Gretsch, Rasmussen give HTC-Highroad 1-2

Dowsett third in short prologue

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:08:30
2Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:00:03
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:06
4Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:10
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:13
6Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
7Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:14
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:15
9Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
10Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
11Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
12Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
13Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:17
14Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:18
17Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
19Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:19
20Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:20
21Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
22Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:00:21
24Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:00:22
25Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:23
27Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:00:24
28David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
30Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
31Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
32Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ0:00:26
33Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
34Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:27
35David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
36William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:00:28
37Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
39Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:29
40Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
41Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
42Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
43Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
44Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
45Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:30
46Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
47Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:31
48Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
49Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:32
50Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:00:33
51Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
52Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
53Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
54Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
55Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:34
56Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:35
57Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
59Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
60Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:00:36
61Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
62Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
63Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
64Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:38
65Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
66Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
67Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
68Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
69Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:39
70Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
71Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
72Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
73Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
74Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
75Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
76Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
77Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:41
79Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
80Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
81Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:42
82Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:43
83Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
84Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
85Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:44
86Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
87Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:45
88Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
89Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
91Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:47
92Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
93Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:48
94Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
95Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp0:00:49
96Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:50
97Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
98Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
99Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp0:00:53
100Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
101Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
102Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
103Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:54
104Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
105Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
106Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
107Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:55
108Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
109Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
110Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
111Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
112Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:57
113Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:58
114Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
115Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
116Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:59
117Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
118Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ0:01:01
119Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:02
120James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:04
121Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:05
122Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:06
123Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:08
124Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ0:01:09
125Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:11
126Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:12
127Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:14
128Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:01:17
129Jonathan Bellis (GBr) Saxo Bank Sungard
130Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
131Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:51

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad15pts
2Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad12
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling10
4Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team6
6Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke5
7Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team3
9Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2
10Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC-Highroad0:25:49
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:23
3SRM0:00:34
4Sky Procycling0:00:36
5FDJ0:00:41
6Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:46
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:55
8Leopard Trek0:00:57
9Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:59
10Skil - Shimano
11Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:02
12Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:08
13Team Netapp0:01:13
14Landbouwkrediet0:01:14
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:37
17Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:54

