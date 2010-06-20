Hansen wins Ster Elektrotoer
Boeckmans claims final stage
Kris Boeckmans of Topsport Vlaanderen took the final mass sprint victory in the Ster Elektrotoer, as Adam Hansen of HTC-Columbia won the first stage race of his road career. Boeckmans outsprinted Denis Galimzyanov of Katusha and Andre Greipel of HTC-Columbia to win the 174km finale in Helmond.
"Adam said he specifically wanted to ride this race rather than doing the Tour de Suisse, and he certainly made a good choice," said HTC-Columbia's sports director Tristan Hoffman. "After doing so well on Saturday's stage, he became the team leader for the race, and he gave it everything he could to make sure he could win.
"The final stage was totally flat, and we managed to control the early breaks with help from the other sprinters' teams and keep things together. But then Adam had a mechanical problem and the whole team waited for him and made sure he got back to the bunch. It was important to work for a bunch sprint for André [Greipel] , but we wanted to be sure Adam got his first stage race win, too."
A three-rider group, comprised of Niki Terpstra (Milram), Bart van Haaren (Van Vliet EBH Elshof) and Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil), escaped on the final day for much of the stage, but never built up a huge lead.
A crash with 63km to go took down overall leader Adam Hansen, but five teammates gathered to get him back to the peloton. Not so lucky was Eric Berthou (CarmioOro NGC), who left the race in an ambulance.
Van Haaren couldn't keep up the pace of his two companions and fell back with 36km to go. With 10km to, Terpstra and Mouris were caught as well which set up the mass sprint to conclude the stage.
|1
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3:54:18
|2
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|9
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|12
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|13
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|16
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC
|17
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
|18
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|19
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|20
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|22
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|23
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|25
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|26
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|27
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|28
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|31
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|32
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|34
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|35
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|36
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|37
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC
|38
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|39
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|40
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|41
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|44
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|45
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|46
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:09
|47
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|49
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|50
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:11
|51
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|52
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|53
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|54
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|56
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|57
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|58
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|59
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|61
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|62
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|63
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|64
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|65
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|66
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|67
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|68
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|69
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|70
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:20
|71
|Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|72
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|73
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|74
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:26
|75
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:45
|76
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:47
|77
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|78
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:49
|79
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:51
|80
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:00:56
|81
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|82
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|83
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|84
|Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|85
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|86
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|87
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|88
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|89
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|90
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:50
|91
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|92
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|pts
|2
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|4
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|5
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|6
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|5
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|8
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|3
|9
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|2
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|1
|1
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|2
|3
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|1
|1
|Quick Step
|11:42:54
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|4
|Carmiooro - NGC
|5
|Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Vacansoleil Pro CyclingTeam
|7
|Team HTC-Columbia
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|10
|Team Milram
|11
|Van Vliet - EBH
|12
|Skil-Shimano
|0:00:11
|13
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|14
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Rabobank
|0:00:22
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|16:33:43
|2
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:15
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:16
|4
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:20
|6
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:21
|7
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|8
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:35
|9
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC
|0:00:43
|10
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:45
|11
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:48
|12
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:56
|13
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|14
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:01:39
|15
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:02:28
|16
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:58
|17
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:06:35
|19
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:14
|20
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:09:01
|21
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:15:56
|22
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:09
|23
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:16:10
|24
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:13
|25
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:16:19
|26
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:21
|27
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:24
|28
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC
|29
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|30
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:16:26
|31
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:16:29
|32
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:30
|33
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|34
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:16:31
|35
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|36
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|0:16:33
|37
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:16:35
|38
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
|0:16:36
|39
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:16:37
|41
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:16:38
|42
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:40
|43
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|44
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:16:41
|45
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:42
|46
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|48
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:46
|49
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|51
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|52
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:47
|53
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|54
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:49
|55
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|57
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:50
|58
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:16:52
|59
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:54
|60
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|61
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:16:56
|62
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:17:01
|63
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:17:03
|64
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:17:05
|65
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:17:08
|66
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:15
|67
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:17:18
|68
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|69
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:17:24
|70
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:17:29
|71
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:17:30
|72
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|73
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:17:46
|74
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:18:00
|75
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:18:22
|76
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:33
|77
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:18:40
|78
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:43
|79
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:20:50
|80
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:24:30
|81
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:24:42
|82
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:26:59
|83
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:22
|84
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:27:29
|85
|Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:28:34
|86
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:29:04
|87
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:29:39
|88
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|0:29:43
|89
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:30:06
|90
|Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:32:19
|91
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|0:32:22
|92
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:42:24
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|24
|pts
|2
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|3
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|4
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|17
|5
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC
|15
|6
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|7
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|15
|8
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC
|12
|9
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|11
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|11
|12
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|13
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|14
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|10
|15
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|16
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|17
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|18
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|19
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|20
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|21
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|22
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|5
|23
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|24
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|25
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|4
|26
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|3
|27
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|28
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|29
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|30
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|31
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
|1
|32
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|1
|33
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|1
|1
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|6
|3
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|5
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|4
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|6
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|3
|7
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|10
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|11
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|12
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|13
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Carmiooro - NGC
|49:51:56
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:23
|3
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:06:54
|4
|Vacansoleil Pro CyclingTeam
|0:08:49
|5
|Rabobank
|0:12:06
|6
|Van Vliet - EBH
|0:14:26
|7
|Team HTC-Columbia
|0:21:48
|8
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:22:28
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:22:47
|10
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:56
|11
|Quick Step
|0:23:05
|12
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:24:39
|13
|Skil-Shimano
|0:24:44
|14
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:25:26
|15
|Team Milram
|0:38:12
