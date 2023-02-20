Strade Bianche winners
Past champions 2007-2022
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2022
|Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|2021
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|2020
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|2019
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2018
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2017
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2016
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|2015
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|2014
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
|2013
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|2012
|Fabian Cancellara (Sui) RadioShack–Nissan
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
|2010
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|2009
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Team Columbia–High Road
|2008
|Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Team CSC
|2007
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team CSC
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Strade Bianche winnersPast champions 2007-2022
-
Luke Plapp aims for UAE Tour overall after gaining time in furious echelon battleAustralian National Champion seizes advantage with Bilbao and Evenepoel
-
Remco Evenepoel takes a 'big step forward' in UAE Tour echelonsBelgian makes crucial gains on Adam Yates and UAE squad
-
Ambition, shared leadership, family atmosphere - Keys to success at FDJ-SUEZ'We want to start every race with the ambition to win' says manager Stephen Delcourt