Trending

Lill, Cheatley win final Gila stage

Leipheimer, Abbott collect overall wins

Image 1 of 29

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) wins the final stage of the Tour of the Gila

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) wins the final stage of the Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 2 of 29

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 3 of 29

The most popular spot after the cold wet Gila monster was the wood stove in the old theatre.

The most popular spot after the cold wet Gila monster was the wood stove in the old theatre.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 4 of 29

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 5 of 29

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) leads the break up the first big climb.

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) leads the break up the first big climb.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 6 of 29

The break descends to the Gila Cliff Dwellings as snow falls in the distance.

The break descends to the Gila Cliff Dwellings as snow falls in the distance.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 7 of 29

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 8 of 29

Climbing out of the Cliff Dwellings.

Climbing out of the Cliff Dwellings.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 9 of 29

Darren Lill (Fly V) gets ready to attack.

Darren Lill (Fly V) gets ready to attack.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 10 of 29

Morgan Schmitt leads United Healthcare teammate Max Jenkins and Burke Swindlehurst (Team Give).

Morgan Schmitt leads United Healthcare teammate Max Jenkins and Burke Swindlehurst (Team Give).
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 11 of 29

Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners).

Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners).
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 12 of 29

The women's stage winners.

The women's stage winners.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 13 of 29

The women's general classification podium.

The women's general classification podium.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 14 of 29

A well deserved team classification to Colavita in the women's event.

A well deserved team classification to Colavita in the women's event.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 15 of 29

Lance Armstrong (Mellow Johnny's) looks like he is feeling his years after a hard, wet, snowy stage.

Lance Armstrong (Mellow Johnny's) looks like he is feeling his years after a hard, wet, snowy stage.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 16 of 29

The break in the woods looking very peaceful even though the temperature was about to dip near freezing and soon there would be some rain and snow.

The break in the woods looking very peaceful even though the temperature was about to dip near freezing and soon there would be some rain and snow.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 17 of 29

In the woman's race it was all Peanut butter & Co Twenty 12 chasing an early break.

In the woman's race it was all Peanut butter & Co Twenty 12 chasing an early break.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 18 of 29

The men's final leaders jerseys.

The men's final leaders jerseys.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 19 of 29

Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners).

Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners).
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 20 of 29

Darren Lill (Fly V).

Darren Lill (Fly V).
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 21 of 29

Need we state the obvious? It's a 'Bike Race Event'.

Need we state the obvious? It's a 'Bike Race Event'.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 22 of 29

Brave souls off the front (l-r): Andrew Randell (Spidertech), Bruke Swindlehurst, Morgan Schmitt (United Healthcare) & Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale).

Brave souls off the front (l-r): Andrew Randell (Spidertech), Bruke Swindlehurst, Morgan Schmitt (United Healthcare) & Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale).
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 23 of 29

Jason McCartney (Mellow Johnny's) drives the chase by the pack.

Jason McCartney (Mellow Johnny's) drives the chase by the pack.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 24 of 29

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) gets encouragement from the team car as he soloes to the win.

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) gets encouragement from the team car as he soloes to the win.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 25 of 29

The peloton passes near Lake Roberts and closes in on the Gila Monster.

The peloton passes near Lake Roberts and closes in on the Gila Monster.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 26 of 29

Lance Armstrong (Mellow Johnnys) and teammate Levi Leipheimer work together to win another Tour of the Gila.

Lance Armstrong (Mellow Johnnys) and teammate Levi Leipheimer work together to win another Tour of the Gila.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 27 of 29

Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts) goes after the breakaway as the snow begins to fall.

Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts) goes after the breakaway as the snow begins to fall.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 28 of 29

Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) wins the final stage of the elite women's race at the Tour of the Gila

Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) wins the final stage of the elite women's race at the Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 29 of 29

Elite men's overall Tour of Gila podium: Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts), Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's), Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)

Elite men's overall Tour of Gila podium: Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts), Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's), Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) won the fifth and final stage at the SRAM Tour of the Gila in the toughest way possible by attacking at the base of the queen stage's nearly-30km finishing ascent known as the Gila Monster. The South African strongman finished with a solo victory ahead of his all-day breakaway companions Rob Britton (Bissell) in second and Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) in third.

"We had quite a bunch of strong climbers and I felt fairly confident that if we worked together as a group we could hold our advantage," said Lill. "I knew it wasn't going to be easy but thank God I had good legs because that was a tough finish to the stage. I was really on the limit. The safer way to win is solo but it's not the easy way."

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) was crowned the SRAM Tour of the Gila champion, beating DZ Nuts riders Tom Danielson, who placed second by one minute and the experienced Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia) in third.

"I'm happy with what we accomplished at the Tour of the Gila this week," said Leipheimer. "I came here straight from sea level and I think to do the performance I did showed that I'm in great shape. I honestly felt fine the whole week and was never in trouble. I don't think it could have gone any better."

Andrew Talanksy (California Giant Berry Farms) finished the stage race as the best young rider and individual pursuit world champion Taylor Phinney captured the event's best sprinter jersey.

Lill reins in the Gila Monster

Darren Lill is making a name for himself by winning queen stages the hard way. Similar to his victory in stage two of the Tour of the Utah last year, the South African rode away from his seven breakaway companions at the base of the grueling 30km climb through the Gila National Forest all the way to victory at the finish line located in Pinos Altos.

Lill's gap grew to a maximum of 45 seconds while the remnants of an original breakaway played a game of cat and mouse behind him. Lill's chasers included Britton, Jenkins, Burke Swindlehurst (Teamgive/Blackbottoms), Pat McCarty (Matrix-RBM), Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) and Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners).

Lill's lead to the main field was three-and-a-half minutes which posed a threat to race leader Leipheimer. In the last seven kilometres he took over from teammate Lance Armstrong in setting the pace to reduce the gap to a safer two-minute margin.

"The time gaps were up and down and then all of a sudden Johan [Bruyneel] drove up and said Lill had three-and-a-half minutes," Leipheimer explained. "At that point Lance had been pulling for a really long time and he gave it everything he had. I had to do the last five miles by myself and just to be safe I kept going to close the gap."

Lill saluted on the finish line a mere six seconds in front of the chasers sprinting for second and third place, won by Britton ahead of Jenkins.

"I went first with 500 metres to go but Rob Britton and Caleb Fairly caught me," Jenkins said of the sprint for second place. "I sat up a bit so I could get back around them and then Rob was leading, but not very hard. I went about 200 metres to go but Rob had just enough power to come back around me."

Tackling rain, snow and climbs

The 171km Gila Monster Road Race is daunting because of its four lengthy climbs through the outback of famed Gila National Forest, located in Silver City, New Mexico. This year the race was made even more epic due to the foul weather conditions with high winds, rain and bouts of snow.

Fourteen men committed to a long day off the front that included Lill, Britton, Jenkins, Swindlehurst, McCarty, Sergent and Fairly, along with Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis), Jeremy Vennell and Paul Mach (Bissell), Andrew Randell (SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy), Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) and Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com).

Race officials made the decision to redirect both the breakaway and the peloton from riding through a short San Lorenzo loop after being informed that tacks were deposited on the road. The diversion cut almost four kilometres from the total length of the race.

The break lost Gaimon to a flat tyre on the climb towards the ancient Indian Cliff Dwellings that marked the furthest section of the course. The break further was reduced to eight after losing Ratcliff, Randell, Vennell, Mach and Summerhill on the climb out of the Cliff Dwellings.

Back in the peloton, Tom Danielson put forth a tremendous effort over the steep ascent and brought three riders with him that included race leader Leipheimer, Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis). Danielson was the only ride inclined to work, however, and the four were caught on the descent by a group of climbers lead by Armstrong.

Armstrong continued to lead the chase for Leipheimer, Danielson, Zabriskie, Zajicek, Sutherland, Luis Amaran (Colavita-Baci p/b Colavita), Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms), Alex Hagman and Corey Collier (Ouch-Bahati Foundation) and Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare p/n Maxxis). The climbers rounded out the top 20 places on the stage.

Cheatley tames the Monster as Abbott prevails

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) finished this year's edition of Gila with a flourish, taking a stage win atop the famed Gila Monster, the second stage victory for her team this week. Cheatley tackled the 30km finishing climb and relegated eventual overall winner Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) and Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) to second and third respectively.

"It is a pretty awesome feeling to win this stage," said Cheatley. "I've never quite put myself on the climbing podium so I'm really stoked. It is also a good feeling because the team had ridden so well this week and I wanted to finish it off well with them. It feels great to finish off with a band so that's cool."

Abbott won the overall title by more than two-and-a-half minutes from Powers and Cheatley. "This was a really fun week but definitely a hard one," said Abbott. "What was cool about it was that we went into every single stage without knowing what was going to happen and with a lot of variables and cards to play. I felt like I was riding with a very strong team and a very smart team. To be a part of that and come out with the win is very exceptional."

An early breakaway formed as soon as the gun blew to signal the start of the pro/elite women's 115km race. The eager riders included Alexis Rhodes (Vera Bradley Foundation), Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light), Janel Holcomb (Tibco), Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi), Andrea Graus (Webcor-Builders) and several other unidentified riders.

Only three riders remained off the front by the time the break reach the base of the final climb - Rhodes, Holcomb and Vzesniauskaite. They too were reeled back in after riding off the front for nearly 100km. Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 were responsible for bring the field back together at the base of the climb.

Katheryn Mattis (Webcor-Builders) was the first to launch an attack over the steep sections near the bottom of the climb. She was followed by Abbott and Cheatley and the three continued to attack each one another. Abbott was the first to create a sizeable lead ahead of Cheatley. Mattis returned to the main field.

Cheatley bridged across to Abbott in the final kilometres of the race and made her move with 400 metres to the line to take the stage win.

Back in the dwindled field, Mattis did much of the work on the climb to try and close the gap to Abbott and Cheatley in an effort to protect her teammate Erinne Willock's third place overall. Powers attacked with five kilometres to go to solidify a third place on the day and her second place in the overall.

"We have a super strong team," Powers said. "I am so happy to be here with a team and we raced hard and really tried to win the race. Mara put so much time into everyone on the first stage in Mogollon."

Elite men
1Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)4:25:03
2Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)0:00:06
3Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
4Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners Cycling)
5Burke Swindlehurst (teamgive Presented by)0:00:23
6Patrick McCarty (Matrix/RBM)
7Jesse Sergent (Trek Livestrong)0:00:53
8Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)0:00:59
9Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts)0:01:03
10Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's)
11Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
12David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts)0:01:08
13Alex Hagman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation)
14Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:01:12
15Corey Collier (OUCH-Bahati Foundation)0:01:15
16Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:17
17Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)0:01:37
18Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)0:03:29
19Jason Donald (OUCH-Bahati Foundation)0:03:54
20Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
21Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
22Brad White (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
23Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's)
24Floyd Landis (OUCH-Bahati Foundation)0:05:53
25Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized)
26Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
27Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:06:05
28Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande)0:06:22
29Carson Miller (Veloforma P/B Byrne Invent)
30Ben King (Trek Livestrong)
31Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)
32Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande)
33Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners Cycling)0:06:32
34Andres Diaz (RaceMenu.com)0:06:34
35Jonathan Baker (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:06:36
36Julian Kyer (Trek Livestrong)0:06:38
37Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong)
38Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong)
39Matt Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis)0:07:27
40Nick Waite (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder)0:07:42
41Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners Cycling)0:08:02
42David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:09:06
43Michael Olheiser (Moontoast Racing)0:11:04
44Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners Cycling)
45Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:13:16
46Tom Peterson (DZ Nuts)0:13:48
47Aaron Pool (Fuji Test Team)0:14:48
48Andrew Randell (SPIDERTECH p/b Planet Energy)0:17:57
49Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:20:55
50Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners Cycling)
51Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners Cycling)
52Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
53Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1)
54Taylor Kneuven (Adageo Energy Elite)0:21:06
55Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:21:25
56Eric Losak (Bike Religion)0:21:33
57Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling)
58Evan Hyde (OUCH-Bahati Foundation)
59Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong)0:21:43
60Andrew Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
61Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
62Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
63Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
64Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
65James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)
66Ben Day (Fly V Australia)
67Justin Spinelli (Team Pista Palace)
68Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
69Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
70Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande)
71Chase Pinkham (Trek Livestrong)
72Kevin Rowe (team exergy)
73Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks)
74Marsh Cooper (Rubicon-ORBEA)
75Aaron Heun (Bike Religion)0:23:10
76Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)0:25:47
77Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:30:08
78Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:31:00
79Kris Lunning (Above Category Racing)0:33:21
80Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)0:34:48
81Phil Gaimon (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder)
82Travis McCabe (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:34:53
83jonathan Awerbuch (team exergy)0:35:07
84Brandon Lynch (team exergy)
85Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:36:05
86Eddy Kwon
87Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:39:16
88David Harward (Canyon Bicycles)
89Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)
90Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
91Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
92Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners Cycling)
93Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse)0:43:01
94Jason McCartney (Team Mellow Johnny's)0:43:59
95Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling)0:50:42
96Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized)0:52:35
97Diego Yepez (Bike Religion)
98Chris Hong (team exergy)1:09:01
99Paul Ward (Atlantic Velo present by Sano)1:09:40
100David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles)1:23:12
101Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
102Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)

Elite women
1Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)3:20:58
2Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:00:08
3Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:41
4Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:02:00
5Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
6Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)0:02:06
7Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W/Bicycle)0:02:10
8Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
9Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:02:15
10Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle)0:02:17
11Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:02:20
12Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)0:02:56
13Courtney O'Donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange)0:05:04
14Megan Hottman (TREADS.COM/DFT)0:05:57
15Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:05:59
16jessica phillips (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
17Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
18Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
19Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO)
20Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)0:07:05
21Heather Pryor (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse)0:07:07
22Kasey Clark (TREADS.COM/DFT)0:07:59
23Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W/Bicycle)
24Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
25Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:08:04
26Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
27Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)
28Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse)0:09:14
29Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
30Ashley Koch (Allsport GPS AZ Women)
31Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Racing)
32Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling)
33Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders)
34Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)
35Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
36Annie Malouin (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse)0:11:23
37Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse)0:12:20
38Julie Emmerman (Boulder)0:13:40
39Teri Sheasby (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)
40Rachel Warner (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
41Kristen LaSasso (Team TIBCO)0:13:49
42Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:15:52
43Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle)
44Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
45Erica Zaveta (Specialized D4W/Bicycle)
46Nadia Sullivan (Team 3xFast)0:40:18
47Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen)
48Gabriela Ferrat (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse)
49Janel Holcomb (Team TIBCO)0:47:59
50Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)1:09:04

Final general classification-Elite men
1Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's)13:47:05
2Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts)0:00:59
3David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts)0:01:09
4Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)0:01:10
5Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:02:11
6Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:36
7Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)0:02:44
8Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)0:03:20
9Corey Collier (OUCH-Bahati Foundation)0:03:31
10Burke Swindlehurst (teamgive Presented by)0:03:43
11Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)0:03:51
12Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)0:03:53
13Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:59
14Patrick McCarty (Matrix/RBM)0:04:45
15Jesse Sergent (Trek Livestrong)
16Alex Hagman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation)0:05:44
17Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's)0:06:53
18Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)0:07:21
19Brad White (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)0:07:38
20Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:08:28
21Floyd Landis (OUCH-Bahati Foundation)0:08:35
22Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:08:52
23Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners Cycling)0:09:02
24Jason Donald (OUCH-Bahati Foundation)0:09:11
25Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners Cycling)0:09:21
26Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong)0:09:43
27Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized)0:10:16
28Maar, Marc de (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)0:10:29
29Julian Kyer (Trek Livestrong)0:10:35
30Andres Diaz (RaceMenu.com)0:11:58
31Matt Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)0:12:10
32Carson Miller (Veloforma P/B Byrne Invent)0:13:02
33Jonathan Baker (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:13:08
34Ben King (Trek Livestrong)
35Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong)0:13:46
36Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande)0:13:48
37Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners Cycling)0:14:00
38Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande)0:14:42
39David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:15:08
40Michael Olheiser (Moontoast Racing)0:15:50
41Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners Cycling)0:19:33
42Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)0:20:04
43Nick Waite (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder)0:22:05
44Aaron Pool (Fuji Test Team)0:22:46
45Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:22:58
46Tom Peterson (DZ Nuts)0:24:48
47Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners Cycling)0:26:30
48Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:28:35
49Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:28:57
50Taylor Kneuven (Adageo Energy Elite)0:29:23
51Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners Cycling)0:29:24
52Kevin Rowe (team exergy)0:31:33
53Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)0:31:49
54James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)0:32:04
55Chase Pinkham (Trek Livestrong)0:32:18
56Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1)0:32:42
57Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:33:02
58Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:33:23
59Marsh Cooper (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:33:45
60Andrew Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:33:59
61Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande)0:34:35
62Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)0:34:45
63Andrew Randell (SPIDERTECH powered by Planet Energy)0:35:37
64Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:36:14
65Justin Spinelli (Team Pista Palace)0:36:39
66Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)0:36:50
67Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:41:13
68Ben Day (Fly V Australia)0:42:27
69Evan Hyde (OUCH-Bahati Foundation)0:42:58
70Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)0:43:23
71Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)0:43:48
72Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:44:43
73Kris Lunning (Above Category Racing)0:46:10
74Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:46:36
75Phil Gaimon (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder)0:46:42
76Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks)0:46:43
77Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong)0:47:05
78Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:47:46
79Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners Cycling)0:53:01
80Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:56:22
81Travis McCabe (Bicycle Haus Racing)1:01:51
82jonathan Awerbuch (team exergy)1:03:27
83Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA)1:04:03
84Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)1:06:23
85Jason McCartney (Team Mellow Johnny's)1:07:53
86David Harward (Canyon Bicycles)1:11:01
87Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)1:11:32
88Aaron Heun (Bike Religion)1:15:30
89Eddy Kwon1:22:12
90Brandon Lynch (team exergy)1:26:20
91Diego Yepez (Bike Religion)1:26:25
92Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)1:26:52
93Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized)1:39:47
94Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling)1:41:10
95Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)1:43:39
96Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)1:46:13
97Paul Ward (Atlantic Velo present by Sano)1:48:32
98Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)2:01:18
99Chris Hong (team exergy)2:05:20
100Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)2:08:56
101David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles)2:24:33

Teams classification
1UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis41:30:34
2Fly V Australia0:01:08
3OUCH-Bahati Foundation0:02:36
4Trek Livestrong0:11:29
5Holowesko Partners Cycling0:15:54
6BISSELL Pro Cycling0:27:05
7Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:27:37
8California Giant/Specialized0:34:32
9Team Rio Grande0:49:12
10RideClean p/b Patentit.com1:09:01
11Team Exergy2:28:32
12Bike Religion2:36:11

Final general classification - Elite women
1Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)12:28:30
2Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:02:40
3Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:03:11
4Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:05:00
5Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)0:05:05
6Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:05:29
7Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:05:34
8Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)0:06:25
9Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:06:57
10Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:08:39
11Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:11:41
12Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:11:59
13Heather Pryor (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:14:40
14Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:14:44
15Courtney O'Donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange)0:14:47
16Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:16:14
17Megan Hottman (TREADS.COM/DFT)0:16:19
18Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:16:23
19Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)0:19:33
20Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:20:40
21Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:20:56
22Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:32:14
23Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:32:40
24Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO)0:33:43
25Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:39:27
26Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:41:45
27Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling)0:42:37
28Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Racing)0:43:47
29Kasey Clark (TREADS.COM/DFT)0:44:46
30Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)0:45:12
31Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:45:26
32Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:45:27
33Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling Team)0:46:09
34Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:46:18
35Kristen LaSasso (Team TIBCO)0:48:47
36Teri Sheasby (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)0:51:50
37Ashley Koch (Allsport GPS AZ Women Racing)0:52:13
38Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:53:22
39Julie Emmerman (Boulder)0:58:49
40Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders)1:03:12
41Rachel Warner (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling)1:03:25
42Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)1:07:49
43Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)1:08:51
44Annie Malouin (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)1:12:38
45Janel Holcomb (Team TIBCO)1:20:47
46Gabriela Ferrat (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)1:22:52
47Erica Zaveta (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)1:23:50
48Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen)2:10:54
49Nadia Sullivan (Team 3xFast)2:23:28
50Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling)3:04:15

Teams classification
1Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light37:38:35
2Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:02:09
3Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:11:21
4Webcor Builders0:17:20
5Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:35:54
6Team TIBCO1:14:40
7TriSports Cycling / Eclipse1:36:35
8FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling3:19:46

Latest on Cyclingnews