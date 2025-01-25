Strade Bianche Women 2025 route

Strade Bianche Women returns for an 11th edition on March 8, 2025, for 136km of undulating terrain across the scenic but unforgiving hills of Tuscany, including 25% more gravel.

An official presentation in late January was held in the Sala delle Lupe inside the Palazzo Pubblico located in Piazza del Campo and revealed 13 gravel sections that add up to 10km more unpaved roads, now up to 50.3km. The finale remains unchanged, with the steep Santa Caterina climb leading to the iconic entrance into Piazza del Campo.

The most recent winner, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime), looks to add a third title in 2025. If she does, organisers will name a gravel sector in her name, this recognition dispensed one time for three-time winner Fabian Cancellara. She and Annemiek van Vleuten are the only women with two victories each.

Strade Bianche Women route facts Total distance: 136 kilometres Start/finish: Siena Gravel distance: 50.3 km Gravel sectors: 13 Start time: TBD Finish time: TBD

The race starts near the Stadium/Fortezza Medicea in Siena, with the punchy rollers on pavement for the opening 14.2km and then the first pair of gravel sectors hit, the first for 4.4km in length and the second on a climb of 4.8km that has sections of 10% gradient.

A long dowhill leads to Radi and a series of four more, long gravel sectors, ranging from 4.4km to 9.4km. Sector 5 is 9.3km in length and begins with a sharp ascent.. That leads to the longest sector of the race at 9.4km, S. Martino in Grania, which has a twisting climb and two sections of 12% gradients.

There's a bit of a respite for 11km, and then gravel sectors 7-10 come in succession, signaled by the Montaperti, only half a kilometre but the gradient at double digits. After crossing Pieve a Bozzone, the eighth gravel sector (Colle Pinzuto, 2.4km) presents gradients of up to 15%, followed by Le Tolfe (1.1km), which has a steep descent followed by a sharp climb with gradients peaking at 18%.

This is where the first circuit begins, which begins with the new Strada del Castagno sector of 700 metres. The 11th piece of gravel does not approach for 13 kilometres, then it is onto Montechiaro, 3.3 km, and second passes of Colle Pinzuto and Le Tolfe for 10km to the finish.

The final kilometres may not have white gravel but are demanding nonetheless. With 2km to go, the gradient reaches 9% on Via Esterna di Fontebranda, then cobbles past the Fontebranda Gate mark gradients of 10-16% for a stretch on Via Rinaldi into Piazza del Campo. The final 30 metres descend on a 7% pitch to stretch to a flat finish.

Image 1 of 3 2025 profile for Strade Bianchi Women (Image credit: RCS Sport) Finish circuit to Siena (Image credit: RCS Sport) 11 gravel sectors of 2025 Strade Bianchi Women, two of them covered twice (Image credit: RCS Sport)

