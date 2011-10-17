Image 1 of 3 French champion Caroline Mani (CC Etupes) flies over the barriers en route to victory. (Image credit: Rich Cruse) Image 2 of 3 Teal Stetson-Lee (California Giant-Specialized) shoulders her bike through the sand section. (Image credit: Rich Cruse) Image 3 of 3 French champion Caroline Mani (CC Etupes) gets the hole shot. (Image credit: Rich Cruse)

French 'cross champion Caroline Mani (CC Etupes) swept the Spooky Cross weekend with her second victory in as many days in Irvine, California. Mani finished 29 seconds up on Teal Stetson-Lee (California Giant-Specialized) while Sue Butler (River City Bicyles-Ridley) claimed third, 1:12 off the pace.

Mani took the hole shot and was off to the races. Butler wanted the win and planned to sit on Mani’s wheel and make a late move but she said after the first lap she knew that was not going to happen. Instead, it was Stetson-Lee who was closest to reeling in the French national champion.

Mani, however, would not allow it and stayed on the gas to the finish for her second win this weekend. Stetson-Lee was pushing hard and opened her own gap over Butler who finished third. Fourth again went to Devon Gorry (Rambuski Law).

Fifth was Chloe Forsman (Race Club 11) who rode away from Allison Mann (Rock N’ Road) who was riding well and looking to put the local SoCal talent on the elite podium.

