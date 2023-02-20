Strade Bianche 2023 route

Profile for the 2023 Strade Bianche WorldTour race (Image credit: Strade Bianche / RCS Sport)

The route for the 2023 edition of Strade Bianche is unchanged from last year, remaining at 184 kilometres, departing from Siena and finishing at the top of the punishing climb to the Piazza del Campo.

Strade Bianche, which became a pro men's race in 2007, is in its 16th edition this year and it has quickly become a fan favourite and inspiration for gravel events worldwide.

The route through the scenic hills of Tuscany takes on the iconic white (bianche) gravel roads (strade) that snake across the countryside. For the men, there are 11 sectors each given a level of difficulty on a scale of one to five stars (one being easiest).

There is a total of 63 kilometres of gravel in the race, the longest is 11.9 kilometres and runs past the tiny village of Lucignano d'Asso, although this section is flat and ranked three stars. In 2022, a strong gust of wind blew across this section and took down several riders including World Champion Julian Alaphilippe.

A gust of wind took out several riders in the 2022 Strade Bianche including Tiesj Benoot, Michael Matthews and world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

When the wind doesn't tear the race apart, the main difficulties of Strade Bianche include the 9.5km long San Martino in Grania section that climbs for more than half of the stretch of gravel and has gradients of up to 12%, the Monte Sante Marie that kicks up to 18% and is 11.5km long. These back-to-back gravel sections come between 73km and 54km to go, and are often the breaking points for the race.

The profile of the final kilometre 2023 Strade Bianche (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The section at Colle Pinzuto with less than 20km to go is another point for attacking. At 2.4km it's one of the shorter stretches but is entirely uphill with maximum grades of 15%. It is followed closely by the 1.1km long Le Tolfe sector that is even steeper.

The final climb pitches up to 16% and if there are any riders together, the steepest part is the key to victory.

Map for the 2023 Strade Bianche WorldTour race (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Strade Bianche gravel sectors