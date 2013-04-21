Rivera wins Sunny King Criterium
Allar, Purcell complete podium
Elite Women: -
Despite fielding a large number of riders, including two-time Sunny King champion Tina Pic, the Colavita-Fine Cooking squad had to battle throughout the women's race just as hard as any other team out on course. Attempts at a breakaway from the likes of Rivera, teammate Ivy Audrain, Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk), and Scotti Wilborne (LeBorne Development), were unsuccessful at breaking the combined efforts of the field to not let any one rider get away from the pack.
As the laps ticked down and it was clear that a sprint finish was in the offing, Colavita once again attempted to assert some dominance over the race, sending Lindsay Bayer out on the attack with two laps to go. Once she was brought back into the fold, the riders came out of the final turn of the evening with Allar striking out first. The Care4Cycling rider seemed to have the advantage on the long, uphill drag to the finish but Rivera, who was biding her time several wheels back, launched herself up the left hand side of the course and snatched victory away from Allar at the last possible moment.
"I have a teammate here...Ivy, and we tried to do a little lead out plan, like a one-two punch at the end," said Coryn following the win. "And I was at the right place at the right time, and I got the 'W.'” Colavita's Jen Purcell, who recovered from a wreck earlier on in the race, positioned herself well enough to take the final step on the podium behind Allar.
|1
|Coryn Rivera (Marian University)
|2
|Erica Allar (C4 Cycling/CARE4CYCLING)
|3
|Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|5
|Tina Pic (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|6
|Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)
|7
|Amy Phillips (Scenic City Velo/Hub Endurance)
|8
|Jacqueline Kurth (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|9
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|10
|Elizabeth McCalley
|11
|Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
|12
|Ivy Audrain (Stranamanti Cycling/Keller Rohr)
|13
|Amanda Ragle (Team Belladium)
|14
|Vanessa Drigo
|15
|Katie Ryan (SVMIC Cycling)
|16
|Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|17
|Erica Zaveta (Brevard College)
|18
|Liz Gerrity
|19
|E ""Scotti"" Wilborne (LeBorne Development)
|20
|Jessica Owings (SVMIC Cycling)
|21
|Holly Beard (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|22
|Debbie Prouty (PCP Race Team)
|23
|Allison Arensman (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|24
|Pamela Tate (Amateur Cycling Club of Memphis)
|25
|Chelsea Factor (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|26
|Becca Schepps (Team Novo Nordisk)
|27
|Jennifer Caicedo (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|28
|Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
|29
|Jennifer Schuble (I Am The Engine/I AM Racing)
|30
|Elizabeth Lee (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
|31
|Nancy Jones (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
|32
|Kailin Acheson (Team Belladium)
|33
|Amy Horstmeyer (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|34
|Stephanie Cucaz (PCP Race Team)
|35
|Adormarie Martinez
|36
|Chane Jonker (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|37
|Beth Hollingsworth (Velo City Pro Cycle)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy