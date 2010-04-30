Image 1 of 20 Jesse Sergent (Trek-Livestrong) on his way to winning the Tour of the Gila TT. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 2 of 20 Alison Powers (Team VBF) took the win in the Tour of the Gila time trial. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 3 of 20 Meredith Miller (Tibco) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 4 of 20 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Baci) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 5 of 20 Mara Abbot (Peanut Butter Co/Twenty 12) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 6 of 20 Catherine Cheatly (Colavita-Baci) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 7 of 20 Jessica Phillips (Colavita-Baci) sporting her national champion stars and stripes jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 20 Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare) getting every advantage on the descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 20 Lance Armstrong (Mellow Johnnys) checking out the road ahead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 20 Erinne Willock (Webcor) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 11 of 20 Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) after the turn around. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 12 of 20 Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 13 of 20 David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) was fast. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 14 of 20 David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) uses the force to guide him down the road. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 15 of 20 Lance Armstrong (Mellow Johnny's) using the Gila as preperation for the European races. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 16 of 20 Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 17 of 20 Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 18 of 20 Taylor Phinny (Trek-Livestrong) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 19 of 20 Mara Abbot (Peanut Butter Co/Twenty 12) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 20 of 20 Dave Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) going hard on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Trek-Livestrong's Under 23 rider Jesse Sergent put forth an astounding performance at the SRAM Tour of the Gila's stage three time trial, winning the 26-kilometre event in a time of 34:09.

The world pursuit silver medalist bested runner up Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's), the previous year's stage winner and current overall leader, by 14 seconds and US National Time Trial Champion Dave Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) by an additional 12 seconds.

"It's a pretty good feeling and to be able to make the fastest time was pretty special to me and I definitely didn't expect it," Sergent said. "I was already at home and took a shower when I got the phone call that I won. I'm very happy with my ride. I felt good out there but I just assumed that I wouldn't be on the podium with guys like Levi and Zabriskie. I lost about three minutes to Levi last year so this is a big improvement."

Leipheimer maintained his overall race lead heading into the stage four criterium held in downtown Silver City on Saturday. The SRAM Tour of the Gila will end with the famously difficult Gila Monster Road Race on Sunday where Leipheimer hopes to defend his overall title.

"I think Tom is, if not one of the best, the best altitude riders in the world," Leipheimer said. "I think he is the one to worry about and obviously Dave is strong too. I have to watch those guys."

Leipheimer was particularly impressed with Sergent's time trial performance, even though it came as a bit of a surprise.

"Jesse is a silver medalist in the World Pursuit Championships so it makes sense," Leipheimer said. "I don't think anyone expected him to win today but it's great to see from an Under 23 kid on our team. I heard I was second and I figured it was Dave [Zabriskie] who beat me. I said, ‘how much time did I lose to Dave by," and they told me I beat Dave, so I asked who beat me and they said Jesse did. I thought that was cool."

Some 170 pro men rolled individually to the starting line and many were unsure of what aero equipment was best suited for the strong, gusty winds that started during the previous day's road race and continued through the time trial.

"We started off this morning with a tri-spoke and a disc and tried it out on the descent and both Lance and I were a little scared going down the descent with that equipment choice," Leipheimer said. "We switched to just normal deep dish wheels, front and rear, and in the time trial I definitely lost time in the faster parts, I could see that with Danielson in front of me. On the uphill I was great and made time back on everyone. I couldn't go as fast on other parts."

Leipheimer noted that his conservative choice of equipment was partially made to avoid crashing in the harsh winds the same way his teammate Gert Steegmans did at Paris-Nice last month. The Belgian rider broke his collarbone after a gust of wind ripped him off his bike during the opening prologue.

"I don't regret that [not using a disc wheel] because, as we were discussing the equipment choice, the situation of Steegmans came up in Paris-Nice and our number one goal was that we don't want that to happen. We are here at the Tour of the Gila for training, to prepare for the Tour of California and I didn't want to turn into a sail and end my hopes for, not just the Tour of California, but the Tour de France which is not that far away. That's a smart choice and while it may have cost me a few seconds here and there it doesn't matter, I felt great, my fitness is good and I don't mind losing to one of our young kids. I'm happy for Jesse."

Sergent set off mid-pack and returned from his effort with the fastest time of the day. He rolled back to his team's hotel following the time trial hoping for, at best, a top ten placing. Toward the end of the event, the best placed overall contenders rode into the finish line posting times in the 34 to 36-minute range and none, not even the event's odds-on favorite, Leipheimer was able to crack youngsters leading time.

Zabriskie was indifferent to his third placed performance in the stage three time trial and pointed to the event as good practice for the upcoming Amgen Tour of California in May.

"So far it's been a really slow start to the season and I tried to have a conservative off season with the Tour of California race being moved," Zabriskie said. "Maybe my plan worked and I will come on form for California, that's what I hope. I think it was a decent result. It wasn't the greatest time trial of my life but it was respectable."

Powers most powerful in windy Gila time trial

Former United States of America Time Trial Champion Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) blasted her way to win the SRAM Tour of the Gila stage three time trial, cutting through the strong winds to post the fastest time of 39:18 minutes. Powers outpaced Erinne Willock (Webcor-Builders) and USA Road Champion Meredith Miller (Tibco) who placed third.

“I was really hoping to win and hoping to make up time that I’ve lost, especially on Mogollon,” Powers said. “Yesterday we tried to win the stage and it didn’t work out but I was proud that we won today. This is a time trial and it was my chance to hopefully move up in the general classification.”

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) placed seventh in the individual event, but maintained her overall race lead by 1:09 ahead of Powers. Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Baci) sits in third place, 3:06 minutes behind Abbott.

“The thing about a time trial is that whether you go up hill, downhill, windy or whatever, you’re going to go all out no matter what and everyone deals with the same variables,” said Abbott.

Powers is hoping to continue to move up the general classification ladder over final two stages. “I would like to come here and race to win and it was unfortunate to lose three and half minutes on the first day,” lamented Powers. “I thought I rode really well but Mara road even faster. It is not over, we have two more days left and anything can happen.”

There were some 60 starters in the women’s field left after the previous day’s dangerously windy road race. The wind continued to blow throughout the women’s time trial, resulting in slower times compared to previous years.

“I don’t like the wind but it doesn’t affect me as much as the little people,” Powers said. “I live in a windy place and I train in the wind so I was kind of looking forward to the wind and the cold because I do well in those conditions. I like this course because it is hilly and fast and you have to know how to ride your bike in the wind. Also, we don’t get many long time trials.”

Willock was surprised with her second place performance, having taken some time away from training on her time trial bike. “I’ve have spent about 25 minutes on the bike so far because I just got it,” she said. “I love it because it’s the first time the time trial bike fits me and I’m not playing with the position. There was a tail wind on the way out. I was nervous about the wind in the valley so I had to get out of my bars.”

Miller held a steady rhythm over the 26-kilometre route’s large rollers and attributes her third place to her powerful pedaling. “To really be able to get on top of the gears and power through the wind helped a lot,” Miller said. “The finish was a matter of staying steady up the climbs and not getting over geared and remember to spin on the climbs.”

The SRAM Tour of the Gila continues with the stage four downtown criterium.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Sergent (Trek Livestrong) 0:34:09 2 Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's) 0:00:14 3 David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) 0:00:26 4 Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts) 0:00:52 5 Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 0:01:01 6 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional ) 0:01:08 7 Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong) 0:01:34 8 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:35 9 Julian Kyer (Trek Livestrong) 0:01:36 10 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:01:41 11 Corey Collier (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro ) 0:01:47 12 Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized) 13 Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's) 0:01:50 14 Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong) 15 Floyd Landis (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro ) 0:01:51 16 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) 0:02:08 17 Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:02:14 18 Tim Roe (Trek Livestrong) 0:02:20 19 Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong) 0:02:23 20 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:02:29 21 Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare Professional ) 0:02:33 22 Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:02:35 23 Matt Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By ) 0:02:39 24 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Professional ) 25 Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) 0:02:45 26 Cesar Grajales (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro ) 0:02:46 27 Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare Professional ) 0:02:48 28 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:02:50 29 Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:51 30 Burke Swindlehurst (teamgive Presented by ) 0:02:52 31 Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:02:57 32 Wamsley Kyle (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:02:58 33 Ben King (Trek Livestrong) 34 Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:03:05 35 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:03:06 36 Tom Peterson (DZ Nuts) 37 Kevin Rowe (team exergy) 0:03:11 38 Jason Donald (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro ) 39 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 0:03:14 40 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:03:19 41 Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:03:23 42 Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare Professional ) 0:03:25 43 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:03:26 44 Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare Professional ) 0:03:28 45 Andres Diaz (RaceMenu.com) 0:03:31 46 Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande) 0:03:32 47 Kris Lunning (Above Category Racing) 0:03:37 48 Cody O'reilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:03:39 49 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:03:43 50 Evan Hyde (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro ) 0:03:45 51 Taylor Kneuven (Adageo Energy Elite) 0:03:52 52 Michael Olheiser (Moontoast Racing) 53 Neil Coleman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro ) 0:03:59 54 Nathaniel English (Echelon Gran Fondo/ZteaM) 0:04:00 55 David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:04:06 56 Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/RBM) 0:04:12 57 Scott Tietzel (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By ) 0:04:15 58 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare Professional ) 0:04:26 59 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:04:27 60 Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:04:28 61 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) 0:04:30 62 Justin Spinelli (Team Pista Palace) 0:04:31 63 Jacob (Jake) Rytlewski (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by ) 64 Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks) 65 Alex Hagman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro ) 0:04:32 66 Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-ORBEA) 67 Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:04:36 68 Joey Rossskopf (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By ) 0:04:37 69 Chirs Carr (GS Boulder/Trek) 70 Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande) 71 Aaron Pool (Fuji Test Team) 0:04:40 72 Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank) 0:04:43 73 Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:04:46 74 Andrew Randell (SPIDERTECH powered by ) 0:04:49 75 Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized) 0:04:51 76 Jonathan Chodroff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 77 Peter Latham (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:04:55 78 Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:04:58 79 Kai Applequist (team exergy) 0:05:08 80 David Tanner (Fly V Australia) 0:05:10 81 Jason Mccartney (Team Mellow Johnny's) 82 Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing) 0:05:14 83 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:05:17 84 Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:05:19 85 Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:05:25 86 Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 87 Jonathan Baker (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:05:27 88 Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:05:29 89 Allen Krughoff (Team Rio Grande) 0:05:30 90 Carson Miller (Veloforma P/B Byrne Invent) 0:05:31 91 John David Coppin (Black & White Cycling) 0:05:36 92 Paul Ward (Atlantic Velo present by Sano Bici) 0:05:37 93 Chris Stuart (team exergy) 0:05:39 94 Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV ) 95 Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande) 0:05:42 96 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:05:46 97 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:05:48 98 Corey Carlson (Trek Bicycle Store) 0:05:54 99 James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by ) 0:06:06 100 Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling) 0:06:07 101 David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles) 0:06:11 102 Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma ) 0:06:17 103 Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion) 0:06:18 104 Tucker Olander (Veloforma p/b Bryne Invent) 0:06:19 105 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 106 Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society) 107 Marsh Cooper (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:06:23 108 Kolt Bates (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:06:33 109 Brandon Lynch (team exergy) 0:06:34 110 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 0:06:45 111 Travis Mccabe (Bicycle Haus Racing) 0:06:48 112 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:06:50 113 Nick Keough (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by ) 0:06:52 114 Chris Monteleone (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by ) 115 Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:06:53 116 Diego Yepez (Bike religion) 0:06:56 117 Pat Caro (Bike Religion) 0:07:06 118 Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace) 0:07:08 119 Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized) 0:07:13 120 Phil Gaimon (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by ) 0:07:23 121 Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society) 0:07:24 122 Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:07:25 123 Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:07:28 124 Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:07:41 125 Michael Stone (Hincapie Development) 0:07:42 126 James Lanham (Moontoast Racing) 0:07:44 127 Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:07:45 128 Joe Lewis (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:07:47 129 Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) 130 Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace) 0:07:51 131 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 132 David Harward (Canyon Bicycles) 0:07:53 133 Jonathan Awerbuch (team exergy) 0:07:55 134 Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 0:07:56 135 Simon Lambert-Lemay (SPIDERTECH powered by ) 0:08:04 136 Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By ) 0:08:07 137 Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By ) 0:08:12 138 Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized) 0:08:26 139 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV ) 0:08:31 140 Nick Waite (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by ) 0:08:37 141 Luca Ortolani (IHC PISSEI) 0:08:51 142 Éric Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by ) 0:09:20 143 Charly Vives (SPIDERTECH powered by ) 0:09:22 144 Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:09:28 145 Mark Batty (SPIDERTECH powered by ) 0:09:31 146 Stefano Barberi (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by ) 0:09:34 147 Chuck Coyle (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:09:38 148 Chris Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:10:01 149 Daniel Rooke (AZPhalt Cycling) 0:10:02 150 Matty Rice (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro ) 0:10:10 151 Matt Anderson (Fitzgeralds) 0:10:20 152 Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1) 0:10:22 153 Colt Trant (Matrix/RBM) 154 Eddy Kwon 0:10:24 155 Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1) 0:10:52 156 Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling) 0:11:46 157 Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:11:47 158 Anthony Lang (Cambiamento D'Andaturo-Team ) 0:12:34 159 Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis/Trek) 0:12:51 160 Aaron Heun (Bike Religion) 0:13:36 161 Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles) 0:14:03 162 Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:14:11 163 Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 0:14:17 164 Colby Elliot (Bike Religion) 0:16:44 165 Tiago Depaula (DEPAULA RACING) 0:18:17 166 Chris Hong (team exergy)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:39:18 2 Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) 0:01:33 3 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:01:44 4 Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:01:56 5 Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:02:05 6 Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO) 0:02:13 7 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:02:14 8 Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:02:40 9 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders) 0:02:46 10 Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:02:53 11 Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:02:55 12 Janel Holcomb (Team TIBCO) 0:03:04 13 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:03:22 14 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:03:28 15 Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:03:39 16 Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:03:42 17 Heather Pryor (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:03:56 18 Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:04:03 19 Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:04:06 20 Megan Hottman (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:04:19 21 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:04:22 22 Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders) 0:04:35 23 Courtney O'donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange) 0:04:47 24 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:04:56 25 Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:05:03 26 Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:05:07 27 Marisa Asplund (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:05:18 28 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:05:23 29 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:06:00 30 Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Racing) 0:06:09 31 Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:06:12 32 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:06:28 33 Alice Pennington (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 0:06:30 34 Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 0:06:48 35 Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:06:50 36 Gabriela Ferrat (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:06:53 37 Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:06:58 38 Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:07:04 39 Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:07:08 40 Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:07:18 41 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:07:22 42 Daniela Garcia (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:07:45 43 Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:07:47 44 Teri Sheasby (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 0:07:48 45 Ashley Koch (Allsport GPS AZ Women Racing) 0:08:00 46 Rachel Warner (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:08:07 47 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 48 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda Tire) 0:08:12 49 Julie Emmerman (Boulder) 0:08:17 50 Kristen Lasasso (Team TIBCO) 51 Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders) 0:08:18 52 Natalie Koch (GS Boulder) 0:08:45 53 Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen) 0:09:00 54 Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling Team) 0:09:07 55 Annie Malouin (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:09:24 56 Kasey Clark (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:10:00 57 Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:10:03 58 Erica Zaveta (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:10:18 59 Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO) 0:10:51 60 Nadia Sullivan (Team 3xFast) 0:12:37

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's) 7:47:39 2 Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts) 0:00:59 3 David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) 0:01:04 4 Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 0:01:14 5 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:02:02 6 Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:22 7 Cesar Grajales (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro ) 0:02:59 8 Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare Professional ) 0:03:17 9 Corey Collier (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro ) 0:03:19 10 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional ) 0:03:20 11 Floyd Landis (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro ) 0:03:45 12 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:03:50 13 Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:03:52 14 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) 0:03:57 15 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:03:58 16 Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's) 0:04:02 17 Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong) 0:04:08 18 Burke Swindlehurst (teamgive Presented by ) 0:04:24 19 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 0:04:30 20 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Professional ) 0:04:47 21 Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare Professional ) 0:04:56 22 Jesse Sergent (Trek Livestrong) 0:04:59 23 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:05:00 24 Julian Kyer (Trek Livestrong) 25 Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:05:18 26 Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/RBM) 0:05:25 27 Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong) 0:05:33 28 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:05:37 29 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare Professional ) 0:05:39 30 Alex Hagman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro ) 31 Matt Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By ) 0:05:46 32 Michael Olheiser (Moontoast Racing) 0:05:49 33 Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:06:11 34 Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) 0:06:15 35 Jason Donald (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro ) 0:06:20 36 Andres Diaz (RaceMenu.com) 0:06:27 37 Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:06:38 38 Jacob Rytlewski (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by ) 0:06:56 39 David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:07:05 40 Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:07:07 41 Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized) 0:07:16 42 Jonathan Baker (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:07:35 43 Carson Miller (Veloforma P/B Byrne Invent) 0:07:43 44 Ben King (Trek Livestrong) 0:07:49 45 Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:08:05 46 Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande) 0:08:29 47 Aaron Pool (Fuji Test Team) 0:09:01 48 Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:09:07 49 Scott Tietzel (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By ) 0:09:11 50 Taylor Kneuven (Adageo Energy Elite) 0:09:20 51 Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande) 0:09:23 52 Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:09:32 53 Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:09:33 54 Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank) 0:09:38 55 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:09:59 56 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:10:10 57 Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:10:15 58 Phil Gaimon (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by ) 0:10:27 59 Kevin Rowe (team exergy) 0:10:28 60 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:10:45 61 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 0:11:24 62 Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande) 0:11:29 63 Nathaniel English (Echelon Gran Fondo/ZteaM) 0:11:34 64 Corey Carlson (Trek Bicycle Store) 0:11:44 65 David Tanner (Fly V Australia) 0:11:54 66 Tom Peterson (DZ Nuts) 0:12:03 67 Wamsley Kyle (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:12:22 68 Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) 0:12:50 69 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:13:01 70 Peter Latham (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:13:07 71 Marsh Cooper (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:13:11 72 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:13:19 73 Kris Lunning (Above Category Racing) 0:13:52 74 Chris Monteleone (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by ) 0:14:06 75 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 0:14:09 76 Cody O'reilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:14:44 77 Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:14:48 78 Sid Taberlay (Austrailia) 0:15:24 79 Nick Waite (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by ) 0:15:26 80 Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:15:34 81 Justin Spinelli (Team Pista Palace) 0:15:59 82 Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare Professional ) 0:16:13 83 James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by ) 0:16:27 84 Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare Professional ) 0:17:39 85 Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing) 0:17:49 86 Neil Coleman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro ) 0:17:50 87 Andrew Randell (SPIDERTECH powered by ) 0:18:18 88 Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized) 0:18:39 89 Éric Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by ) 0:18:54 90 Tim Roe (Trek Livestrong) 0:19:57 91 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:20:08 92 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) 0:20:15 93 Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:21:20 94 Evan Hyde (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro ) 0:22:28 95 Jason Mccartney (Team Mellow Johnny's) 0:24:33 96 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:24:51 97 Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:25:31 98 Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks) 0:25:38 99 Pat Caro (Bike Religion) 0:26:06 100 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:26:22 101 Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:26:25 102 Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma ) 0:26:28 103 Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society) 0:26:30 104 Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong) 0:26:35 105 Jonathan Awerbuch (team exergy) 0:26:49 106 Allen Krughoff (Team Rio Grande) 0:27:39 107 Travis Mccabe (Bicycle Haus Racing) 0:28:01 108 Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion) 0:28:10 109 Joey Rossskopf (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By ) 0:29:58 110 Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 0:30:05 111 Chris Stuart (team exergy) 0:31:17 112 Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV ) 0:32:18 113 David Harward (Canyon Bicycles) 0:32:48 114 Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace) 0:32:59 115 Michael Stone (Hincapie Development) 0:33:10 116 Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1) 0:33:19 117 Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:33:27 118 Lemay Lambert (SPIDERTECH powered by ) 0:33:42 119 Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:33:49 120 Chirs Carr (GS Boulder/Trek) 0:33:52 121 Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:34:33 122 Diego Yepez (Bike religion) 0:34:53 123 Charly Vives (SPIDERTECH powered by ) 0:35:00 124 Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:35:31 125 Colt Trant (Matrix/RBM) 0:36:17 126 John David Coppin (Black & White Cycling) 0:37:38 127 Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling) 0:38:14 128 Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 0:38:27 129 Paul Ward (Atlantic Velo present by Sano Bici) 0:39:55 130 James Lanham (Moontoast Racing) 0:40:14 131 Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1) 0:41:16 132 Matty Rice (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro ) 0:41:20 133 Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:41:40 134 Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace) 0:43:04 135 Mark Batty (SPIDERTECH powered by ) 0:43:42 136 Nick Keough (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by ) 0:43:43 137 Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By ) 0:44:09 138 Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized) 0:44:23 139 Stefano Barberi (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by ) 0:45:31 140 Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles) 0:46:05 141 Eddy Kwon 0:46:45 142 Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society) 0:47:23 143 Anthony Lang (Cambiamento D'Andaturo-Team ) 0:48:18 144 Tucker Olander (Veloforma p/b Bryne Invent) 0:48:44 145 Kolt Bates (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:49:33 146 Brandon Lynch (team exergy) 0:49:50 147 Daniel Rooke (AZPhalt Cycling) 0:50:02 148 Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling) 0:50:43 149 Aaron Heun (Bike Religion) 0:50:48 150 Tiago Depaula (DEPAULA RACING) 0:52:10 151 Colby Elliot (Bike Religion) 0:55:34 152 Chris Hong (team exergy) 0:56:57 153 Joe Lewis (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:58:50 154 David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles) 0:58:58 155 Luca Ortolani (IHC PISSEI) 1:01:06 156 Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 1:02:53 157 Kai Applequist (team exergy) 1:04:44 158 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV Amateur) 1:05:01 159 Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By ) 1:05:19 160 Matt Anderson (Fitzgeralds) 1:22:15 161 Chris Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.) 1:37:17 162 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 1:55:54 163 Jonathan Chodroff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 1:59:45 164 Chuck Coyle (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 1:59:46 165 Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis/Trek) 2:03:25 166 Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 2:13:13

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fly V Australia 23:31:40 2 Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro 0:00:04 3 Unitedhealthcare Professional 0:00:59 4 Trek Livestrong 0:01:21 5 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:03:14 6 Holowesko Partners Cycling 0:04:59 7 Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita 0:05:21 8 California Giant/Specialized 0:09:24 9 Team Rio Grande 0:19:18 10 Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com 0:19:49 11 Kenda Pro Cycling Presented 0:20:56 12 Team Mountain Khakis Fueled 0:36:12 13 Team Exergy 0:57:04 14 Rubicon-Orbea 0:57:30 15 Spidertech Powered By 0:59:35 16 Bike Religion 1:13:22

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 8:01:48 2 Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:01:08 3 Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) 0:03:01 4 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:03:05 5 Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:03:16 6 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:03:18 7 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:03:24 8 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders) 0:03:31 9 Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:03:34 10 Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:05:05 11 Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:06:02 12 Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:06:31 13 Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:06:34 14 Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:07:18 15 Heather Pryor (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:07:26 16 Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:08:26 17 Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:09:17 18 Courtney O'donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange) 0:09:45 19 Megan Hottman (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:10:24 20 Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders) 0:11:22 21 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:12:40 22 Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:14:59 23 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:16:24 24 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:18:22 25 Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:22:59 26 Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:24:43 27 Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO) 0:27:37 28 Janel Holcomb (Team TIBCO) 0:30:06 29 Marisa Asplund (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:30:39 30 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:33:36 31 Gabriela Ferrat (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:34:24 32 Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Racing) 0:34:26 33 Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 0:34:29 34 Ashley Koch (Allsport GPS AZ Women Racing) 0:34:49 35 Kristen Lasasso (Team TIBCO) 0:35:00 36 Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:35:25 37 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:35:26 38 Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:35:48 39 Kasey Clark (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:36:30 40 Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling Team) 0:36:57 41 Julie Emmerman (Boulder) 0:36:59 42 Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:37:06 43 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 44 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:37:32 45 Daniela Garcia (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:37:46 46 Teri Sheasby (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 0:37:53 47 Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO) 0:38:03 48 Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:43:17 49 Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:44:34 50 Rachel Warner (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:45:07 51 Annie Malouin (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:51:54 52 Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:52:42 53 Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders) 0:54:00 54 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda Tire) 0:55:51 55 Natalie Koch (GS Boulder) 0:58:03 56 Erica Zaveta (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 1:03:19 57 Alice Pennington (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 1:08:15 58 Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen) 1:17:30 59 Nadia Sullivan (Team 3xFast) 1:26:47 60 Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 1:48:39