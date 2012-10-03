Trending

Kittel wins Sparkassen Münsterland Giro

Van Staeyen and Groenewegen round out top-three

Image 1 of 62

A happy Marcel Kittel in Munster at the podium

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 2 of 62

Third place for Dylan Groenewegen from Cyclingteam De Rijke

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 3 of 62

Greipel checking his glasses

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 4 of 62

Omega Pharma-QuickStep waiting for the start

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 5 of 62

Riders at the start

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 6 of 62

Riders at the start in the small town Stadtlohn

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 7 of 62

the mayor of todays start town Stadtlohn

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 8 of 62

Simon Geschke

Simon Geschke
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 9 of 62

Team Argos - Shimano

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 10 of 62

Team Argos - Shimano

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 11 of 62

German Johannes Fröhlinger

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 12 of 62

Marcel Kittel - does he even know that he will win again?

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 13 of 62

Team Argos - Shimano

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 14 of 62

Riders from Team Argos - Shimano

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 15 of 62

Team Argos - Shimano

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 16 of 62

Münster is waiting for the riders to pass the historic city center

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 17 of 62

A great historic city center is waiting for the riders

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 18 of 62

Münster awaits the riders

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 19 of 62

the final podium

the final podium
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 20 of 62

Second place for Michael van Staeyen from Topsport Vlaanderen

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 21 of 62

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 22 of 62

The podium of the Münsterland Giro

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 23 of 62

Also famous cycling comedian Enrico Muax is in Munster

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 24 of 62

Vacansoleil riders look quite happy even after a long race today

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 25 of 62

Once again it's Marcel Kittel who won in Munster

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 26 of 62

A leopard rider arrives

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 27 of 62

Fabian Wegmann arrives in Münster

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 28 of 62

The peloton passes the historic city center

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 29 of 62

The peloton passes the historic city center

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 30 of 62

Here they are

Here they are
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 31 of 62

Team Lotto-Belisol

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 32 of 62

Team Lotto-Belisol

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 33 of 62

German rider Marcus Burghardt

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 34 of 62

National team from Germany

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 35 of 62

Marcus Burghardt at the sign in

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 36 of 62

Vacansoleil-DCM

Vacansoleil-DCM
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 37 of 62

Vacansoleil-DCM

Vacansoleil-DCM
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 38 of 62

Vacansoleil-DCM

Vacansoleil-DCM
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 39 of 62

Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM)

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 40 of 62

Team Leopard during the team presentation

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 41 of 62

A young rider from Team Leopard-Trek Continental

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 42 of 62

Team Leopard-Trek Continental

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 43 of 62

German rider Rick Zabel, son of the famous Erik Zabel

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 44 of 62

A few seconds before the start

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 45 of 62

Andre Greipel in a good moods

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 46 of 62

Riders from the German National Team

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 47 of 62

Riders from the German National Team

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 48 of 62

Riders from the German National Team

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 49 of 62

German rider Marcel Sieberg

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 50 of 62

Team Lotto-Belisol

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 51 of 62

Riders from Team Garmin-Sharpp

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 52 of 62

Riders from Team Garmin-Sharp

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 53 of 62

Heinrich Haussler from Garmin-Sharp

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 54 of 62

Fabian Wegmann

Fabian Wegmann
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 55 of 62

Team Garmin-Sharp in Stadtlohn

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 56 of 62

A concentrated Niki Terpstra

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 57 of 62

Team Omega Pharma-QuickStep in good moods

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 58 of 62

World time trial champion Tony Martin

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 59 of 62

Team Omega Pharma-QuickStep at the sign in

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 60 of 62

Marcus Burghardt gives an interview

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 61 of 62

Daniel Klemme

Daniel Klemme
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 62 of 62

Andre Greipel is quite optimistic before the race

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) won his second consecutive Münsterland Giro, taking the mass sprint ahead of Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Dylan Groenewegen (Cyclingteam De Rijke). Kenny Van Hummel of Vacansoleil-DCM was the second across the finish line, but the race jury relegated him to fifteenth place for irregular sprinting.

It was the 13th season win for the 24-year-old German sprinter, “a super successful season”.

Only ten kilometers into the race, Jan Barta (Team NetApp) and Benjamin Sydlik (Team Nutrixxion Abus) broke away from the field. The duo built up a lead of up to seven minutes. Sydlik was caught again whilst Barta continued on with Martin Mortensen (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Marco Minnaard (Rabobank Continental Team). Sprinters' teams Argos-Shimano and Lotto Belisol lead the chase, and with 20 kilometers to go, they were caught.

A mass crash with about 5 kilometers to go sent several riders to hospital. Michael Schweizer of Nutrixxion-Abus was the most seriously injured, staying overnight in hospital with concussion, bruises, and a cut on his chin which required stitches.

Full Results
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano4:26:54
2Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
4Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
5Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
6Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
7Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
8Rudiger Selig (Ger) Germany
9Roy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam De Rijke
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
11Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
12Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
13Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
14Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
15Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
17Julian Hellmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:00:10
18Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:13
19Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:16
20Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
21Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:19
22Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano0:00:29
23Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:44
25Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:51
26Rick Zabel (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:57
27Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
28Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
29Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
30Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
31Tom Vermeer (Ned) Nutrixxion Abus
32Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
33Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34Daniel Klemme (Ger) Germany
35Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
36Florian Senechal (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
37Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
39Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:01:05
40Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:26
41Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:01:57
42Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
43Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
44Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
45Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
46Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
47Marius Jessenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
48Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
49Mark Schreurs (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
50Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano0:02:08
51Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:02:12
52André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro0:02:18
53Matthias Plarre (Ger) Germany0:02:26
54Patrick Bercz (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
55Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
56Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
57Manuel Straub (Ger) Team Heizomat
58Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
59Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
60Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
62Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
63Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
64Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
65Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
66Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
67Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
68Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
69Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
70Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:33
71Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
72Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:03:25
73Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
74Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:03:52
75Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
76Norbert Durauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
77Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
78Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:04:52
79Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
80Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:04:54
81Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
82Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
83Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
84Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
85Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
86Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
87René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
88Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
89Phillip Müller (Ger) Germany
90Max Walsleben (Ger) Germany
91Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:05:11
92Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
93Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
94Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:36
95Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
96Mario Vogt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
97Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Germany
98Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
99Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
100Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
101Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
102Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
103Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:05:40
104Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
105Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
106Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
107Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
108Rick Ampler (Ger) Germany
109Nils Plötner (Ger) Raiko Stölting0:05:52
110Thomas Koep (Ger) Raiko Stölting0:05:57
111Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
112Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team0:07:57
113Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Heizomat0:08:34
114Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:08:39
115Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost0:09:05
116René Obst (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
117Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
118Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:09:28
119Timo Thömel (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost

