Strade Bianche Women past winners

By

Champions 2015-2020

SIENA ITALY AUGUST 01 Podium Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton Scott World Champion Jersey Celebration Trophy during the Eroica 6th Strade Bianche 2020 Women Elite a 136km race from Siena to Siena Piazza del Campo StradeBianche on August 01 2020 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten won Strade Bianche in 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Past Winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2020Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott
2019Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott
2018Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
2017Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
2016Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
2015Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team

