeth Lee (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
31Nancy Jones (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
32Kailin Acheson (Team Belladium)
33Amy Horstmeyer (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
34Stephanie Cucaz (PCP Race Team)
35Adormarie Martinez
36Chane Jonker (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
37Beth Hollingsworth (Velo City Pro Cycle)

 

