Double triumph for Gilbert in La Gileppe

Belgian wins queen stage, takes over race lead

Image 1 of 18

Philippe Gilbert celebrates his victory in La Gileppe.

Philippe Gilbert celebrates his victory in La Gileppe.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 2 of 18

Omega Pharma-Lotto at the head of the peloton.

Omega Pharma-Lotto at the head of the peloton.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 3 of 18

Riders in the early break load up with food.

Riders in the early break load up with food.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 4 of 18

The day's early break is led by Matti Helminen (Landbouwkrediet).

The day's early break is led by Matti Helminen (Landbouwkrediet).
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 5 of 18

Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma-Lotto) sets tempo in the peloton.

Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma-Lotto) sets tempo in the peloton.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 6 of 18

The winning break rides along the reservoir at La Gileppe.

The winning break rides along the reservoir at La Gileppe.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 7 of 18

Jersey holders after stage 4 (l-r): Philippe Gilbert, Johnny Hoogerland, Huub Duyn, Tyler Farrar and Davide Appollonio.

Jersey holders after stage 4 (l-r): Philippe Gilbert, Johnny Hoogerland, Huub Duyn, Tyler Farrar and Davide Appollonio.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 8 of 18

Media and spectators gather for the stage 4 podium ceremony.

Media and spectators gather for the stage 4 podium ceremony.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 9 of 18

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads the sprint classification.

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads the sprint classification.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 10 of 18

Overnight race leader Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad) in the yellow jersey.

Overnight race leader Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad) in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 11 of 18

Philippe Gilbert takes over the race lead with one stage remaining.

Philippe Gilbert takes over the race lead with one stage remaining.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 12 of 18

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the decisive break.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the decisive break.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 13 of 18

Stage four winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) makes his way to the podium.

Stage four winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) makes his way to the podium.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 14 of 18

The peloton grabs some lunch during stage 4 of the Ster ZLM Toer.

The peloton grabs some lunch during stage 4 of the Ster ZLM Toer.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 15 of 18

Points classification leader Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo)

Points classification leader Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 16 of 18

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) bested Niki Terpstra (Quick Step) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervelo) for the victory.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) bested Niki Terpstra (Quick Step) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervelo) for the victory.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 17 of 18

Huub Duyn (Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly) leads the mountains classification.

Huub Duyn (Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly) leads the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 18 of 18

The peloton finishes in the rain at La Gileppe.

The peloton finishes in the rain at La Gileppe.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) stamped his authority on the Ster ZLM Toer as he powered to victory from a seven-man break and moved into the overall lead with one stage remaining.

Gilbert won the uphill sprint in La Gileppe one second ahead of Niki Terpstra (Quick Step), Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Cervelo) and Joost Van Leijen (Vacansoleil-DCM).

The remainder of the escapees, David Tanner (Saxo Bank Sungard), Matti Helminen (Landbouwkrediet) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) were further distanced on the uphill finale and finished 19, 21 and 45 seconds back respectively.

The day's decisive break originally contained eight riders, but Gilbert's teammate Bart De Clerq was dropped on the first of two 16.2km finishing circuits around the reservoir at La Gileppe.

Along with the stage victory, Gilbert took over the race lead from prologue winner Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad) who finished the day in 26th place at 1:27 and drops to ninth overall. Terpstra holds second overall, one second behind Gilbert, with Navardauskas in third overall a further 11 seconds back.

The first break of the day contained Stef Clement (Rabobank), Matti Helminen (Landbouwkrediet), Christoph Pfingsten (Cyclingteam De Rijke), Huub Duyn (Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM). The five riders attacked 30km into the 184km stage and reached a maximum advantage of 3:30, but were swept up by the Omega Pharma-Lotto-led peloton after 140km, prior to reaching the finishing circuit.

Soon after their escape ended the winning break formed, with both Helminen and Hoogerland jumping off the front yet again in the company of Gilbert, De Clerq, Terpstra, Tanner and Navardauskas.

Entering the final finishing circuit the break's margin over the peloton reached 2:20 and it became clear the victor would come from the seven escapees.

As he did in his Ardennes Classic sweep earlier in the season, Gilbert dispatched his rivals on the steep run-in to the finish for this 12th win of the season.

Gilbert is one stage away from his second overall victory in three years at the Ster ZLM Toer. The race concludes on Sunday with a 191km stage starting and finishing in Etten-Leur.

Full Results
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4:47:48
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:01
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
4Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:19
6Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet0:00:21
7Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
8Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:12
9Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:16
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:17
11Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
13Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
14Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
15Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
17Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
19Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
20Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
22Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
23Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
24Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:25
25Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
26Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:27
27Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
28Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
29Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
30Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:36
31Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
32Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
33Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ0:01:39
34Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
35Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:41
36Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:58
37Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
38Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:06
39Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
40Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
41Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:41
42Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:02:47
43Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:59
44Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:55
45Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:21
46Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
47Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:06:34
48Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ0:08:52
49Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:11:04
50Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp0:11:06
51Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:07
52Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:11
53Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:13:44
54Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
55Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
56Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
57Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
58Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
59Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
60David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
61Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
62Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
63Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
64Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
65Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
66Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
67Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
68Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
69Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
70Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
71Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
72Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
73Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
74Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
75Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
76Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:13:52
78Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
79Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
80Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
81Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
82Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
83Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
84Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
85Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
86Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
87Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
88Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
89Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
90Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
91Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
92Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
93William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
94Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
97Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
98Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
99Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:13:58
100Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:14:00
101Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:22:27
102Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:22:29
103Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
104Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
105Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
106Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
107Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
108Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
109Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
110Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
111Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
112Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
113Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:22:33
DNFMichael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
DNFGraeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFJos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFMartin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
DNFBrett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFMartijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFYauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
DNFRonan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFBas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFRemco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFStefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFJames Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly

Points
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto15pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team12
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
4Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
5David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard6
6Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet5
7Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
8Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling3
9Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Sprint 1
1Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly3pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
3Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke1

Sprint 2
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly2
3Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 1
1Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6pts
2Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet4
3Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly2

Mountain 2
1Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly6pts
2Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet4
3Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke2

Mountain 3
1Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly6pts
2Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2

Mountain 4
1Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly6pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
3Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet2

Mountain 5
1Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly6pts
2Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet4
3Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2

Mountain 6
1Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6pts
2David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard4
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo2

Teams
1Vacansoleil-DCM14:25:35
2Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:34
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:01:40
4Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:57
5HTC-Highroad0:02:09
6Skil-Shimano0:02:21
7FDJ0:03:32
8Rabobank0:06:06
9Team NetApp0:11:29
10Quick Step0:12:51
11Landbouwkrediet0:13:11
12Saxo Bank-SunGard0:13:27
13Sky Pro Cycling0:14:02
14Leopard Trek0:14:37
15Donckers Koffie Jelly Belly0:19:30
16Cycling Team Jo Piels0:24:18
17Cycling Team De Rijke0:27:01

General classification after stage 4
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14:20:16
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:01
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:12
4Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
5David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:41
6Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet0:00:44
7Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
8Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:18
9Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:22
10Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:23
11Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:01:28
12Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:31
13Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:01:33
14Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:01:34
15Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:40
16Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:42
17Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:43
18Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:44
19Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp0:01:45
20Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
21Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:47
22Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
23Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:49
24Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:50
25Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:51
26Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
27Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
28Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:05
29Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
30Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:07
31Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
32Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:11
33Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:02:12
34Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:02:33
35Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:59
36Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:03:04
37Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:03:06
38Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:13
39Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:18
40Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:28
41Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:06
42Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:32
43Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:06:36
44Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:06:39
45Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:06:49
46Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:07:05
47Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:08:06
48Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ0:11:09
49Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:43
50Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp0:11:54
51Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:21
52Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:12:32
53Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:13:51
54Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:13:53
55Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:56
56Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:14:05
57Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:14:12
58Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:14:13
59Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
60Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:14:16
61Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:14:18
62Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ0:14:19
63Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
64Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
65Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:14:20
66Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:14:22
67Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:14:25
68Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:14:30
69Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:14:32
70Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:14:34
72Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:14:37
73Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
74Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:14:40
75Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:14:41
76Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:14:49
77Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:14:51
78Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:14:53
79Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:14:54
80Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:15:04
81Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:15:20
82Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:15:21
83Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:16:24
84Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:18:15
85William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:20:07
86Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:20:29
87Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:44
88Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:22:49
89Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:22:53
90Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:05
91Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:25:27
92Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:25:28
93Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp0:25:46
94Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp0:25:47
95Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:25:54
96Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:28:02
97Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:28:25
98Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:29:11
99Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:30:17
100Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:34:04
101Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:34:12
102Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:34:32
103Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:34:40
104Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:34:42
105Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:36:05
106Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:37:13
107Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:37:14
108Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:37:34
109Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:38:47
110Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp0:43:26
111David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:44:00
112Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:53:31
113Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1:00:07

Points classification
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo19pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team18
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek16
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto15
5Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad15
6Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard15
7Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling14
8Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
9Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad12
10Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ12
11Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling11
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team11
13Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
14Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
15Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
16Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
17Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad8
18David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard6
19Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke5
20Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet5
21Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad5
22Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly4
23Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
24Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
25Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
26Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
27Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
28Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
29Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint classification
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly5
3Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ5
4Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels4
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
6Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2
8Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
9Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
10Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke1
11Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly1

Mountains classification
1Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly26pts
2Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet14
3Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ12
4Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team12
5Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
6Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
7Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
9Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly4
10David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard4
11Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
12Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2
13Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ2
14Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
15Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke2
16Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
17Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1

Teams
1Team Garmin-Cervelo43:04:11
2Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:06
3HTC-Highroad0:01:01
4Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:01:27
5Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:35
6Skil-Shimano0:02:12
7FDJ0:03:05
8Rabobank0:05:21
9Team NetApp0:11:34
10Quick Step0:12:42
11Landbouwkrediet0:13:17
12Saxo Bank-SunGard0:13:27
13Sky Pro Cycling0:13:30
14Leopard Trek0:14:26
15Donckers Koffie Jelly Belly0:20:33
16Cycling Team De Rijke0:26:55
17Cycling Team Jo Piels0:37:05

