Strade Bianche Women past winners

By Cycling News
published

Champions 2015-2023

SIENA ITALY MARCH 04 Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx celebrates at podium as race winner during the Eroica 9th Strade Bianche 2023 Womens a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena 318m StradeBianche on March 04 2023 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Demi Vollering (SD Worx) won 2023 Strade Bianche Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Past Winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2023Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
2022Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx
2021Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx
2020Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott
2019Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott
2018Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
2017Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
2016Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
2015Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cycling News

Latest on Cyclingnews