Kittel claims Sparkassen Münsterland Giro
Degenkolb and Boeckmans complete podium
Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) took his 15th win of the year, outsprinting German rival John Degenkolb for victory in the Münsterland Giro in Münster, Germany. Third place went to Kris Boeckmans of Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator.
Degenkolb, who usually rides for HTC-Highroad, rode the 191km today for the German national team. He will be Kittel's teammate at Skil-Shimano in the coming season.
The race was marked by a long break by Linus Gerdemann (Leopard Trek) and Josef Benetseder (Vorarlberg), who built up a lead of up to 6:30. Gerdemann won the five ranked climbs that the duo tackled on their escape to take the overall climbing title.
About 150km into the race the duo were joined by Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Peter Schulting (Cycling Team Jo Piels). The sprinters' teams were determined to take control, though, and at the end of the first of three laps of the closing circuit to go, the field came together.
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4:24:44
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) German National Team
|3
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|5
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|6
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|7
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|8
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|9
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|10
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|12
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|13
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal
|14
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|15
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
|16
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|17
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|18
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Seven Stones
|19
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Heizomat
|20
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|21
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|22
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|23
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team
|25
|Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|26
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
|27
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|28
|André Benoit (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|29
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|30
|Peter Erdin (Swi) Atlas Personal
|31
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP
|32
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|33
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|34
|André Greipel (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:04
|35
|Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|36
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|37
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tyrol Team
|38
|Julian Kern (Ger) Seven Stones
|39
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:07
|40
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:08
|41
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:32
|42
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|43
|Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|44
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|45
|Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|46
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:36
|47
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|48
|Kevin Predatsch (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|49
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|50
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|51
|Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|0:00:38
|52
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|53
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:43
|54
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|55
|Arne Hassink (Ned) TT Raiko Argon 18
|56
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) German National Team
|57
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:46
|58
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|59
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:52
|60
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:10
|61
|Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Seven Stones
|0:01:29
|62
|Fabian Thiel (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|63
|Marius Jessenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
|64
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|65
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|66
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|67
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|68
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|69
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|70
|Stefan Poll (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|71
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|72
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|73
|Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP
|74
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|75
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|76
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|77
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|78
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|79
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|80
|Jan Deutschmann (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|81
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|82
|René Obst (Ger) Team NSP
|83
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|84
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|85
|Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|0:01:46
|86
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|87
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|88
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|89
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:02:10
|90
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|91
|Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tyrol Team
|92
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tyrol Team
|93
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|94
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|95
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|96
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|97
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|98
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|99
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|100
|Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team NSP
|101
|Hans Joachim Benning (Ger) Seven Stones
|102
|René Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|103
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP
|104
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
|105
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|106
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:02:14
|107
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
|108
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|109
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:16
|110
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:02:32
|111
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:03:00
|112
|Julian Hellmann (Ger) Team Heizomat
|113
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:03:07
|114
|Raffael Freienstein (Ger) German National Team
|115
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:03:26
|116
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|117
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|118
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:31
|119
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|120
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
|121
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:39
|122
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|123
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:04:24
|124
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:04:25
|125
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:04:26
|126
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:48
|127
|Thomas Koep (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|0:05:27
|128
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|129
|Patrick Oeben (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|130
|Rick Ampler (Ger) German National Team
|131
|Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|132
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|133
|Timo Thömel (Ger) Team NSP
|0:05:51
|134
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Atlas Personal
|0:06:24
|135
|David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal
|136
|Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) Atlas Personal
|0:07:27
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy