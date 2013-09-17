Albert starts season with victory at Steenbergcross
Vantornout and Meeusen round out top-three
|1
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|1:01:51
|2
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|4
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|5
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|6
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|7
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:01:43
|8
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|9
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|10
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink-leontien.nl Pro
|0:02:08
|11
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|12
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink-leontien.nl Pro
|0:02:58
|13
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|14
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|15
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|16
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|17
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|18
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:48
|19
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|0:03:57
|20
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:04:03
|21
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|22
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|0:04:23
|23
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|0:04:33
|24
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company
|0:04:45
|25
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:04:50
|26
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|0:05:01
|27
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|28
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|29
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:05:50
|30
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty Cycling Team
|31
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) KDL-Crelan Cycling Team
|32
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|33
|Joeri Hofman (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|34
|Jeffrey Mellemans (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St. Truiden
|35
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|36
|Niels Koyen (Bel) Van Goethem-Prorace Cycling Team
|37
|Felipe Orts (Spa)
|38
|Kyle De Proost (Bel)
|39
|Dennis Dictus (Bel)
|40
|Steve De Schoesitter (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy