Oyarbide wins Spanish women's road race
Mendez second, Benito third
Road Race - Women: Murcia -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Movistar Team)
|3:08:48
|2
|Irene Mendez (Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte)
|0:00:26
|3
|Mireia Benito (Massi Tactic)
|0:01:14
|4
|Eider Merino (Movistar Team)
|0:02:19
|5
|Lucia Gonzalez (Bizkaia Durango)
|0:03:00
|6
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar Team)
|0:03:40
|7
|Iurani Blanco (Sopela)
|0:03:44
|8
|Enara Lopez (Bizkaia Durango)
|0:04:27
|9
|Cristina Martinez (Bizkaia Durango)
|10
|Alba Teruel (Movistar Team)
|0:05:39
|11
|Belen Lopez (Massi Tactic)
|0:06:29
|12
|Aroa Gorostiza (Bizkaia Durango)
|0:06:30
|13
|Gloria Rodriguez (Movistar Team)
|0:07:14
|14
|Sara Martin (Sopela)
|0:07:25
|15
|Julia Casas (Sopela)
|16
|Maria Banlles (Catema)
|0:07:57
|17
|Lorena Llamas (Movistar Team)
|18
|Isabel Garcia (Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi)
|19
|Sofia Rodriguez (Sopela)
|0:08:34
|20
|Eukene Larrate (Gipuzkoa-Ogiberri)
|0:08:39
|21
|Nerea Nuno (Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte)
|22
|Elena Perez (Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte)
|0:09:04
|23
|Ana Isabel Lopez (Trek Store Alicante)
|0:09:14
|24
|Marina Isan (Massi Tactic)
|25
|Maria Medina (Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte)
|0:09:39
|26
|Paula Sanmartin (Eneicue)
|0:09:58
|27
|Emma Ortiz (Catema)
|0:10:15
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
-
Ellingworth: The easy option would be not signing Mark Cavendish'This is ballsy and if Mark doesn’t succeed it won't be for not trying' says Bahrain Merida boss
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy