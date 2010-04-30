Trending

Sergent, Powers top Gila time trial

Leipheimer and Abbott remain in race lead

Image 1 of 20

Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) on his way to winning the Tour of the Gila TT.

Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) on his way to winning the Tour of the Gila TT.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 2 of 20

Alison Powers (Team VBF) took the win in the Tour of the Gila time trial.

Alison Powers (Team VBF) took the win in the Tour of the Gila time trial.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 3 of 20

Meredith Miller (Tibco)

Meredith Miller (Tibco)
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 4 of 20

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Baci)

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Baci)
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 5 of 20

Mara Abbot (Peanut Butter Co/Twenty 12)

Mara Abbot (Peanut Butter Co/Twenty 12)
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 6 of 20

Catherine Cheatly (Colavita-Baci)

Catherine Cheatly (Colavita-Baci)
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 7 of 20

Jessica Phillips (Colavita-Baci) sporting her national champion stars and stripes jersey.

Jessica Phillips (Colavita-Baci) sporting her national champion stars and stripes jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 20

Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare) getting every advantage on the descent.

Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare) getting every advantage on the descent.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 20

Lance Armstrong (Mellow Johnnys) checking out the road ahead.

Lance Armstrong (Mellow Johnnys) checking out the road ahead.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 20

Erinne Willock (Webcor)

Erinne Willock (Webcor)
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 11 of 20

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) after the turn around.

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) after the turn around.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 12 of 20

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's)

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's)
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 13 of 20

David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) was fast.

David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) was fast.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 14 of 20

David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) uses the force to guide him down the road.

David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) uses the force to guide him down the road.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 15 of 20

Lance Armstrong (Mellow Johnny's) using the Gila as preperation for the European races.

Lance Armstrong (Mellow Johnny's) using the Gila as preperation for the European races.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 16 of 20

Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners)

Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners)
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 17 of 20

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong)

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong)
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 18 of 20

Taylor Phinny (Trek-Livestrong)

Taylor Phinny (Trek-Livestrong)
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 19 of 20

Mara Abbot (Peanut Butter Co/Twenty 12)

Mara Abbot (Peanut Butter Co/Twenty 12)
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 20 of 20

Dave Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) going hard on the climb.

Dave Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) going hard on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Trek-Livestrong's Under 23 rider Jesse Sergent put forth an astounding performance at the SRAM Tour of the Gila's stage three time trial, winning the 26-kilometre event in a time of 34:09.

The world pursuit silver medalist bested runner up Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's), the previous year's stage winner and current overall leader, by 14 seconds and US National Time Trial Champion Dave Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) by an additional 12 seconds.

"It's a pretty good feeling and to be able to make the fastest time was pretty special to me and I definitely didn't expect it," Sergent said. "I was already at home and took a shower when I got the phone call that I won. I'm very happy with my ride. I felt good out there but I just assumed that I wouldn't be on the podium with guys like Levi and Zabriskie. I lost about three minutes to Levi last year so this is a big improvement."

Leipheimer maintained his overall race lead heading into the stage four criterium held in downtown Silver City on Saturday. The SRAM Tour of the Gila will end with the famously difficult Gila Monster Road Race on Sunday where Leipheimer hopes to defend his overall title.

"I think Tom is, if not one of the best, the best altitude riders in the world," Leipheimer said. "I think he is the one to worry about and obviously Dave is strong too. I have to watch those guys."

Leipheimer was particularly impressed with Sergent's time trial performance, even though it came as a bit of a surprise.

"Jesse is a silver medalist in the World Pursuit Championships so it makes sense," Leipheimer said. "I don't think anyone expected him to win today but it's great to see from an Under 23 kid on our team. I heard I was second and I figured it was Dave [Zabriskie] who beat me. I said, ‘how much time did I lose to Dave by," and they told me I beat Dave, so I asked who beat me and they said Jesse did. I thought that was cool."

Some 170 pro men rolled individually to the starting line and many were unsure of what aero equipment was best suited for the strong, gusty winds that started during the previous day's road race and continued through the time trial.

"We started off this morning with a tri-spoke and a disc and tried it out on the descent and both Lance and I were a little scared going down the descent with that equipment choice," Leipheimer said. "We switched to just normal deep dish wheels, front and rear, and in the time trial I definitely lost time in the faster parts, I could see that with Danielson in front of me. On the uphill I was great and made time back on everyone. I couldn't go as fast on other parts."

Leipheimer noted that his conservative choice of equipment was partially made to avoid crashing in the harsh winds the same way his teammate Gert Steegmans did at Paris-Nice last month. The Belgian rider broke his collarbone after a gust of wind ripped him off his bike during the opening prologue.

"I don't regret that [not using a disc wheel] because, as we were discussing the equipment choice, the situation of Steegmans came up in Paris-Nice and our number one goal was that we don't want that to happen. We are here at the Tour of the Gila for training, to prepare for the Tour of California and I didn't want to turn into a sail and end my hopes for, not just the Tour of California, but the Tour de France which is not that far away. That's a smart choice and while it may have cost me a few seconds here and there it doesn't matter, I felt great, my fitness is good and I don't mind losing to one of our young kids. I'm happy for Jesse."

Sergent set off mid-pack and returned from his effort with the fastest time of the day. He rolled back to his team's hotel following the time trial hoping for, at best, a top ten placing. Toward the end of the event, the best placed overall contenders rode into the finish line posting times in the 34 to 36-minute range and none, not even the event's odds-on favorite, Leipheimer was able to crack youngsters leading time.

Zabriskie was indifferent to his third placed performance in the stage three time trial and pointed to the event as good practice for the upcoming Amgen Tour of California in May.

"So far it's been a really slow start to the season and I tried to have a conservative off season with the Tour of California race being moved," Zabriskie said. "Maybe my plan worked and I will come on form for California, that's what I hope. I think it was a decent result. It wasn't the greatest time trial of my life but it was respectable."

Powers most powerful in windy Gila time trial

Former United States of America Time Trial Champion Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) blasted her way to win the SRAM Tour of the Gila stage three time trial, cutting through the strong winds to post the fastest time of 39:18 minutes. Powers outpaced Erinne Willock (Webcor-Builders) and USA Road Champion Meredith Miller (Tibco) who placed third.

“I was really hoping to win and hoping to make up time that I’ve lost, especially on Mogollon,” Powers said. “Yesterday we tried to win the stage and it didn’t work out but I was proud that we won today. This is a time trial and it was my chance to hopefully move up in the general classification.”

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) placed seventh in the individual event, but maintained her overall race lead by 1:09 ahead of Powers. Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Baci) sits in third place, 3:06 minutes behind Abbott.

“The thing about a time trial is that whether you go up hill, downhill, windy or whatever, you’re going to go all out no matter what and everyone deals with the same variables,” said Abbott.

Powers is hoping to continue to move up the general classification ladder over final two stages. “I would like to come here and race to win and it was unfortunate to lose three and half minutes on the first day,” lamented Powers. “I thought I rode really well but Mara road even faster. It is not over, we have two more days left and anything can happen.”

There were some 60 starters in the women’s field left after the previous day’s dangerously windy road race. The wind continued to blow throughout the women’s time trial, resulting in slower times compared to previous years.

“I don’t like the wind but it doesn’t affect me as much as the little people,” Powers said. “I live in a windy place and I train in the wind so I was kind of looking forward to the wind and the cold because I do well in those conditions. I like this course because it is hilly and fast and you have to know how to ride your bike in the wind. Also, we don’t get many long time trials.”

Willock was surprised with her second place performance, having taken some time away from training on her time trial bike. “I’ve have spent about 25 minutes on the bike so far because I just got it,” she said. “I love it because it’s the first time the time trial bike fits me and I’m not playing with the position. There was a tail wind on the way out. I was nervous about the wind in the valley so I had to get out of my bars.”

Miller held a steady rhythm over the 26-kilometre route’s large rollers and attributes her third place to her powerful pedaling. “To really be able to get on top of the gears and power through the wind helped a lot,” Miller said. “The finish was a matter of staying steady up the climbs and not getting over geared and remember to spin on the climbs.”

The SRAM Tour of the Gila continues with the stage four downtown criterium.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Sergent (Trek Livestrong)0:34:09
2Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's)0:00:14
3David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts)0:00:26
4Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts)0:00:52
5Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)0:01:01
6Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional )0:01:08
7Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong)0:01:34
8Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:35
9Julian Kyer (Trek Livestrong)0:01:36
10Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:01:41
11Corey Collier (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro )0:01:47
12Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)
13Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's)0:01:50
14Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong)
15Floyd Landis (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro )0:01:51
16Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)0:02:08
17Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:02:14
18Tim Roe (Trek Livestrong)0:02:20
19Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong)0:02:23
20Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:29
21Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare Professional )0:02:33
22Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:35
23Matt Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By )0:02:39
24Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Professional )
25Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)0:02:45
26Cesar Grajales (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro )0:02:46
27Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare Professional )0:02:48
28Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:50
29Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:51
30Burke Swindlehurst (teamgive Presented by )0:02:52
31Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:02:57
32Wamsley Kyle (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:58
33Ben King (Trek Livestrong)
34Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:03:05
35Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:03:06
36Tom Peterson (DZ Nuts)
37Kevin Rowe (team exergy)0:03:11
38Jason Donald (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro )
39Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)0:03:14
40Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:03:19
41Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:03:23
42Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare Professional )0:03:25
43Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:03:26
44Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare Professional )0:03:28
45Andres Diaz (RaceMenu.com)0:03:31
46Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande)0:03:32
47Kris Lunning (Above Category Racing)0:03:37
48Cody O'reilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:39
49Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:03:43
50Evan Hyde (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro )0:03:45
51Taylor Kneuven (Adageo Energy Elite)0:03:52
52Michael Olheiser (Moontoast Racing)
53Neil Coleman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro )0:03:59
54Nathaniel English (Echelon Gran Fondo/ZteaM)0:04:00
55David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:04:06
56Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/RBM)0:04:12
57Scott Tietzel (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By )0:04:15
58Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare Professional )0:04:26
59Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:04:27
60Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:04:28
61Ben Day (Fly V Australia)0:04:30
62Justin Spinelli (Team Pista Palace)0:04:31
63Jacob (Jake) Rytlewski (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by )
64Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks)
65Alex Hagman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro )0:04:32
66Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-ORBEA)
67Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:04:36
68Joey Rossskopf (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By )0:04:37
69Chirs Carr (GS Boulder/Trek)
70Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande)
71Aaron Pool (Fuji Test Team)0:04:40
72Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)0:04:43
73Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:04:46
74Andrew Randell (SPIDERTECH powered by )0:04:49
75Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)0:04:51
76Jonathan Chodroff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
77Peter Latham (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:04:55
78Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:04:58
79Kai Applequist (team exergy)0:05:08
80David Tanner (Fly V Australia)0:05:10
81Jason Mccartney (Team Mellow Johnny's)
82Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:05:14
83Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:05:17
84Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:05:19
85Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:05:25
86Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
87Jonathan Baker (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:05:27
88Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:05:29
89Allen Krughoff (Team Rio Grande)0:05:30
90Carson Miller (Veloforma P/B Byrne Invent)0:05:31
91John David Coppin (Black & White Cycling)0:05:36
92Paul Ward (Atlantic Velo present by Sano Bici)0:05:37
93Chris Stuart (team exergy)0:05:39
94Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV )
95Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande)0:05:42
96Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:05:46
97Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:05:48
98Corey Carlson (Trek Bicycle Store)0:05:54
99James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by )0:06:06
100Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling)0:06:07
101David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles)0:06:11
102Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma )0:06:17
103Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)0:06:18
104Tucker Olander (Veloforma p/b Bryne Invent)0:06:19
105James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)
106Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)
107Marsh Cooper (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:06:23
108Kolt Bates (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:06:33
109Brandon Lynch (team exergy)0:06:34
110Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)0:06:45
111Travis Mccabe (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:06:48
112Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:06:50
113Nick Keough (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by )0:06:52
114Chris Monteleone (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by )
115Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:06:53
116Diego Yepez (Bike religion)0:06:56
117Pat Caro (Bike Religion)0:07:06
118Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace)0:07:08
119Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized)0:07:13
120Phil Gaimon (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by )0:07:23
121Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)0:07:24
122Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:07:25
123Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:07:28
124Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:07:41
125Michael Stone (Hincapie Development)0:07:42
126James Lanham (Moontoast Racing)0:07:44
127Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:07:45
128Joe Lewis (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:07:47
129Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1)
130Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)0:07:51
131Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
132David Harward (Canyon Bicycles)0:07:53
133Jonathan Awerbuch (team exergy)0:07:55
134Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)0:07:56
135Simon Lambert-Lemay (SPIDERTECH powered by )0:08:04
136Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By )0:08:07
137Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By )0:08:12
138Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized)0:08:26
139Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV )0:08:31
140Nick Waite (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by )0:08:37
141Luca Ortolani (IHC PISSEI)0:08:51
142Éric Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by )0:09:20
143Charly Vives (SPIDERTECH powered by )0:09:22
144Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:09:28
145Mark Batty (SPIDERTECH powered by )0:09:31
146Stefano Barberi (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by )0:09:34
147Chuck Coyle (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:09:38
148Chris Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:10:01
149Daniel Rooke (AZPhalt Cycling)0:10:02
150Matty Rice (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro )0:10:10
151Matt Anderson (Fitzgeralds)0:10:20
152Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)0:10:22
153Colt Trant (Matrix/RBM)
154Eddy Kwon0:10:24
155Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)0:10:52
156Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:11:46
157Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:11:47
158Anthony Lang (Cambiamento D'Andaturo-Team )0:12:34
159Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis/Trek)0:12:51
160Aaron Heun (Bike Religion)0:13:36
161Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)0:14:03
162Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:14:11
163Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)0:14:17
164Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)0:16:44
165Tiago Depaula (DEPAULA RACING)0:18:17
166Chris Hong (team exergy)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:39:18
2Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)0:01:33
3Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:01:44
4Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:56
5Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:02:05
6Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO)0:02:13
7Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:02:14
8Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:02:40
9Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)0:02:46
10Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:02:53
11Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:02:55
12Janel Holcomb (Team TIBCO)0:03:04
13Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:03:22
14Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:03:28
15Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:03:39
16Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:03:42
17Heather Pryor (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:03:56
18Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:04:03
19Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:04:06
20Megan Hottman (TREADS.COM/DFT)0:04:19
21Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:04:22
22Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)0:04:35
23Courtney O'donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange)0:04:47
24Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:04:56
25Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:05:03
26Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:05:07
27Marisa Asplund (TREADS.COM/DFT)0:05:18
28Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:05:23
29Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:06:00
30Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Racing)0:06:09
31Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:06:12
32Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:06:28
33Alice Pennington (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)0:06:30
34Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)0:06:48
35Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:06:50
36Gabriela Ferrat (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:06:53
37Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:06:58
38Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:07:04
39Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:07:08
40Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:07:18
41Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:07:22
42Daniela Garcia (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:07:45
43Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:07:47
44Teri Sheasby (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)0:07:48
45Ashley Koch (Allsport GPS AZ Women Racing)0:08:00
46Rachel Warner (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:08:07
47Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
48Amity Elliot (Team Kenda Tire)0:08:12
49Julie Emmerman (Boulder)0:08:17
50Kristen Lasasso (Team TIBCO)
51Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders)0:08:18
52Natalie Koch (GS Boulder)0:08:45
53Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen)0:09:00
54Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling Team)0:09:07
55Annie Malouin (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:09:24
56Kasey Clark (TREADS.COM/DFT)0:10:00
57Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:10:03
58Erica Zaveta (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:10:18
59Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO)0:10:51
60Nadia Sullivan (Team 3xFast)0:12:37

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's)7:47:39
2Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts)0:00:59
3David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts)0:01:04
4Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)0:01:14
5Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:02:02
6Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:22
7Cesar Grajales (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro )0:02:59
8Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare Professional )0:03:17
9Corey Collier (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro )0:03:19
10Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional )0:03:20
11Floyd Landis (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro )0:03:45
12Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:50
13Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:03:52
14Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)0:03:57
15Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:58
16Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's)0:04:02
17Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong)0:04:08
18Burke Swindlehurst (teamgive Presented by )0:04:24
19Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)0:04:30
20Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Professional )0:04:47
21Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare Professional )0:04:56
22Jesse Sergent (Trek Livestrong)0:04:59
23Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:05:00
24Julian Kyer (Trek Livestrong)
25Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:05:18
26Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/RBM)0:05:25
27Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong)0:05:33
28Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:05:37
29Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare Professional )0:05:39
30Alex Hagman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro )
31Matt Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By )0:05:46
32Michael Olheiser (Moontoast Racing)0:05:49
33Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:06:11
34Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)0:06:15
35Jason Donald (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro )0:06:20
36Andres Diaz (RaceMenu.com)0:06:27
37Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:06:38
38Jacob Rytlewski (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by )0:06:56
39David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:07:05
40Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:07:07
41Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized)0:07:16
42Jonathan Baker (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:07:35
43Carson Miller (Veloforma P/B Byrne Invent)0:07:43
44Ben King (Trek Livestrong)0:07:49
45Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:08:05
46Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande)0:08:29
47Aaron Pool (Fuji Test Team)0:09:01
48Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:09:07
49Scott Tietzel (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By )0:09:11
50Taylor Kneuven (Adageo Energy Elite)0:09:20
51Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande)0:09:23
52Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:09:32
53Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:09:33
54Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)0:09:38
55Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:09:59
56Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:10:10
57Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:10:15
58Phil Gaimon (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by )0:10:27
59Kevin Rowe (team exergy)0:10:28
60Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:10:45
61James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)0:11:24
62Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande)0:11:29
63Nathaniel English (Echelon Gran Fondo/ZteaM)0:11:34
64Corey Carlson (Trek Bicycle Store)0:11:44
65David Tanner (Fly V Australia)0:11:54
66Tom Peterson (DZ Nuts)0:12:03
67Wamsley Kyle (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:12:22
68Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1)0:12:50
69Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:13:01
70Peter Latham (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:13:07
71Marsh Cooper (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:13:11
72Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:13:19
73Kris Lunning (Above Category Racing)0:13:52
74Chris Monteleone (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by )0:14:06
75Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)0:14:09
76Cody O'reilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:14:44
77Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:14:48
78Sid Taberlay (Austrailia)0:15:24
79Nick Waite (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by )0:15:26
80Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:15:34
81Justin Spinelli (Team Pista Palace)0:15:59
82Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare Professional )0:16:13
83James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by )0:16:27
84Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare Professional )0:17:39
85Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:17:49
86Neil Coleman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro )0:17:50
87Andrew Randell (SPIDERTECH powered by )0:18:18
88Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)0:18:39
89Éric Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by )0:18:54
90Tim Roe (Trek Livestrong)0:19:57
91Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:20:08
92Ben Day (Fly V Australia)0:20:15
93Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:21:20
94Evan Hyde (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro )0:22:28
95Jason Mccartney (Team Mellow Johnny's)0:24:33
96Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:24:51
97Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:25:31
98Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks)0:25:38
99Pat Caro (Bike Religion)0:26:06
100Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:26:22
101Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:26:25
102Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma )0:26:28
103Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)0:26:30
104Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong)0:26:35
105Jonathan Awerbuch (team exergy)0:26:49
106Allen Krughoff (Team Rio Grande)0:27:39
107Travis Mccabe (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:28:01
108Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)0:28:10
109Joey Rossskopf (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By )0:29:58
110Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)0:30:05
111Chris Stuart (team exergy)0:31:17
112Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV )0:32:18
113David Harward (Canyon Bicycles)0:32:48
114Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)0:32:59
115Michael Stone (Hincapie Development)0:33:10
116Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)0:33:19
117Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:33:27
118Lemay Lambert (SPIDERTECH powered by )0:33:42
119Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:33:49
120Chirs Carr (GS Boulder/Trek)0:33:52
121Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:34:33
122Diego Yepez (Bike religion)0:34:53
123Charly Vives (SPIDERTECH powered by )0:35:00
124Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:35:31
125Colt Trant (Matrix/RBM)0:36:17
126John David Coppin (Black & White Cycling)0:37:38
127Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:38:14
128Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)0:38:27
129Paul Ward (Atlantic Velo present by Sano Bici)0:39:55
130James Lanham (Moontoast Racing)0:40:14
131Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)0:41:16
132Matty Rice (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro )0:41:20
133Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:41:40
134Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace)0:43:04
135Mark Batty (SPIDERTECH powered by )0:43:42
136Nick Keough (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by )0:43:43
137Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By )0:44:09
138Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized)0:44:23
139Stefano Barberi (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by )0:45:31
140Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)0:46:05
141Eddy Kwon0:46:45
142Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)0:47:23
143Anthony Lang (Cambiamento D'Andaturo-Team )0:48:18
144Tucker Olander (Veloforma p/b Bryne Invent)0:48:44
145Kolt Bates (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:49:33
146Brandon Lynch (team exergy)0:49:50
147Daniel Rooke (AZPhalt Cycling)0:50:02
148Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling)0:50:43
149Aaron Heun (Bike Religion)0:50:48
150Tiago Depaula (DEPAULA RACING)0:52:10
151Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)0:55:34
152Chris Hong (team exergy)0:56:57
153Joe Lewis (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:58:50
154David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles)0:58:58
155Luca Ortolani (IHC PISSEI)1:01:06
156Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)1:02:53
157Kai Applequist (team exergy)1:04:44
158Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV Amateur)1:05:01
159Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By )1:05:19
160Matt Anderson (Fitzgeralds)1:22:15
161Chris Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.)1:37:17
162Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)1:55:54
163Jonathan Chodroff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1:59:45
164Chuck Coyle (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)1:59:46
165Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis/Trek)2:03:25
166Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)2:13:13

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fly V Australia23:31:40
2Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro0:00:04
3Unitedhealthcare Professional0:00:59
4Trek Livestrong0:01:21
5Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:14
6Holowesko Partners Cycling0:04:59
7Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita0:05:21
8California Giant/Specialized0:09:24
9Team Rio Grande0:19:18
10Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com0:19:49
11Kenda Pro Cycling Presented0:20:56
12Team Mountain Khakis Fueled0:36:12
13Team Exergy0:57:04
14Rubicon-Orbea0:57:30
15Spidertech Powered By0:59:35
16Bike Religion1:13:22

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)8:01:48
2Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:08
3Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)0:03:01
4Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:03:05
5Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:03:16
6Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:03:18
7Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:03:24
8Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)0:03:31
9Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:03:34
10Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:05:05
11Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:06:02
12Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:06:31
13Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:06:34
14Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:07:18
15Heather Pryor (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:07:26
16Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:08:26
17Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:09:17
18Courtney O'donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange)0:09:45
19Megan Hottman (TREADS.COM/DFT)0:10:24
20Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)0:11:22
21Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:12:40
22Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:14:59
23Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:16:24
24Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:18:22
25Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:22:59
26Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:24:43
27Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO)0:27:37
28Janel Holcomb (Team TIBCO)0:30:06
29Marisa Asplund (TREADS.COM/DFT)0:30:39
30Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:33:36
31Gabriela Ferrat (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:34:24
32Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Racing)0:34:26
33Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)0:34:29
34Ashley Koch (Allsport GPS AZ Women Racing)0:34:49
35Kristen Lasasso (Team TIBCO)0:35:00
36Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:35:25
37Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:35:26
38Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:35:48
39Kasey Clark (TREADS.COM/DFT)0:36:30
40Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling Team)0:36:57
41Julie Emmerman (Boulder)0:36:59
42Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:37:06
43Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
44Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:37:32
45Daniela Garcia (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:37:46
46Teri Sheasby (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)0:37:53
47Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO)0:38:03
48Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:43:17
49Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:44:34
50Rachel Warner (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:45:07
51Annie Malouin (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:51:54
52Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:52:42
53Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders)0:54:00
54Amity Elliot (Team Kenda Tire)0:55:51
55Natalie Koch (GS Boulder)0:58:03
56Erica Zaveta (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)1:03:19
57Alice Pennington (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)1:08:15
58Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen)1:17:30
59Nadia Sullivan (Team 3xFast)1:26:47
60Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)1:48:39

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Baci P/B Cooking Light24:14:25
2Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:23
3Peanut Butter &0:03:49
4Webcor Builders0:08:24
5Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:27:29
6Team Tibco0:50:49
7Trisports Cycling / Eclipse1:04:40
8Treads.Com/Dft1:08:29
9Fcs/Metro Volkswagen Cycling1:49:17
10Veloforma Cycling Team1:55:08

