Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) took his 15th win of the year, outsprinting German rival John Degenkolb for victory in the Münsterland Giro in Münster, Germany. Third place went to Kris Boeckmans of Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator.

Degenkolb, who usually rides for HTC-Highroad, rode the 191km today for the German national team. He will be Kittel's teammate at Skil-Shimano in the coming season.

The race was marked by a long break by Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) and Josef Benetseder (Vorarlberg), who built up a lead of up to 6:30. Gerdemann won the five ranked climbs that the duo tackled on their escape to take the overall climbing title.

About 150km into the race the duo were joined by Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Peter Schulting (Cycling Team Jo Piels). The sprinters' teams were determined to take control, though, and at the end of the first of three laps of the closing circuit to go, the field came together.