Trebon wins 'Cross after Dark ahead of Berden

Wells races to third place finish

Ryan Trebon (LTS/Felt) won the 'Cross after dark ahead of Ben Berden (Ops Ale - Stoemper) and Todd Wells (Specialized) on Saturday night.

It looked like Trebon (LTS/Felt) was going to take the hole shot, but Brian Lopes (Oakley/Ibis) shot his way up and snuck on the inside of Trebon through the first corner. It was an impressive start with Lopes third row call-up, and he remained on the front leading out the field through the first half of lap one.

Then Trebon took over and a group of three instantly broke away up front. It was Berden and Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport) with him. By lap two, Wells had worked his way to the front group and they all seemed to be exchanging the work up front.

Krughoff dropped his chain and another mistake cost him his place in the front group as he slipped back. Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) never made it on the front group, but he caught Krughoff and the two battled until there were three laps to go. Jones fell over on a tricky little climb that popped back into the wet grassy field and it was there that Krughoff made his move to open enough of a gap to hold of Jones and finish fourth, for his best race of the season, and Jones fifth.

Up front, the battle continued but Wells fell off the group to finish third and the race up front came down to a sprint between Berden and Trebon. It was an exciting finish as Trebon grabbed another win.

Sunday, will be a repeat of more of the same action with some minor changes to the course, the warm California sun, and no wet evening dew all which will definitely make things faster for day two.

Race notes

- The Hidden Valley Ranch location has hosted many races over the years but this was its last show as land developers have future plans for the area.

- With this in mind, race promoter Dorothy Wong wanted to make the Spooky Cross event historic and put together the best night race this venue has seen. The course held a mixture of everything. From the start riders began through long fast turns, into a hair pin barrier section, then back on the gas and out of the main in-field to the back of the park for the long deep sand pit that troubled riders all night. On the way back in the course was fast until the tricky off-camber right turn that threw riders into the hay literally. Then it was onto the flyover and back into the main venue for a few more twisty turns, stairs, and more.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS/Felt1:03:53
2Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale - Stoemper0:00:00
3Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:00:16
4Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:00:50
5Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus0:01:03
6Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Cycling Team0:01:07
7Brian Lopes (USA) Oakley/ibis0:01:12
8Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross0:01:13
9Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique0:01:13
10Joachim Parbo (Den) Leopard Cycles0:01:51
11Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block - Sri Importing0:02:12
12Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock N' Road Cyclery0:02:24
13Kyle Gritters (USA) Rock n Road Cyclery0:02:57
14Tobin Orenbland (USA) California Giant Cycling/ California Giant0:02:57
15Chris Jackson (USA) Team Rambuski Law0:02:58
16Gary Douvillle (USA) SDG/Felt p.b. IRT Wheels0:02:58
17John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes0:03:03
18Brennan Wodtli (USA) Hutch's Bicycles All Access Promotions0:03:31
19Jason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt p.b. IRT Wheels0:03:40
20Scott Chapin (USA) Bay101/HRS/Rocklobster0:03:40
21Brent Prenzlow (USA) Celo Pacific / Focus0:03:44
22Donny Carroll (USA) Donny's Cafe / SpyOptics.com0:04:10
23Aaron Bradford (USA) Bay101/HRS/RockLobster0:04:20
24David Forkner (USA) SDG Felt p/b IRT Wheels0:04:25
25Kolby Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team0:04:39
26Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek Store Boulder0:04:43
27Abe Rotstein (USA) Team Bicycle Trip/Symantec0:04:46
28David Mcneal (USA) Birmingham Bicycle Company0:05:09
29Eric Colton (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross0:05:25
30Jake Wells (USA) Stan'sNoTubes0:05:28
31John Bailey (USA) Bailey Bikes0:05:37
32Frederick Bottger (USA) SDG/Felt pb IRT0:05:58
33Scott Tietzel (USA) Peaks To Plains Racing0:06:02
-1lapBen Bertiger (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
-1lapDavid Sheek (USA) SDG Felt p/b IRT Wheels
-2lapsGerry Cody (USA) Cynergy Cycles
-2lapsTed Willard (USA) SDG/Felt p.b. IRT Wheels
-2lapsDerek Yarra (USA) IBIS/Buy-Cell
-2lapsDana Weber (USA) Jax Bicycle Center
-2lapsBlake Anton (USA) Team Clif Bar
-2lapsJay Kwan (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
-3lapsGarnet Vertican (USA) Giant
-3lapsAlexander Vaugh-Ruiz (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
-4lapsBen Warren (USA) Virginia Polytechnic University
DNFMorgan Ryan (USA) VRC, NOW-MS Society
DNSMatthew Mcgee (USA) 2Cross Racing/Bikes +

 

