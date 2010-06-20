Image 1 of 16 Kris Boeckmans (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) wins the Ster Elektrotoer's final stage. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 16 Andrea Tonti (CarmioOro NGC) won the mountains classification. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 16 Niki Terpstra (Milram) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 4 of 16 Carmiooro - NGC won the team classification. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 5 of 16 The final jersey holders at the Ster Elektrotoer. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 6 of 16 Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) leads the peloton. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 7 of 16 Mountains classification leader Andrea Tonti (CarmioOro NGC) in action during the final stage. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 8 of 16 Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) wins the Ster Elektrotoer. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 9 of 16 Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) has won the Ster Elektrotoer, the first stage race victory of the Australian's career. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 10 of 16 A happy Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) crosses the finish line to win the overall classification. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 11 of 16 André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) won the points classification. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 12 of 16 Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) grabs a drink after defending his overall lead on the closing stage. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 13 of 16 Kris Boeckmans (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) outsprints Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) to win the final stage. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 14 of 16 Niki Terpstra (Milram) leads the break. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 15 of 16 Kris Boeckmans (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) celebrates his stage victory on the podium. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 16 of 16 Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil) claimed the sprint classification. (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Kris Boeckmans of Topsport Vlaanderen took the final mass sprint victory in the Ster Elektrotoer, as Adam Hansen of HTC-Columbia won the first stage race of his road career. Boeckmans outsprinted Denis Galimzyanov of Katusha and Andre Greipel of HTC-Columbia to win the 174km finale in Helmond.

"Adam said he specifically wanted to ride this race rather than doing the Tour de Suisse, and he certainly made a good choice," said HTC-Columbia's sports director Tristan Hoffman. "After doing so well on Saturday's stage, he became the team leader for the race, and he gave it everything he could to make sure he could win.

"The final stage was totally flat, and we managed to control the early breaks with help from the other sprinters' teams and keep things together. But then Adam had a mechanical problem and the whole team waited for him and made sure he got back to the bunch. It was important to work for a bunch sprint for André [Greipel] , but we wanted to be sure Adam got his first stage race win, too."

A three-rider group, comprised of Niki Terpstra (Milram), Bart van Haaren (Van Vliet EBH Elshof) and Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil), escaped on the final day for much of the stage, but never built up a huge lead.

A crash with 63km to go took down overall leader Adam Hansen, but five teammates gathered to get him back to the peloton. Not so lucky was Eric Berthou (CarmioOro NGC), who left the race in an ambulance.

Van Haaren couldn't keep up the pace of his two companions and fell back with 36km to go. With 10km to, Terpstra and Mouris were caught as well which set up the mass sprint to conclude the stage.

Full Results 1 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3:54:18 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 6 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 7 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 9 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 11 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 12 Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 13 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 14 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 15 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 16 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC 17 Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram 18 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 19 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 20 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 22 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 23 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 24 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 25 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 26 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 27 Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 28 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 29 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 30 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 31 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 32 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 33 Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 34 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 35 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 36 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 37 Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC 38 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 39 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 40 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 41 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 42 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 43 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 44 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 45 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 46 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:09 47 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 48 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 49 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 50 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:11 51 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 52 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 53 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 54 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 55 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 56 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 57 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 58 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 59 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 60 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 61 Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 62 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 63 Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 64 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 65 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 66 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 67 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 68 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 69 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 70 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:20 71 Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 72 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 73 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 74 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:00:26 75 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:45 76 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:47 77 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 78 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:49 79 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:51 80 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:00:56 81 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 82 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 83 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 84 Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 85 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 86 Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 87 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:18 88 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 89 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 90 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:50 91 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:27 92 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team

Points 1 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 pts 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 12 3 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 10 4 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 5 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 6 6 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 5 7 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 8 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 3 9 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 10 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 1 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 2 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 1

Sprint 2 1 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 2 3 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 1

Teams 1 Quick Step 11:42:54 2 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 Team Saxo Bank 4 Carmiooro - NGC 5 Landbouwkrediet 6 Vacansoleil Pro CyclingTeam 7 Team HTC-Columbia 8 Team Katusha 9 Cycling Team Jo Piels 10 Team Milram 11 Van Vliet - EBH 12 Skil-Shimano 0:00:11 13 Omega Pharma - Lotto 14 Sky Professional Cycling Team 15 Rabobank 0:00:22

Final general classification 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 16:33:43 2 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:15 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:16 4 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:20 6 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:21 7 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 8 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:35 9 Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC 0:00:43 10 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:45 11 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:48 12 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:56 13 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:00 14 Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 0:01:39 15 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:02:28 16 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:58 17 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:00 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:06:35 19 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:14 20 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:09:01 21 Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 0:15:56 22 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:16:09 23 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:16:10 24 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:13 25 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:16:19 26 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:21 27 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:24 28 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC 29 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 30 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:16:26 31 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:16:29 32 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:16:30 33 Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 34 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:16:31 35 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 36 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 0:16:33 37 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:16:35 38 Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram 0:16:36 39 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 40 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:16:37 41 Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:16:38 42 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:40 43 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 44 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:16:41 45 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:16:42 46 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 48 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:16:46 49 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 51 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 52 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:47 53 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 54 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:16:49 55 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 57 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:50 58 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:16:52 59 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:16:54 60 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 61 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:16:56 62 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:17:01 63 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:17:03 64 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:17:05 65 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:17:08 66 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:17:15 67 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:17:18 68 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 69 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:17:24 70 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:17:29 71 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:17:30 72 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 73 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:17:46 74 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:18:00 75 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:18:22 76 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:33 77 Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:18:40 78 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:19:43 79 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:20:50 80 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 0:24:30 81 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:24:42 82 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:26:59 83 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:27:22 84 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:27:29 85 Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:28:34 86 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:29:04 87 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 0:29:39 88 Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 0:29:43 89 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:30:06 90 Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:32:19 91 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 0:32:22 92 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:42:24

Points classification 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 24 pts 2 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 3 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 20 4 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 17 5 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC 15 6 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 15 7 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 15 8 Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC 12 9 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 10 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 12 11 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 11 12 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 11 13 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 14 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 10 15 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 16 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 10 17 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 18 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 6 19 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 20 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 6 21 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 22 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 5 23 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 5 24 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 4 25 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 4 26 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC 3 27 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 3 28 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 29 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 2 30 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 31 Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram 1 32 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 1 33 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 1

Sprint classification 1 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 6 3 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 5 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 4 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 6 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 3 7 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 3 8 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 3 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 2 10 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 11 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 12 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 13 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1