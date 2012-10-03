Image 1 of 62 A happy Marcel Kittel in Munster at the podium (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 62 Third place for Dylan Groenewegen from Cyclingteam De Rijke (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 3 of 62 Greipel checking his glasses (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 4 of 62 Omega Pharma-QuickStep waiting for the start (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 5 of 62 Riders at the start (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 6 of 62 Riders at the start in the small town Stadtlohn (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 7 of 62 the mayor of todays start town Stadtlohn (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 8 of 62 Simon Geschke (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 9 of 62 Team Argos - Shimano (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 10 of 62 Team Argos - Shimano (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 11 of 62 German Johannes Fröhlinger (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 12 of 62 Marcel Kittel - does he even know that he will win again? (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 13 of 62 Team Argos - Shimano (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 14 of 62 Riders from Team Argos - Shimano (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 15 of 62 Team Argos - Shimano (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 16 of 62 Münster is waiting for the riders to pass the historic city center (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 17 of 62 A great historic city center is waiting for the riders (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 18 of 62 Münster awaits the riders (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 19 of 62 the final podium (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 20 of 62 Second place for Michael van Staeyen from Topsport Vlaanderen (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 21 of 62 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 22 of 62 The podium of the Münsterland Giro (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 23 of 62 Also famous cycling comedian Enrico Muax is in Munster (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 24 of 62 Vacansoleil riders look quite happy even after a long race today (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 25 of 62 Once again it's Marcel Kittel who won in Munster (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 26 of 62 A leopard rider arrives (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 27 of 62 Fabian Wegmann arrives in Münster (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 28 of 62 The peloton passes the historic city center (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 29 of 62 The peloton passes the historic city center (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 30 of 62 Here they are (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 31 of 62 Team Lotto-Belisol (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 32 of 62 Team Lotto-Belisol (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 33 of 62 German rider Marcus Burghardt (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 34 of 62 National team from Germany (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 35 of 62 Marcus Burghardt at the sign in (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 36 of 62 Vacansoleil-DCM (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 37 of 62 Vacansoleil-DCM (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 38 of 62 Vacansoleil-DCM (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 39 of 62 Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 40 of 62 Team Leopard during the team presentation (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 41 of 62 A young rider from Team Leopard-Trek Continental (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 42 of 62 Team Leopard-Trek Continental (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 43 of 62 German rider Rick Zabel, son of the famous Erik Zabel (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 44 of 62 A few seconds before the start (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 45 of 62 Andre Greipel in a good moods (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 46 of 62 Riders from the German National Team (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 47 of 62 Riders from the German National Team (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 48 of 62 Riders from the German National Team (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 49 of 62 German rider Marcel Sieberg (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 50 of 62 Team Lotto-Belisol (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 51 of 62 Riders from Team Garmin-Sharpp (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 52 of 62 Riders from Team Garmin-Sharp (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 53 of 62 Heinrich Haussler from Garmin-Sharp (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 54 of 62 Fabian Wegmann (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 55 of 62 Team Garmin-Sharp in Stadtlohn (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 56 of 62 A concentrated Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 57 of 62 Team Omega Pharma-QuickStep in good moods (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 58 of 62 World time trial champion Tony Martin (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 59 of 62 Team Omega Pharma-QuickStep at the sign in (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 60 of 62 Marcus Burghardt gives an interview (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 61 of 62 Daniel Klemme (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 62 of 62 Andre Greipel is quite optimistic before the race (Image credit: Sonja Csury)

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) won his second consecutive Münsterland Giro, taking the mass sprint ahead of Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Dylan Groenewegen (Cyclingteam De Rijke). Kenny Van Hummel of Vacansoleil-DCM was the second across the finish line, but the race jury relegated him to fifteenth place for irregular sprinting.

It was the 13th season win for the 24-year-old German sprinter, “a super successful season”.

Only ten kilometers into the race, Jan Barta (Team NetApp) and Benjamin Sydlik (Team Nutrixxion Abus) broke away from the field. The duo built up a lead of up to seven minutes. Sydlik was caught again whilst Barta continued on with Martin Mortensen (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Marco Minnaard (Rabobank Continental Team). Sprinters' teams Argos-Shimano and Lotto Belisol lead the chase, and with 20 kilometers to go, they were caught.

A mass crash with about 5 kilometers to go sent several riders to hospital. Michael Schweizer of Nutrixxion-Abus was the most seriously injured, staying overnight in hospital with concussion, bruises, and a cut on his chin which required stitches.