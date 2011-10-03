Trending

Kittel claims Sparkassen Münsterland Giro

Degenkolb and Boeckmans complete podium

Image 1 of 6

Andre Greipel rode in German national team kit for the day.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 6

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) sprinted to his 15th win of 2011 at the Sparkassen Münsterland Giro.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 6

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) leads the charge to the finish line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 6

Race winner Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 6

Podium (l-r): John Degenkolb (German National Team), Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano), Kris Boeckmans (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 6

The peloton in action during the Sparkassen Münsterland Giro.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) took his 15th win of the year, outsprinting German rival John Degenkolb for victory in the Münsterland Giro in Münster, Germany. Third place went to Kris Boeckmans of Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator.

Degenkolb, who usually rides for HTC-Highroad, rode the 191km today for the German national team. He will be Kittel's teammate at Skil-Shimano in the coming season.

The race was marked by a long break by Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) and Josef Benetseder (Vorarlberg), who built up a lead of up to 6:30. Gerdemann won the five ranked climbs that the duo tackled on their escape to take the overall climbing title.

About 150km into the race the duo were joined by Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Peter Schulting (Cycling Team Jo Piels). The sprinters' teams were determined to take control, though, and at the end of the first of three laps of the closing circuit to go, the field came together.

Full Results
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano4:24:44
2John Degenkolb (Ger) German National Team
3Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
5Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
6Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
7Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
8Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
9Jesper Asselman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
10Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
11Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
12Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
13Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal
14Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
15Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
16Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
17Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
18Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Seven Stones
19Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Heizomat
20Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
21Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
22Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
23Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team
25Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
26Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
27Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
28André Benoit (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
29Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
30Peter Erdin (Swi) Atlas Personal
31Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP
32Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
33Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
34André Greipel (Ger) German National Team0:00:04
35Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
36Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tyrol Team
38Julian Kern (Ger) Seven Stones
39Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:07
40Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:08
41Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:32
42Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
43Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
44Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
45Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
46Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:36
47Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
48Kevin Predatsch (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
49Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
50Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
51Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 180:00:38
52Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
53Bert Grabsch (Ger) German National Team0:00:43
54Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
55Arne Hassink (Ned) TT Raiko Argon 18
56Daniel Klemme (Ger) German National Team
57Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:46
58Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
59Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:52
60Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:10
61Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Seven Stones0:01:29
62Fabian Thiel (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
63Marius Jessenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
64Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
65Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
66Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
67Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
68Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
69Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
70Stefan Poll (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
71Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
72Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
73Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP
74Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
75Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
76Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
77Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
78Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
79Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
80Jan Deutschmann (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
81Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
82René Obst (Ger) Team NSP
83Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
84Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
85Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 180:01:46
86Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
87Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
88Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
89Eric Baumann (Ger) Team NetApp0:02:10
90Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
91Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tyrol Team
92David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team
93Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
94Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
95Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
96Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
97Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
98Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
99Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
100Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team NSP
101Hans Joachim Benning (Ger) Seven Stones
102René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
103Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP
104Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
105Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
106Philipp Ries (Ger) Team Heizomat0:02:14
107Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
108Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
109Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:16
110Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:02:32
111Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:03:00
112Julian Hellmann (Ger) Team Heizomat
113Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:03:07
114Raffael Freienstein (Ger) German National Team
115Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team0:03:26
116Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
117Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
118Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:03:31
119Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
120Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
121Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:39
122Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
123Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:04:24
124Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:04:25
125Martin Weiss (Aut) Tyrol Team0:04:26
126Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:48
127Thomas Koep (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 180:05:27
128Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
129Patrick Oeben (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
130Rick Ampler (Ger) German National Team
131Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
132Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
133Timo Thömel (Ger) Team NSP0:05:51
134Pirmin Lang (Swi) Atlas Personal0:06:24
135David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal
136Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Atlas Personal0:07:27

