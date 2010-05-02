Image 1 of 29 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) wins the final stage of the Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 2 of 29 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 3 of 29 The most popular spot after the cold wet Gila monster was the wood stove in the old theatre. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 4 of 29 (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 5 of 29 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) leads the break up the first big climb. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 6 of 29 The break descends to the Gila Cliff Dwellings as snow falls in the distance. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 7 of 29 (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 8 of 29 Climbing out of the Cliff Dwellings. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 9 of 29 Darren Lill (Fly V) gets ready to attack. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 10 of 29 Morgan Schmitt leads United Healthcare teammate Max Jenkins and Burke Swindlehurst (Team Give). (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 11 of 29 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners). (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 12 of 29 The women's stage winners. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 13 of 29 The women's general classification podium. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 14 of 29 A well deserved team classification to Colavita in the women's event. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 15 of 29 Lance Armstrong (Mellow Johnny's) looks like he is feeling his years after a hard, wet, snowy stage. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 16 of 29 The break in the woods looking very peaceful even though the temperature was about to dip near freezing and soon there would be some rain and snow. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 17 of 29 In the woman's race it was all Peanut butter & Co Twenty 12 chasing an early break. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 18 of 29 The men's final leaders jerseys. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 19 of 29 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners). (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 20 of 29 Darren Lill (Fly V). (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 21 of 29 Need we state the obvious? It's a 'Bike Race Event'. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 22 of 29 Brave souls off the front (l-r): Andrew Randell (Spidertech), Bruke Swindlehurst, Morgan Schmitt (United Healthcare) & Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale). (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 23 of 29 Jason McCartney (Mellow Johnny's) drives the chase by the pack. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 24 of 29 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) gets encouragement from the team car as he soloes to the win. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 25 of 29 The peloton passes near Lake Roberts and closes in on the Gila Monster. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 26 of 29 Lance Armstrong (Mellow Johnnys) and teammate Levi Leipheimer work together to win another Tour of the Gila. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 27 of 29 Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts) goes after the breakaway as the snow begins to fall. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 28 of 29 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) wins the final stage of the elite women's race at the Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 29 of 29 Elite men's overall Tour of Gila podium: Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts), Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's), Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia) (Image credit: Mitch Clinton)

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) won the fifth and final stage at the SRAM Tour of the Gila in the toughest way possible by attacking at the base of the queen stage's nearly-30km finishing ascent known as the Gila Monster. The South African strongman finished with a solo victory ahead of his all-day breakaway companions Rob Britton (Bissell) in second and Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) in third.

"We had quite a bunch of strong climbers and I felt fairly confident that if we worked together as a group we could hold our advantage," said Lill. "I knew it wasn't going to be easy but thank God I had good legs because that was a tough finish to the stage. I was really on the limit. The safer way to win is solo but it's not the easy way."

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) was crowned the SRAM Tour of the Gila champion, beating DZ Nuts riders Tom Danielson, who placed second by one minute and the experienced Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia) in third.

"I'm happy with what we accomplished at the Tour of the Gila this week," said Leipheimer. "I came here straight from sea level and I think to do the performance I did showed that I'm in great shape. I honestly felt fine the whole week and was never in trouble. I don't think it could have gone any better."

Andrew Talanksy (California Giant Berry Farms) finished the stage race as the best young rider and individual pursuit world champion Taylor Phinney captured the event's best sprinter jersey.

Lill reins in the Gila Monster

Darren Lill is making a name for himself by winning queen stages the hard way. Similar to his victory in stage two of the Tour of the Utah last year, the South African rode away from his seven breakaway companions at the base of the grueling 30km climb through the Gila National Forest all the way to victory at the finish line located in Pinos Altos.

Lill's gap grew to a maximum of 45 seconds while the remnants of an original breakaway played a game of cat and mouse behind him. Lill's chasers included Britton, Jenkins, Burke Swindlehurst (Teamgive/Blackbottoms), Pat McCarty (Matrix-RBM), Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) and Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners).

Lill's lead to the main field was three-and-a-half minutes which posed a threat to race leader Leipheimer. In the last seven kilometres he took over from teammate Lance Armstrong in setting the pace to reduce the gap to a safer two-minute margin.

"The time gaps were up and down and then all of a sudden Johan [Bruyneel] drove up and said Lill had three-and-a-half minutes," Leipheimer explained. "At that point Lance had been pulling for a really long time and he gave it everything he had. I had to do the last five miles by myself and just to be safe I kept going to close the gap."

Lill saluted on the finish line a mere six seconds in front of the chasers sprinting for second and third place, won by Britton ahead of Jenkins.

"I went first with 500 metres to go but Rob Britton and Caleb Fairly caught me," Jenkins said of the sprint for second place. "I sat up a bit so I could get back around them and then Rob was leading, but not very hard. I went about 200 metres to go but Rob had just enough power to come back around me."

Tackling rain, snow and climbs

The 171km Gila Monster Road Race is daunting because of its four lengthy climbs through the outback of famed Gila National Forest, located in Silver City, New Mexico. This year the race was made even more epic due to the foul weather conditions with high winds, rain and bouts of snow.

Fourteen men committed to a long day off the front that included Lill, Britton, Jenkins, Swindlehurst, McCarty, Sergent and Fairly, along with Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis), Jeremy Vennell and Paul Mach (Bissell), Andrew Randell (SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy), Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) and Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com).

Race officials made the decision to redirect both the breakaway and the peloton from riding through a short San Lorenzo loop after being informed that tacks were deposited on the road. The diversion cut almost four kilometres from the total length of the race.

The break lost Gaimon to a flat tyre on the climb towards the ancient Indian Cliff Dwellings that marked the furthest section of the course. The break further was reduced to eight after losing Ratcliff, Randell, Vennell, Mach and Summerhill on the climb out of the Cliff Dwellings.

Back in the peloton, Tom Danielson put forth a tremendous effort over the steep ascent and brought three riders with him that included race leader Leipheimer, Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis). Danielson was the only ride inclined to work, however, and the four were caught on the descent by a group of climbers lead by Armstrong.

Armstrong continued to lead the chase for Leipheimer, Danielson, Zabriskie, Zajicek, Sutherland, Luis Amaran (Colavita-Baci p/b Colavita), Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms), Alex Hagman and Corey Collier (Ouch-Bahati Foundation) and Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare p/n Maxxis). The climbers rounded out the top 20 places on the stage.

Cheatley tames the Monster as Abbott prevails

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) finished this year's edition of Gila with a flourish, taking a stage win atop the famed Gila Monster, the second stage victory for her team this week. Cheatley tackled the 30km finishing climb and relegated eventual overall winner Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) and Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) to second and third respectively.

"It is a pretty awesome feeling to win this stage," said Cheatley. "I've never quite put myself on the climbing podium so I'm really stoked. It is also a good feeling because the team had ridden so well this week and I wanted to finish it off well with them. It feels great to finish off with a band so that's cool."

Abbott won the overall title by more than two-and-a-half minutes from Powers and Cheatley. "This was a really fun week but definitely a hard one," said Abbott. "What was cool about it was that we went into every single stage without knowing what was going to happen and with a lot of variables and cards to play. I felt like I was riding with a very strong team and a very smart team. To be a part of that and come out with the win is very exceptional."

An early breakaway formed as soon as the gun blew to signal the start of the pro/elite women's 115km race. The eager riders included Alexis Rhodes (Vera Bradley Foundation), Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light), Janel Holcomb (Tibco), Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi), Andrea Graus (Webcor-Builders) and several other unidentified riders.

Only three riders remained off the front by the time the break reach the base of the final climb - Rhodes, Holcomb and Vzesniauskaite. They too were reeled back in after riding off the front for nearly 100km. Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 were responsible for bring the field back together at the base of the climb.

Katheryn Mattis (Webcor-Builders) was the first to launch an attack over the steep sections near the bottom of the climb. She was followed by Abbott and Cheatley and the three continued to attack each one another. Abbott was the first to create a sizeable lead ahead of Cheatley. Mattis returned to the main field.

Cheatley bridged across to Abbott in the final kilometres of the race and made her move with 400 metres to the line to take the stage win.

Back in the dwindled field, Mattis did much of the work on the climb to try and close the gap to Abbott and Cheatley in an effort to protect her teammate Erinne Willock's third place overall. Powers attacked with five kilometres to go to solidify a third place on the day and her second place in the overall.

"We have a super strong team," Powers said. "I am so happy to be here with a team and we raced hard and really tried to win the race. Mara put so much time into everyone on the first stage in Mogollon."

Elite men 1 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) 4:25:03 2 Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 0:00:06 3 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 4 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 5 Burke Swindlehurst (teamgive Presented by) 0:00:23 6 Patrick McCarty (Matrix/RBM) 7 Jesse Sergent (Trek Livestrong) 0:00:53 8 Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 0:00:59 9 Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts) 0:01:03 10 Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's) 11 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 12 David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) 0:01:08 13 Alex Hagman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation) 14 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:01:12 15 Corey Collier (OUCH-Bahati Foundation) 0:01:15 16 Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:17 17 Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 0:01:37 18 Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 0:03:29 19 Jason Donald (OUCH-Bahati Foundation) 0:03:54 20 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 21 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 22 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 23 Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's) 24 Floyd Landis (OUCH-Bahati Foundation) 0:05:53 25 Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized) 26 Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 27 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:06:05 28 Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande) 0:06:22 29 Carson Miller (Veloforma P/B Byrne Invent) 30 Ben King (Trek Livestrong) 31 Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society) 32 Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande) 33 Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 0:06:32 34 Andres Diaz (RaceMenu.com) 0:06:34 35 Jonathan Baker (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:06:36 36 Julian Kyer (Trek Livestrong) 0:06:38 37 Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong) 38 Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong) 39 Matt Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis) 0:07:27 40 Nick Waite (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 0:07:42 41 Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 0:08:02 42 David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:09:06 43 Michael Olheiser (Moontoast Racing) 0:11:04 44 Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 45 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:13:16 46 Tom Peterson (DZ Nuts) 0:13:48 47 Aaron Pool (Fuji Test Team) 0:14:48 48 Andrew Randell (SPIDERTECH p/b Planet Energy) 0:17:57 49 Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:20:55 50 Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 51 Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 52 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 53 Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) 54 Taylor Kneuven (Adageo Energy Elite) 0:21:06 55 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:21:25 56 Eric Losak (Bike Religion) 0:21:33 57 Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling) 58 Evan Hyde (OUCH-Bahati Foundation) 59 Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong) 0:21:43 60 Andrew Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 61 Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 62 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 63 Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 64 Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 65 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 66 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) 67 Justin Spinelli (Team Pista Palace) 68 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 69 Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 70 Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande) 71 Chase Pinkham (Trek Livestrong) 72 Kevin Rowe (team exergy) 73 Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks) 74 Marsh Cooper (Rubicon-ORBEA) 75 Aaron Heun (Bike Religion) 0:23:10 76 Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized) 0:25:47 77 Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:30:08 78 Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing) 0:31:00 79 Kris Lunning (Above Category Racing) 0:33:21 80 Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank) 0:34:48 81 Phil Gaimon (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 82 Travis McCabe (Bicycle Haus Racing) 0:34:53 83 jonathan Awerbuch (team exergy) 0:35:07 84 Brandon Lynch (team exergy) 85 Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:36:05 86 Eddy Kwon 87 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:39:16 88 David Harward (Canyon Bicycles) 89 Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society) 90 Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion) 91 Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1) 92 Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 93 Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse) 0:43:01 94 Jason McCartney (Team Mellow Johnny's) 0:43:59 95 Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling) 0:50:42 96 Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized) 0:52:35 97 Diego Yepez (Bike Religion) 98 Chris Hong (team exergy) 1:09:01 99 Paul Ward (Atlantic Velo present by Sano) 1:09:40 100 David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles) 1:23:12 101 Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 102 Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)

Elite women 1 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 3:20:58 2 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:00:08 3 Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:01:41 4 Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:02:00 5 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 6 Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) 0:02:06 7 Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W/Bicycle) 0:02:10 8 Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 9 Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:02:15 10 Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle) 0:02:17 11 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:02:20 12 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders) 0:02:56 13 Courtney O'Donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange) 0:05:04 14 Megan Hottman (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:05:57 15 Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:05:59 16 jessica phillips (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 17 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 18 Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 19 Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO) 20 Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) 0:07:05 21 Heather Pryor (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse) 0:07:07 22 Kasey Clark (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:07:59 23 Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W/Bicycle) 24 Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 25 Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:08:04 26 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 27 Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders) 28 Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse) 0:09:14 29 Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 30 Ashley Koch (Allsport GPS AZ Women) 31 Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Racing) 32 Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling) 33 Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders) 34 Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 35 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 36 Annie Malouin (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse) 0:11:23 37 Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse) 0:12:20 38 Julie Emmerman (Boulder) 0:13:40 39 Teri Sheasby (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 40 Rachel Warner (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) 41 Kristen LaSasso (Team TIBCO) 0:13:49 42 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:15:52 43 Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle) 44 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 45 Erica Zaveta (Specialized D4W/Bicycle) 46 Nadia Sullivan (Team 3xFast) 0:40:18 47 Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen) 48 Gabriela Ferrat (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse) 49 Janel Holcomb (Team TIBCO) 0:47:59 50 Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) 1:09:04

Final general classification-Elite men 1 Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's) 13:47:05 2 Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts) 0:00:59 3 David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) 0:01:09 4 Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 0:01:10 5 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:02:11 6 Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:36 7 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) 0:02:44 8 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 0:03:20 9 Corey Collier (OUCH-Bahati Foundation) 0:03:31 10 Burke Swindlehurst (teamgive Presented by) 0:03:43 11 Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 0:03:51 12 Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 0:03:53 13 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:03:59 14 Patrick McCarty (Matrix/RBM) 0:04:45 15 Jesse Sergent (Trek Livestrong) 16 Alex Hagman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation) 0:05:44 17 Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's) 0:06:53 18 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 0:07:21 19 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 0:07:38 20 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:08:28 21 Floyd Landis (OUCH-Bahati Foundation) 0:08:35 22 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:08:52 23 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 0:09:02 24 Jason Donald (OUCH-Bahati Foundation) 0:09:11 25 Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 0:09:21 26 Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong) 0:09:43 27 Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized) 0:10:16 28 Maar, Marc de (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 0:10:29 29 Julian Kyer (Trek Livestrong) 0:10:35 30 Andres Diaz (RaceMenu.com) 0:11:58 31 Matt Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) 0:12:10 32 Carson Miller (Veloforma P/B Byrne Invent) 0:13:02 33 Jonathan Baker (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:13:08 34 Ben King (Trek Livestrong) 35 Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong) 0:13:46 36 Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande) 0:13:48 37 Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 0:14:00 38 Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande) 0:14:42 39 David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:15:08 40 Michael Olheiser (Moontoast Racing) 0:15:50 41 Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 0:19:33 42 Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 0:20:04 43 Nick Waite (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 0:22:05 44 Aaron Pool (Fuji Test Team) 0:22:46 45 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:22:58 46 Tom Peterson (DZ Nuts) 0:24:48 47 Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 0:26:30 48 Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:28:35 49 Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:28:57 50 Taylor Kneuven (Adageo Energy Elite) 0:29:23 51 Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 0:29:24 52 Kevin Rowe (team exergy) 0:31:33 53 Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society) 0:31:49 54 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 0:32:04 55 Chase Pinkham (Trek Livestrong) 0:32:18 56 Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) 0:32:42 57 Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:33:02 58 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:33:23 59 Marsh Cooper (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:33:45 60 Andrew Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:33:59 61 Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande) 0:34:35 62 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 0:34:45 63 Andrew Randell (SPIDERTECH powered by Planet Energy) 0:35:37 64 Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:36:14 65 Justin Spinelli (Team Pista Palace) 0:36:39 66 Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 0:36:50 67 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:41:13 68 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) 0:42:27 69 Evan Hyde (OUCH-Bahati Foundation) 0:42:58 70 Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized) 0:43:23 71 Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank) 0:43:48 72 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:44:43 73 Kris Lunning (Above Category Racing) 0:46:10 74 Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:46:36 75 Phil Gaimon (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 0:46:42 76 Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks) 0:46:43 77 Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong) 0:47:05 78 Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing) 0:47:46 79 Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 0:53:01 80 Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:56:22 81 Travis McCabe (Bicycle Haus Racing) 1:01:51 82 jonathan Awerbuch (team exergy) 1:03:27 83 Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA) 1:04:03 84 Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion) 1:06:23 85 Jason McCartney (Team Mellow Johnny's) 1:07:53 86 David Harward (Canyon Bicycles) 1:11:01 87 Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1) 1:11:32 88 Aaron Heun (Bike Religion) 1:15:30 89 Eddy Kwon 1:22:12 90 Brandon Lynch (team exergy) 1:26:20 91 Diego Yepez (Bike Religion) 1:26:25 92 Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society) 1:26:52 93 Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized) 1:39:47 94 Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling) 1:41:10 95 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 1:43:39 96 Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 1:46:13 97 Paul Ward (Atlantic Velo present by Sano) 1:48:32 98 Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 2:01:18 99 Chris Hong (team exergy) 2:05:20 100 Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles) 2:08:56 101 David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles) 2:24:33

Teams classification 1 UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 41:30:34 2 Fly V Australia 0:01:08 3 OUCH-Bahati Foundation 0:02:36 4 Trek Livestrong 0:11:29 5 Holowesko Partners Cycling 0:15:54 6 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:27:05 7 Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:27:37 8 California Giant/Specialized 0:34:32 9 Team Rio Grande 0:49:12 10 RideClean p/b Patentit.com 1:09:01 11 Team Exergy 2:28:32 12 Bike Religion 2:36:11

Final general classification - Elite women 1 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 12:28:30 2 Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:02:40 3 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:03:11 4 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:05:00 5 Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) 0:05:05 6 Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:05:29 7 Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:05:34 8 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders) 0:06:25 9 Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:06:57 10 Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:08:39 11 Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:11:41 12 Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:11:59 13 Heather Pryor (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:14:40 14 Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:14:44 15 Courtney O'Donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange) 0:14:47 16 Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:16:14 17 Megan Hottman (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:16:19 18 Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:16:23 19 Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders) 0:19:33 20 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:20:40 21 Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:20:56 22 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:32:14 23 Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:32:40 24 Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO) 0:33:43 25 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:39:27 26 Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:41:45 27 Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling) 0:42:37 28 Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Racing) 0:43:47 29 Kasey Clark (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:44:46 30 Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 0:45:12 31 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:45:26 32 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:45:27 33 Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling Team) 0:46:09 34 Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:46:18 35 Kristen LaSasso (Team TIBCO) 0:48:47 36 Teri Sheasby (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 0:51:50 37 Ashley Koch (Allsport GPS AZ Women Racing) 0:52:13 38 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:53:22 39 Julie Emmerman (Boulder) 0:58:49 40 Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders) 1:03:12 41 Rachel Warner (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling) 1:03:25 42 Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 1:07:49 43 Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 1:08:51 44 Annie Malouin (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 1:12:38 45 Janel Holcomb (Team TIBCO) 1:20:47 46 Gabriela Ferrat (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 1:22:52 47 Erica Zaveta (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 1:23:50 48 Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen) 2:10:54 49 Nadia Sullivan (Team 3xFast) 2:23:28 50 Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling) 3:04:15