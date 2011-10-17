Trebon doubles up on Spooky Cross weekend
US champ Todd Wells 2nd, Berden 3rd
Elite Men: Irvine -
Saturday's Spooky Cross winner Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) was able to lead out the race from the start and was joined on the first lap by Brian Lopes (Oakley-Ibis), the previous day's hole shot winner, Todd Wells (Specialized) and Cody Kaiser (CalGiant-Specialized) to form an early four-man lead group.
Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper), runner-up on Saturday, chased hard and eventually worked his way into the group after some early bike exchanges.
Midway through the race, however, the heat and pace took its toll on riders which broke groups apart all over the course. Trebon, who stayed up front, did a majority of the work all day and was looking the freshest of all riders.
With two laps to go it was Trebon and Wells battling in the lead and just behind it was Berden who was chased by Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus). Kaiser was not far behind Jones and was putting in his best ride of the season as the top U23 rider.
On the final lap Wells and Trebon stayed together until the fly-over where Trebon attacked. The obstacle led into the last bit of technical turns but the long straights after were what Trebon needed to make his effort work. As Trebon looked over his shoulder coming through the first straight next to the pits he had at least 20 yards on Wells and again he punched it through the final two straights just to make sure his effort would stick for his second win of the weekend.
Berden held on for third place, Jones claimed fourth, and Kaiser earned fifth, holding his gap on Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport) who was fourth the previous evening.
Full Results
|1
|Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt
|1:01:35
|2
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:00:12
|3
|Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper
|0:00:30
|4
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
|0:00:36
|5
|Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|0:02:27
|6
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:02:50
|7
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:03:19
|8
|Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique
|0:03:42
|9
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|0:03:58
|10
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery
|0:04:18
|11
|Scott Chapin (USA) Bay101-HRS-Rocklobster
|0:04:30
|12
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:04:36
|13
|Brent Prenzlow (USA) Celo Pacific-Focus
|0:04:41
|14
|John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes
|0:04:47
|15
|John Bailey (USA) Bailey Bikes
|0:04:57
|16
|Jason Siegle (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT
|0:05:12
|17
|Aaron Bradford (USA) Rocklobster
|0:05:30
|18
|Kyle Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery
|0:05:46
|19
|Anton Petrov (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT Wheels
|0:06:09
|20
|Tobin Orenbland (USA) California Giant Cycling
|0:06:42
|21
|Gary Douvillle (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT Wheels
|0:06:59
|22
|David Forkner (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT
|-1lap
|23
|Frederick Bottger (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT
|24
|Brennan Wodtli (USA) Hutch's Bicycles
|25
|Ted Willard (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT
|26
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Peaks To Plains Racing
|27
|Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance
|28
|Abe Rotstein (USA) Free Wheel Hammer
|-2laps
|29
|Derek Yarra (USA) Ibis - Buy-Cell
|30
|Ben Bertiger (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
|-3laps
|31
|Chris Jackson (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|32
|David Sheek (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT
|33
|David McNeal (USA) Birmingham Bicycle Company
|-4laps
|34
|Kolben Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
|35
|Blake Anton (USA) Team Clif Bar Cycling
|36
|Alexander Vaugh-Ruiz (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
|-5laps
|37
|Jay Kwan (USA) The Team-Socalcross
|-6laps
|38
|Garnet Vertican (USA) Giant
|DNF
|Brian Lopes (USA) Oakley-Ibis
|DNF
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|DNS
|Morgan Ryan (USA) VRC/NOW-MS Society
|DNS
|Ben Warren (USA) Virginia Polytechnic University
|DNS
|Gerry Cody (USA) Cynergy Cycles
|DNS
|Eric Colton (USA) The Team-Socalcross
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy