Strade Bianche Women 2025 route

138km of Tuscan hills includes 25% more gravel for 13 total sectors

2025 route map for Strade Bianche Women
2025 route map for Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: RCS Sport)
Strade Bianche Women returns for an 11th edition on March 8, 2025, for 136km of undulating terrain across the scenic but unforgiving hills of Tuscany, including 25% more gravel. 

An official presentation in late January was held in the Sala delle Lupe inside the Palazzo Pubblico located in Piazza del Campo and revealed 13 gravel sections that add up to 10km more unpaved roads, now up to 50.3km. The finale remains unchanged, with the steep Santa Caterina climb leading to the iconic entrance into Piazza del Campo.

2025 profile for Strade Bianchi Women
2025 profile for Strade Bianchi Women(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

