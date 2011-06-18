Image 1 of 18 Philippe Gilbert celebrates his victory in La Gileppe. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 18 Omega Pharma-Lotto at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 18 Riders in the early break load up with food. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 4 of 18 The day's early break is led by Matti Helminen (Landbouwkrediet). (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 5 of 18 Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma-Lotto) sets tempo in the peloton. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 6 of 18 The winning break rides along the reservoir at La Gileppe. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 7 of 18 Jersey holders after stage 4 (l-r): Philippe Gilbert, Johnny Hoogerland, Huub Duyn, Tyler Farrar and Davide Appollonio. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 8 of 18 Media and spectators gather for the stage 4 podium ceremony. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 9 of 18 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads the sprint classification. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 10 of 18 Overnight race leader Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad) in the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 11 of 18 Philippe Gilbert takes over the race lead with one stage remaining. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 12 of 18 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the decisive break. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 13 of 18 Stage four winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) makes his way to the podium. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 14 of 18 The peloton grabs some lunch during stage 4 of the Ster ZLM Toer. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 15 of 18 Points classification leader Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 16 of 18 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) bested Niki Terpstra (Quick Step) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervelo) for the victory. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 17 of 18 Huub Duyn (Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly) leads the mountains classification. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 18 of 18 The peloton finishes in the rain at La Gileppe. (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) stamped his authority on the Ster ZLM Toer as he powered to victory from a seven-man break and moved into the overall lead with one stage remaining.

Related Articles Gilbert still looking to improve ahead of Tour de France

Gilbert won the uphill sprint in La Gileppe one second ahead of Niki Terpstra (Quick Step), Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervelo) and Joost Van Leijen (Vacansoleil-DCM).

The remainder of the escapees, David Tanner (Saxo Bank Sungard), Matti Helminen (Landbouwkrediet) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) were further distanced on the uphill finale and finished 19, 21 and 45 seconds back respectively.

The day's decisive break originally contained eight riders, but Gilbert's teammate Bart De Clerq was dropped on the first of two 16.2km finishing circuits around the reservoir at La Gileppe.

Along with the stage victory, Gilbert took over the race lead from prologue winner Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad) who finished the day in 26th place at 1:27 and drops to ninth overall. Terpstra holds second overall, one second behind Gilbert, with Navardauskas in third overall a further 11 seconds back.

The first break of the day contained Stef Clement (Rabobank), Matti Helminen (Landbouwkrediet), Christoph Pfingsten (Cyclingteam De Rijke), Huub Duyn (Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM). The five riders attacked 30km into the 184km stage and reached a maximum advantage of 3:30, but were swept up by the Omega Pharma-Lotto-led peloton after 140km, prior to reaching the finishing circuit.

Soon after their escape ended the winning break formed, with both Helminen and Hoogerland jumping off the front yet again in the company of Gilbert, De Clerq, Terpstra, Tanner and Navardauskas.

Entering the final finishing circuit the break's margin over the peloton reached 2:20 and it became clear the victor would come from the seven escapees.

As he did in his Ardennes Classic sweep earlier in the season, Gilbert dispatched his rivals on the steep run-in to the finish for this 12th win of the season.

Gilbert is one stage away from his second overall victory in three years at the Ster ZLM Toer. The race concludes on Sunday with a 191km stage starting and finishing in Etten-Leur.

Full Results 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4:47:48 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:19 6 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:21 7 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:45 8 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:12 9 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:16 10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:17 11 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 13 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 14 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 15 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 17 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 19 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 20 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 22 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 23 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp 24 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:25 25 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 26 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:27 27 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 28 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 29 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 30 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:36 31 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 32 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 33 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 0:01:39 34 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 35 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:41 36 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:58 37 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 38 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:06 39 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 40 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 41 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:41 42 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:02:47 43 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:59 44 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:55 45 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:21 46 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 47 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:06:34 48 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 0:08:52 49 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:11:04 50 Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp 0:11:06 51 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:07 52 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:11 53 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:13:44 54 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 55 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 56 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 57 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 58 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 59 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 60 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 61 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 62 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 63 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 64 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 65 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 66 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 67 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 68 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 69 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 70 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp 71 Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 72 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 73 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 74 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 75 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 76 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:13:52 78 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 79 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 80 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 81 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 82 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 83 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 84 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 85 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 86 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 87 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 88 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 89 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 90 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 91 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 92 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 93 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 94 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 95 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 97 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 98 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 99 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:13:58 100 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:14:00 101 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:22:27 102 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:22:29 103 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 104 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 105 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 106 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 107 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 108 Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 109 Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp 110 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 111 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 112 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 113 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:22:33 DNF Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling DNF Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek DNF Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ DNF Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke DNF Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke DNF Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke DNF James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly

Points 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 4 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 5 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 6 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 5 7 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 3 9 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint 1 1 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 3 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 1

Sprint 2 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 2 3 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 1 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 4 3 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 2

Mountain 2 1 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 6 pts 2 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 4 3 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 2

Mountain 3 1 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 6 pts 2 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2

Mountain 4 1 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 6 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 2

Mountain 5 1 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 6 pts 2 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 4 3 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2

Mountain 6 1 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 pts 2 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2

Teams 1 Vacansoleil-DCM 14:25:35 2 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:34 3 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:01:40 4 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:57 5 HTC-Highroad 0:02:09 6 Skil-Shimano 0:02:21 7 FDJ 0:03:32 8 Rabobank 0:06:06 9 Team NetApp 0:11:29 10 Quick Step 0:12:51 11 Landbouwkrediet 0:13:11 12 Saxo Bank-SunGard 0:13:27 13 Sky Pro Cycling 0:14:02 14 Leopard Trek 0:14:37 15 Donckers Koffie Jelly Belly 0:19:30 16 Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:24:18 17 Cycling Team De Rijke 0:27:01

General classification after stage 4 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14:20:16 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:12 4 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 5 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:41 6 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:44 7 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 8 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:18 9 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:22 10 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:23 11 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:01:28 12 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:31 13 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:01:33 14 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:34 15 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:40 16 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:42 17 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:43 18 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:01:44 19 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 0:01:45 20 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp 21 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:47 22 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 23 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:49 24 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:50 25 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:51 26 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 27 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 28 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:05 29 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 30 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:07 31 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 32 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:11 33 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:02:12 34 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:02:33 35 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:59 36 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:03:04 37 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:03:06 38 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:13 39 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:18 40 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:28 41 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:06 42 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:32 43 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:06:36 44 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:06:39 45 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:06:49 46 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:07:05 47 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:08:06 48 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 0:11:09 49 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:43 50 Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp 0:11:54 51 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:21 52 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:12:32 53 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:13:51 54 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:13:53 55 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:56 56 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:14:05 57 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:14:12 58 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 0:14:13 59 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 60 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:14:16 61 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:14:18 62 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 0:14:19 63 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 64 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 65 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:14:20 66 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:14:22 67 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:14:25 68 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:14:30 69 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:14:32 70 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:14:34 72 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:14:37 73 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 74 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:14:40 75 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:14:41 76 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:14:49 77 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:14:51 78 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:14:53 79 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:14:54 80 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:15:04 81 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:15:20 82 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:15:21 83 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:16:24 84 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:18:15 85 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:20:07 86 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:20:29 87 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:44 88 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:22:49 89 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:22:53 90 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:05 91 Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:25:27 92 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:25:28 93 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 0:25:46 94 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp 0:25:47 95 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:25:54 96 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:28:02 97 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:28:25 98 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:29:11 99 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:30:17 100 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:34:04 101 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:34:12 102 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:34:32 103 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:34:40 104 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:34:42 105 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:36:05 106 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:37:13 107 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:37:14 108 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:37:34 109 Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:38:47 110 Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp 0:43:26 111 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:44:00 112 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:53:31 113 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1:00:07

Points classification 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 19 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 18 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 16 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 5 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 15 6 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 7 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 14 8 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 9 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 12 10 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 12 11 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 13 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 14 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 15 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 16 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 17 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 8 18 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 19 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 5 20 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 5 21 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 5 22 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 4 23 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 24 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 25 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 26 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 27 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 28 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 29 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint classification 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 5 3 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 5 4 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 4 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 6 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 8 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 9 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 10 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 1 11 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 1

Mountains classification 1 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 26 pts 2 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 14 3 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 12 4 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 5 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 6 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 7 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 9 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 4 10 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 11 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 12 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 13 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 2 14 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 15 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 2 16 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 17 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1