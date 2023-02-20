Strade Bianche winners

By Cyclingnews
published

Past champions 2007-2022

Tadej Pogacar celebrates winning the 2022 Strade Bianche in a long solo escape
Tadej Pogacar celebrates winning the 2022 Strade Bianche in a long solo escape (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Strade Bianche past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2022Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
2021Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
2020Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
2019Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
2018Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
2017Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
2016Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
2015Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
2014Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2013Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
2012Fabian Cancellara (Sui) RadioShack–Nissan
2011Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
2010Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
2009Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Team Columbia–High Road
2008Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Team CSC
2007Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team CSC

