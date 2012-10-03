Kittel wins Sparkassen Münsterland Giro
Van Staeyen and Groenewegen round out top-three
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) won his second consecutive Münsterland Giro, taking the mass sprint ahead of Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Dylan Groenewegen (Cyclingteam De Rijke). Kenny Van Hummel of Vacansoleil-DCM was the second across the finish line, but the race jury relegated him to fifteenth place for irregular sprinting.
It was the 13th season win for the 24-year-old German sprinter, “a super successful season”.
Only ten kilometers into the race, Jan Barta (Team NetApp) and Benjamin Sydlik (Team Nutrixxion Abus) broke away from the field. The duo built up a lead of up to seven minutes. Sydlik was caught again whilst Barta continued on with Martin Mortensen (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Marco Minnaard (Rabobank Continental Team). Sprinters' teams Argos-Shimano and Lotto Belisol lead the chase, and with 20 kilometers to go, they were caught.
A mass crash with about 5 kilometers to go sent several riders to hospital. Michael Schweizer of Nutrixxion-Abus was the most seriously injured, staying overnight in hospital with concussion, bruises, and a cut on his chin which required stitches.
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|4:26:54
|2
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|4
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|5
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|6
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|8
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Germany
|9
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|12
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|14
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|15
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|17
|Julian Hellmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:00:10
|18
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:13
|19
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:16
|20
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|21
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|22
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:00:29
|23
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:44
|25
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:51
|26
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:57
|27
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|28
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|29
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|30
|Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|31
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Nutrixxion Abus
|32
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|33
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|34
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Germany
|35
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|36
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|37
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|39
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:01:05
|40
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|41
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:57
|42
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|43
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|44
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|45
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|46
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|47
|Marius Jessenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
|48
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|49
|Mark Schreurs (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|50
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:02:08
|51
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:02:12
|52
|André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|0:02:18
|53
|Matthias Plarre (Ger) Germany
|0:02:26
|54
|Patrick Bercz (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|55
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|56
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|57
|Manuel Straub (Ger) Team Heizomat
|58
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|59
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|60
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|62
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|63
|Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|64
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|65
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|66
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|67
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|68
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|69
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|70
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:33
|71
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|72
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:03:25
|73
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:03:52
|75
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|76
|Norbert Durauer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|77
|Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|78
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:04:52
|79
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|80
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:04:54
|81
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|82
|Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|83
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|84
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|85
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|86
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|87
|René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|88
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|89
|Phillip Müller (Ger) Germany
|90
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Germany
|91
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:05:11
|92
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|93
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|94
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:36
|95
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|96
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Team Specialized Concept Store
|97
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Germany
|98
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|99
|Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|100
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|101
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|102
|Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|103
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:05:40
|104
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|105
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|106
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|107
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|108
|Rick Ampler (Ger) Germany
|109
|Nils Plötner (Ger) Raiko Stölting
|0:05:52
|110
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Raiko Stölting
|0:05:57
|111
|Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|112
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|0:07:57
|113
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:08:34
|114
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:08:39
|115
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|0:09:05
|116
|René Obst (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|117
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|118
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:09:28
|119
|Timo Thömel (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
