Bonifazio fastest in GP Lugano

Lampre rider tops Gavazzi, Montaguti in all-Italian podium

Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) wins GP Lugano.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Francesco Gavazzi

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Matteo Montaguti

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) wins GP Lugano.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) wins GP Lugano.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) gets congratulations from a teammate.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) after the win.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) wins GP Lugano.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) wins GP Lugano.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Antonio Nibali (Nippo-Vini Fantini)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Patrick Gretsch (AG2R-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
IAM Cycling

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Ivan Basso (Tinkoff-Saxo).

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida).

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Niccolò Bonifazio won his first race and Lampre-Merida's fifth of the season by out sprinting Francesco Gavazzi (Southeast) and Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r La Mondiale) at the GP Lugano. The 21-year-old Italian had five top-ten finishes prior to the UCI 1.1 race this season but with Przemyslaw Niemiec leading him out to perfection, Bonifazio proved to be the fastest after the 184.9km race.

"I'm very satisfied for this first seasonal victory, GP Lugano is a demanding race and so this result makes me happy," Bonifazio said. "The past season ended with many victories, so I could spend a calm winter and I trained with huge passion and with the aim of improving my skills.

The win was confirmation of Bonifazio's rising stock having claimed four wins his debut season as a professional, including three stages of the Tour of Hainan last October.

"2015 began in Australia and from there my condition has become better and better and now the level of my competitiveness is good, that's why today I could avoid being dropped on the climbs," Bonifazio added. "I thank the team that supported me and I share this joy with my team mates."

The undulating race saw a 17-rider group build a steady gap over the peloton early into the day. Lampre-Merida had placed Luka Pibernik in the break and were happy to leave the pace making to the other teams who decided one keeping them within a safe time gap. As the race was reaching its conclusion with 10km left to race, the break was reeled in with 10 rider then launching a counter attack on the final climb.

Riders in the group included Linus Gerdemann (Cult Energy Pro Cycling) and IAM Cycling duo Jonathan Fumeaux and Sébastien Reichenbach while MTN-Qhubeka's Natnael Berhane trying to force a solo move off the front, emulating the aggressive approach of teammate Daniel Teklehaimanot who claimed all three GPM's on offer

With the pace high as the sprinters teams worked to pull the move back, Tinkoff-Saxo were active in finale with Ivan Basso and Sergio Paulinho both testing their legs but to no avail as with five kilometre to go, the race was all back together with Valerio Conti and Niemiec setting a fast pace with the aim of delivering Bonifazio to victory who duly repaid the work done by his teammates by easily out sprinting his rivals on the lake front of Lugano.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre - Merida4:38:08
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
4Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
5Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
6Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
7Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
8Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
9David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
10Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
13Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff - Saxo
14Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast
15Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
16Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
17Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff - Saxo
18Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:10
19Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Team Colombia
20Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Team Colombia0:00:15
21Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:29
22Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
23Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre - Merida
24Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:42
25Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Team Colombia
26Louis Meintjes (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:44
27Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Pro Team
28Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
29Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
30Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
31Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:08
32Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:21
33Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast
34Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Pro Team
35Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
36Jonathan Fumeaux (Sui) IAM Cycling
37Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Roth Skoda0:01:22
38Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling
39Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
40Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff - Saxo0:01:40
41Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Pro Team
42Ivan Balykin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:52
43Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:15
44Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Pro Team
45Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
46Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
47Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Tinkoff - Saxo
48Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
49Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
50Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Pro Team0:03:00
51Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
52Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Pro Team
53Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Pro Team
54Sebastián Molano (Col) Team Colombia0:07:37
55Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Team Colombia
56Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Colombia
57Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
58Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
59Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
60Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff - Saxo
61Nico Brüngger (Sui) Roth Skoda
62Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
63Lukas Jaun (Sui) Roth Skoda
64Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
65Songezo Jim (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
66Pirmin Lang (Sui) IAM Cycling
67Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
68Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth Skoda
69Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
70Nick Dougall (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:39
DNFMatteo Busato (Ita) Southeast
DNFRamon Carretero (Pan) Southeast
DNFJonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast
DNFMirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
DNFEvgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
DNFMattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFPatrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
DNFNicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Pro Team
DNFCarlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
DNFSimone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFFabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFManabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFShiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGenki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFIldar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFPetr Ignatenko (Rus) RusVelo
DNFRoman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
DNFArtem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
DNFArtem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
DNFAndrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFScott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFCorentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFKevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFChristopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFDaniel Martínez (Col) Team Colombia
DNFKarel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFGustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFChristian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFMichael Bresciani (Ita) Roth Skoda
DNFAlberto Cecchin (Ita) Roth Skoda
DNFYannick Eckmann (USA) Roth Skoda
DNFGiacomo Tomio (Ita) Roth Skoda

 

