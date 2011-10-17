Image 1 of 7 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) alone in the lead. (Image credit: Rich Cruse) Image 2 of 7 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) drives the pace early on. (Image credit: Rich Cruse) Image 3 of 7 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) leads Todd Wells (Specialized) on the fly-over. (Image credit: Rich Cruse) Image 4 of 7 Ben Bertiger (The TEAM SoCalCross) on the stairs. (Image credit: Rich Cruse) Image 5 of 7 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) would sweep the Spooky Cross weekend. (Image credit: Rich Cruse) Image 6 of 7 The elite men's race became a two-man contest between US 'cross champion Todd Wells (Specialized) and Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt). (Image credit: Rich Cruse) Image 7 of 7 Scott Chapin (Bay101-HRS-Rocklobster) airs it out on the fly-over. (Image credit: Rich Cruse)

Saturday's Spooky Cross winner Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) was able to lead out the race from the start and was joined on the first lap by Brian Lopes (Oakley-Ibis), the previous day's hole shot winner, Todd Wells (Specialized) and Cody Kaiser (CalGiant-Specialized) to form an early four-man lead group.

Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper), runner-up on Saturday, chased hard and eventually worked his way into the group after some early bike exchanges.

Midway through the race, however, the heat and pace took its toll on riders which broke groups apart all over the course. Trebon, who stayed up front, did a majority of the work all day and was looking the freshest of all riders.

With two laps to go it was Trebon and Wells battling in the lead and just behind it was Berden who was chased by Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus). Kaiser was not far behind Jones and was putting in his best ride of the season as the top U23 rider.

On the final lap Wells and Trebon stayed together until the fly-over where Trebon attacked. The obstacle led into the last bit of technical turns but the long straights after were what Trebon needed to make his effort work. As Trebon looked over his shoulder coming through the first straight next to the pits he had at least 20 yards on Wells and again he punched it through the final two straights just to make sure his effort would stick for his second win of the weekend.

Berden held on for third place, Jones claimed fourth, and Kaiser earned fifth, holding his gap on Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport) who was fourth the previous evening.

