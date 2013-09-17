Trending

Albert starts season with victory at Steenbergcross

Vantornout and Meeusen round out top-three

Full Results
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team1:01:51
2Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:10
3Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:47
4Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:59
5Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:01:14
6Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:30
7Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:01:43
8Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:01:58
9Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:05
10Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink-leontien.nl Pro0:02:08
11Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:29
12Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink-leontien.nl Pro0:02:58
13Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:03:00
14Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:03:03
15Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
16Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
17Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:37
18Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:48
19Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL0:03:57
20Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:04:03
21Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:04:14
22Toon Aerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL0:04:23
23Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:04:33
24Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company0:04:45
25Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:04:50
26Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL0:05:01
27Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:05:19
28Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:05:43
29Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:05:50
30Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty Cycling Team
31Micki Van Empel (Ned) KDL-Crelan Cycling Team
32Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
33Joeri Hofman (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
34Jeffrey Mellemans (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St. Truiden
35Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
36Niels Koyen (Bel) Van Goethem-Prorace Cycling Team
37Felipe Orts (Spa)
38Kyle De Proost (Bel)
39Dennis Dictus (Bel)
40Steve De Schoesitter (Bel)

