Jasper Philipsen fastest in sprint to win Sparkassen Munsterland Giro

Jordi Meeus second, Milan Fretin third Munster

MUNSTER GERMANY OCTOBER 03 LR Race winner Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin Deceuninck Jordi Meeus of Belgium and Team Red Bull BORA hansgrohe Milan Fretin of Belgium and Team Cofidis and Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team Intermarche Wanty sprint at finish line during the 18th Sparkassen Mnsterland Giro 2024 a 202km one day race from Haltern Am See to Munster on October 03 2024 in Munster Germany Photo by Christian KasparBartkeGetty Images
Jasper Philipsen wins Sparkassen Munsterland Giro(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) claimed the victory in the 2024 Sparkassen Münsterland Giro, a ProSeries race in Munster, Germany on Thursday.

