Hansen wins Ster Elektrotoer

Boeckmans claims final stage

Image 1 of 16

Kris Boeckmans (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) wins the Ster Elektrotoer's final stage.

Kris Boeckmans (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) wins the Ster Elektrotoer's final stage.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 2 of 16

Andrea Tonti (CarmioOro NGC) won the mountains classification.

Andrea Tonti (CarmioOro NGC) won the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 3 of 16

Niki Terpstra (Milram)

Niki Terpstra (Milram)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 4 of 16

Carmiooro - NGC won the team classification.

Carmiooro - NGC won the team classification.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 5 of 16

The final jersey holders at the Ster Elektrotoer.

The final jersey holders at the Ster Elektrotoer.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 6 of 16

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) leads the peloton.

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) leads the peloton.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 7 of 16

Mountains classification leader Andrea Tonti (CarmioOro NGC) in action during the final stage.

Mountains classification leader Andrea Tonti (CarmioOro NGC) in action during the final stage.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 8 of 16

Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) wins the Ster Elektrotoer.

Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) wins the Ster Elektrotoer.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 9 of 16

Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) has won the Ster Elektrotoer, the first stage race victory of the Australian's career.

Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) has won the Ster Elektrotoer, the first stage race victory of the Australian's career.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 10 of 16

A happy Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) crosses the finish line to win the overall classification.

A happy Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) crosses the finish line to win the overall classification.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 11 of 16

André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) won the points classification.

André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) won the points classification.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 12 of 16

Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) grabs a drink after defending his overall lead on the closing stage.

Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) grabs a drink after defending his overall lead on the closing stage.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 13 of 16

Kris Boeckmans (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) outsprints Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) to win the final stage.

Kris Boeckmans (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) outsprints Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) to win the final stage.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 14 of 16

Niki Terpstra (Milram) leads the break.

Niki Terpstra (Milram) leads the break.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 15 of 16

Kris Boeckmans (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) celebrates his stage victory on the podium.

Kris Boeckmans (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) celebrates his stage victory on the podium.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 16 of 16

Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil) claimed the sprint classification.

Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil) claimed the sprint classification.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Kris Boeckmans of Topsport Vlaanderen took the final mass sprint victory in the Ster Elektrotoer, as Adam Hansen of HTC-Columbia won the first stage race of his road career. Boeckmans outsprinted Denis Galimzyanov of Katusha and Andre Greipel of HTC-Columbia to win the 174km finale in Helmond.

"Adam said he specifically wanted to ride this race rather than doing the Tour de Suisse, and he certainly made a good choice," said HTC-Columbia's sports director Tristan Hoffman. "After doing so well on Saturday's stage, he became the team leader for the race, and he gave it everything he could to make sure he could win.

"The final stage was totally flat, and we managed to control the early breaks with help from the other sprinters' teams and keep things together. But then Adam had a mechanical problem and the whole team waited for him and made sure he got back to the bunch. It was important to work for a bunch sprint for André [Greipel] , but we wanted to be sure Adam got his first stage race win, too."

A three-rider group, comprised of Niki Terpstra (Milram), Bart van Haaren (Van Vliet EBH Elshof) and Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil), escaped on the final day for much of the stage, but never built up a huge lead.

A crash with 63km to go took down overall leader Adam Hansen, but five teammates gathered to get him back to the peloton. Not so lucky was Eric Berthou (CarmioOro NGC), who left the race in an ambulance.

Van Haaren couldn't keep up the pace of his two companions and fell back with 36km to go. With 10km to, Terpstra and Mouris were caught as well which set up the mass sprint to conclude the stage.

Full Results
1Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3:54:18
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
3André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
4Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
6Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
8Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
9Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
10Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
11Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
12Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
13Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
14Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
15Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
16Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC
17Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
18Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
19Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
20Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
22Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
23Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
24Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
25Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
26Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
27Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
28Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
30Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
31Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
32Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
33Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
34Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
35Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
36Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
37Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC
38Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
39Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
40Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
41Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
43Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
44Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
45Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
46Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:09
47Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
48Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
49Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
50Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:00:11
51Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
52Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
53Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
54Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
56Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
57Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
58Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
59Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
60Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
61Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
62Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
63Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
64Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
65Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
66Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
67Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
68Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
69Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
70Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:20
71Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
72Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
73Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
74Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:26
75Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:45
76Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:00:47
77Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
78Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:49
79Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:51
80Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:00:56
81Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
82Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
83Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
84Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
85Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
86Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
87Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
88Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
89Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
90Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:01:50
91Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:27
92John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team

Points
1Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15pts
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha12
3André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia10
4Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
5Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank6
6Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step5
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano4
8Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC3
9Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
10Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 1
1Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof2
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram1

Sprint 2
1Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram2
3Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof1

Teams
1Quick Step11:42:54
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Team Saxo Bank
4Carmiooro - NGC
5Landbouwkrediet
6Vacansoleil Pro CyclingTeam
7Team HTC-Columbia
8Team Katusha
9Cycling Team Jo Piels
10Team Milram
11Van Vliet - EBH
12Skil-Shimano0:00:11
13Omega Pharma - Lotto
14Sky Professional Cycling Team
15Rabobank0:00:22

Final general classification
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia16:33:43
2Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:15
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:16
4Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank0:00:20
6Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:00:21
7Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
8Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:35
9Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC0:00:43
10Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:45
11Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step0:00:48
12Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:56
13Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:00
14Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC0:01:39
15Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:02:28
16Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:58
17Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:00
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:06:35
19Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:14
20Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:09:01
21Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC0:15:56
22Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:16:09
23Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:16:10
24André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:13
25Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:16:19
26Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:21
27Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:24
28Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC
29Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
30Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:16:26
31Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:16:29
32Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:16:30
33Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
34Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:16:31
35Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
36Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram0:16:33
37Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:16:35
38Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram0:16:36
39Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
40Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:16:37
41Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:16:38
42Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:40
43Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
44Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:16:41
45Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:16:42
46Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
47Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
48Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:16:46
49Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
51Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
52Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:47
53Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
54Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:16:49
55Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
56Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
57Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:50
58Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:16:52
59Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:16:54
60Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
61Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:16:56
62Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:17:01
63Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:17:03
64Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:17:05
65Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:17:08
66Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:17:15
67Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:17:18
68Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
69Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:17:24
70Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:17:29
71Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:17:30
72Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
73Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:17:46
74Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:18:00
75Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:18:22
76Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:33
77Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:18:40
78Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:19:43
79Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:20:50
80Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha0:24:30
81Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:24:42
82Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:26:59
83Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:27:22
84Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:27:29
85Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:28:34
86John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:29:04
87Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC0:29:39
88Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC0:29:43
89Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:30:06
90Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:32:19
91Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step0:32:22
92Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:42:24

Points classification
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia24pts
2Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator21
3Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha20
4Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team17
5Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC15
6Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia15
7Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank15
8Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC12
9Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
10Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank12
11Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team11
12Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank11
13Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
14Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step10
15Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10
16Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank10
17Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
18Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank6
19Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
20Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank6
21Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
22Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof5
23Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia5
24Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet4
25Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram4
26Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC3
27Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia3
28Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
29Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha2
30Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha2
31Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram1
32Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1
33Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof1

Sprint classification
1Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels6
3Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step5
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram4
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
6Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof3
7Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank3
8Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank3
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank2
10Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
11Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
12Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
13Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Teams classification
1Carmiooro - NGC49:51:56
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:23
3Landbouwkrediet0:06:54
4Vacansoleil Pro CyclingTeam0:08:49
5Rabobank0:12:06
6Van Vliet - EBH0:14:26
7Team HTC-Columbia0:21:48
8Team Saxo Bank0:22:28
9Team Katusha0:22:47
10Sky Professional Cycling Team0:22:56
11Quick Step0:23:05
12Cycling Team Jo Piels0:24:39
13Skil-Shimano0:24:44
14Omega Pharma - Lotto0:25:26
15Team Milram0:38:12

