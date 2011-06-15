Gretsch, Rasmussen give HTC-Highroad 1-2
Dowsett third in short prologue
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:30
|2
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:03
|3
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:06
|4
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|6
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:14
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|9
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|11
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|12
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|13
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:17
|14
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:18
|17
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|19
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:19
|20
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|21
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:00:21
|24
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:22
|25
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:23
|27
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:24
|28
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|30
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|32
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:26
|33
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|34
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:27
|35
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|36
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:00:28
|37
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|39
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:29
|40
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|41
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|42
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|44
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|45
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:30
|46
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|47
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:31
|48
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|49
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:32
|50
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:00:33
|51
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|52
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|53
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|54
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|55
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:34
|56
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:35
|57
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|59
|Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|60
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:36
|61
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|62
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|63
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|64
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:38
|65
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|66
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|67
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|68
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|69
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:39
|70
|Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|71
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|72
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|73
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|74
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|75
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|76
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|77
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:41
|79
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|80
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|81
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:42
|82
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:43
|83
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|84
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|85
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:44
|86
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|87
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:45
|88
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|89
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|91
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:47
|92
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|93
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:48
|94
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|95
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|0:00:49
|96
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:50
|97
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|98
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|99
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:00:53
|100
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|101
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|102
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|103
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:54
|104
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|105
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|106
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|107
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:55
|108
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|109
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|110
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|111
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|112
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:57
|113
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:58
|114
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|115
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:59
|117
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|118
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|0:01:01
|119
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:02
|120
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:04
|121
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|122
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:06
|123
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:08
|124
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:09
|125
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:11
|126
|Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:12
|127
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:14
|128
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:17
|129
|Jonathan Bellis (GBr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|130
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|131
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:51
