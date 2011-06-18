Double triumph for Gilbert in La Gileppe
Belgian wins queen stage, takes over race lead
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) stamped his authority on the Ster ZLM Toer as he powered to victory from a seven-man break and moved into the overall lead with one stage remaining.
Gilbert won the uphill sprint in La Gileppe one second ahead of Niki Terpstra (Quick Step), Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervelo) and Joost Van Leijen (Vacansoleil-DCM).
The remainder of the escapees, David Tanner (Saxo Bank Sungard), Matti Helminen (Landbouwkrediet) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) were further distanced on the uphill finale and finished 19, 21 and 45 seconds back respectively.
The day's decisive break originally contained eight riders, but Gilbert's teammate Bart De Clerq was dropped on the first of two 16.2km finishing circuits around the reservoir at La Gileppe.
Along with the stage victory, Gilbert took over the race lead from prologue winner Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad) who finished the day in 26th place at 1:27 and drops to ninth overall. Terpstra holds second overall, one second behind Gilbert, with Navardauskas in third overall a further 11 seconds back.
The first break of the day contained Stef Clement (Rabobank), Matti Helminen (Landbouwkrediet), Christoph Pfingsten (Cyclingteam De Rijke), Huub Duyn (Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM). The five riders attacked 30km into the 184km stage and reached a maximum advantage of 3:30, but were swept up by the Omega Pharma-Lotto-led peloton after 140km, prior to reaching the finishing circuit.
Soon after their escape ended the winning break formed, with both Helminen and Hoogerland jumping off the front yet again in the company of Gilbert, De Clerq, Terpstra, Tanner and Navardauskas.
Entering the final finishing circuit the break's margin over the peloton reached 2:20 and it became clear the victor would come from the seven escapees.
As he did in his Ardennes Classic sweep earlier in the season, Gilbert dispatched his rivals on the steep run-in to the finish for this 12th win of the season.
Gilbert is one stage away from his second overall victory in three years at the Ster ZLM Toer. The race concludes on Sunday with a 191km stage starting and finishing in Etten-Leur.
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4:47:48
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:19
|6
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:21
|7
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|8
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:12
|9
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:17
|11
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|13
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|15
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|17
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|19
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|20
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|23
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|24
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|25
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|26
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:27
|27
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|28
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|29
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|30
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:36
|31
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|32
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|33
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:39
|34
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|35
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:41
|36
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|37
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|38
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|39
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|40
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|41
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:41
|42
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:47
|43
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:59
|44
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:55
|45
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:21
|46
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|47
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:34
|48
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:52
|49
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:11:04
|50
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:11:06
|51
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:07
|52
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:11
|53
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:44
|54
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|55
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|56
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|57
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|58
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|59
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|60
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|61
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|62
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|63
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|64
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|65
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|66
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|67
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|68
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|69
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|70
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|71
|Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|72
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|73
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|74
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|76
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:13:52
|78
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|79
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|80
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|81
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|82
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|83
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|84
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|85
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|86
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|87
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|89
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|90
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|91
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|92
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|93
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|94
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|97
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|98
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|99
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:13:58
|100
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:14:00
|101
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:22:27
|102
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:22:29
|103
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|104
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|105
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|106
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|107
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|108
|Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|109
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|110
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|111
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|112
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|113
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:22:33
|DNF
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|DNF
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|4
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|5
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|6
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|7
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|3
|9
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|3
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|1
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|2
|3
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|3
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|2
|1
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|6
|pts
|2
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|3
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|2
|1
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|6
|pts
|2
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|6
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|1
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|6
|pts
|2
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|3
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|pts
|2
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|14:25:35
|2
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:34
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:01:40
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:57
|5
|HTC-Highroad
|0:02:09
|6
|Skil-Shimano
|0:02:21
|7
|FDJ
|0:03:32
|8
|Rabobank
|0:06:06
|9
|Team NetApp
|0:11:29
|10
|Quick Step
|0:12:51
|11
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:13:11
|12
|Saxo Bank-SunGard
|0:13:27
|13
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:14:02
|14
|Leopard Trek
|0:14:37
|15
|Donckers Koffie Jelly Belly
|0:19:30
|16
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:24:18
|17
|Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:27:01
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14:20:16
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:12
|4
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|5
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:41
|6
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:44
|7
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|8
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:18
|9
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:22
|10
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:23
|11
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:28
|12
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|13
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:01:33
|14
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:34
|15
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:40
|16
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:42
|17
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:43
|18
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:44
|19
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|0:01:45
|20
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|21
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:47
|22
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|23
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:49
|24
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|25
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:51
|26
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|27
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|28
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:05
|29
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|30
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:07
|31
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|32
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|33
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:02:12
|34
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:02:33
|35
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:59
|36
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:04
|37
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:06
|38
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|39
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:18
|40
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|41
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:06
|42
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:32
|43
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:06:36
|44
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:06:39
|45
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:06:49
|46
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:05
|47
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:06
|48
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:09
|49
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:43
|50
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:11:54
|51
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:21
|52
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:12:32
|53
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:13:51
|54
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:53
|55
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:56
|56
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:14:05
|57
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:14:12
|58
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:14:13
|59
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|60
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:14:16
|61
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:14:18
|62
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:19
|63
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|64
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|65
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:14:20
|66
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:14:22
|67
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:14:25
|68
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:14:30
|69
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:14:32
|70
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:14:34
|72
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:14:37
|73
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:14:40
|75
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:14:41
|76
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:14:49
|77
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:14:51
|78
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:14:53
|79
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:14:54
|80
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:15:04
|81
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:15:20
|82
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:15:21
|83
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:16:24
|84
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:18:15
|85
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:20:07
|86
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:20:29
|87
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:44
|88
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:22:49
|89
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:22:53
|90
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:05
|91
|Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:25:27
|92
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:25:28
|93
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:25:46
|94
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:25:47
|95
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:25:54
|96
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:28:02
|97
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:28:25
|98
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:29:11
|99
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:30:17
|100
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:34:04
|101
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:34:12
|102
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:34:32
|103
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:34:40
|104
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:34:42
|105
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:36:05
|106
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:37:13
|107
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:37:14
|108
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:37:34
|109
|Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:38:47
|110
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|0:43:26
|111
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:44:00
|112
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:53:31
|113
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1:00:07
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|19
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|16
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|5
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|15
|6
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|7
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|14
|8
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|9
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|12
|10
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|12
|11
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|13
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|14
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|15
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|16
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|17
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|8
|18
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|19
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|5
|20
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|21
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|5
|22
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|4
|23
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|24
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|25
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|26
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|28
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|29
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|5
|3
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|5
|4
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|4
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|6
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|9
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|10
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|1
|11
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|1
|1
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|26
|pts
|2
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|3
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|12
|4
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|6
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|7
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|9
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|4
|10
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|11
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|12
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|2
|14
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|15
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|2
|16
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|17
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|43:04:11
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:06
|3
|HTC-Highroad
|0:01:01
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:01:27
|5
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:35
|6
|Skil-Shimano
|0:02:12
|7
|FDJ
|0:03:05
|8
|Rabobank
|0:05:21
|9
|Team NetApp
|0:11:34
|10
|Quick Step
|0:12:42
|11
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:13:17
|12
|Saxo Bank-SunGard
|0:13:27
|13
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:13:30
|14
|Leopard Trek
|0:14:26
|15
|Donckers Koffie Jelly Belly
|0:20:33
|16
|Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:26:55
|17
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:37:05
