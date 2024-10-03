Jasper Philipsen fastest in sprint to win Sparkassen Munsterland Giro
Jordi Meeus second, Milan Fretin third Munster
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) claimed the victory in the 2024 Sparkassen Münsterland Giro, a ProSeries race in Munster, Germany on Thursday.
The Belgian easily beat Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) with Milan Fretin (Cofidis) making a late burst of speed to take third.
A breakaway escaped early in the 202-kilometre race from Haltern Am See, with Jannik Steimle (Q36.5), Adrien Maire (TDT Unibet), Jarno Grixa (P&S Metaltechnik Benotti), Luca Dreßler (Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank), Sebastian Niehues (REMBE Sauerland), Arno Claeys (Flanders-Baloise) and Tosh van der Sande (Visma-Lease a Bike) gaining a maximum of three minutes before being brought back by the sprinters' teams.
The escape group began to fall apart after the 50km to go mark, with the Hotel Weissenburg ascent shedding Grixa and Claeys. Lotto Dstny and Alpecin-Deceuninck pushed the pace, catching the breakaway with 23km to go, and just after, an acceleration on an unnamed climb shot Fabio Jakobsen (DSM-Firmenich-PostNL) out the back of the pack.
Alpecin-Deceuninck were in full control heading into the final two kilometres, but accelerations from Uno-X, Jayco-AlUla and Lidl-Trek put the Dutch team on the back foot. Intermarché-Wanty made a big push for Girmay, bringing him to the front just before Meeus launched his acceleration.
The Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider had Philipsen on his wheel, however, and only proved to be the perfect lead-out for Philipsen, who stomped away to a decisive stage win.
