Mani sweeps Spooky Cross weekend
Stetson-Lee, Butler round out podium
Elite Women: Irvine -
French 'cross champion Caroline Mani (CC Etupes) swept the Spooky Cross weekend with her second victory in as many days in Irvine, California. Mani finished 29 seconds up on Teal Stetson-Lee (California Giant-Specialized) while Sue Butler (River City Bicyles-Ridley) claimed third, 1:12 off the pace.
Mani took the hole shot and was off to the races. Butler wanted the win and planned to sit on Mani’s wheel and make a late move but she said after the first lap she knew that was not going to happen. Instead, it was Stetson-Lee who was closest to reeling in the French national champion.
Mani, however, would not allow it and stayed on the gas to the finish for her second win this weekend. Stetson-Lee was pushing hard and opened her own gap over Butler who finished third. Fourth again went to Devon Gorry (Rambuski Law).
Fifth was Chloe Forsman (Race Club 11) who rode away from Allison Mann (Rock N’ Road) who was riding well and looking to put the local SoCal talent on the elite podium.
Full Results
|1
|Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes
|0:41:23
|2
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|0:00:29
|3
|Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley
|0:01:12
|4
|Devon Gorry (USA) Rambuski Law
|0:01:32
|5
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Race Club 11
|0:01:35
|6
|Allison Mann (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery
|0:02:17
|7
|Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America
|0:02:50
|8
|Emily Thurston (USA) Stevens
|0:03:23
|9
|Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes
|0:03:49
|10
|Courtney Dimpel (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|0:04:33
|11
|Chistina Probert-Turner (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross - Turner Bikes
|0:04:36
|12
|Anna Fortner (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
|0:05:12
|13
|Alexis Ryan (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
|0:06:00
|14
|Megan Horner (USA) Black Mountain Bicycles
|0:07:09
|15
|Nancy James-Klinger (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
|0:08:15
|16
|Vanessa Humic (USA) Long Beach State University
|DNF
|Dorothy Wong (USA) The Team-Socalcross
|DNS
|Amanda Schaper (USA) Ritte Racing
|DNS
|Nicole Brandt (USA) LA Velocity
|DNS
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
