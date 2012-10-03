Trending

Sparkassen Munsterland Giro past winners

Champions from 2000 to 2011

Past winners
2011Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
2010Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
2009Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team Designa Kokken
2008Andre Greipel (Ger) Team Columbia
2007Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Continental
2006Paul Martens (Ger) Skil - Shimano
2004Robert Förster (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2003Robert Förster (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2002Olaf Pollack (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2001Tom Cordes (Ned)
2000Aart Vierhouten (Ned) Rabobank

Latest on Cyclingnews