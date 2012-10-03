Sparkassen Munsterland Giro past winners
Champions from 2000 to 2011
|2011
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2010
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2009
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team Designa Kokken
|2008
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team Columbia
|2007
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|2006
|Paul Martens (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2004
|Robert Förster (Ger) Gerolsteiner
|2003
|Robert Förster (Ger) Gerolsteiner
|2002
|Olaf Pollack (Ger) Gerolsteiner
|2001
|Tom Cordes (Ned)
|2000
|Aart Vierhouten (Ned) Rabobank
