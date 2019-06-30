Trending

Oyarbide wins Spanish women's road race

Mendez second, Benito third

Road Race - Women: Murcia -

Mavi Garcia and Lourdes Oyarbide speak to the audience at the Movistar Team presentation

(Image credit: Movistar Team)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lourdes Oyarbide (Movistar Team)3:08:48
2Irene Mendez (Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte)0:00:26
3Mireia Benito (Massi Tactic)0:01:14
4Eider Merino (Movistar Team)0:02:19
5Lucia Gonzalez (Bizkaia Durango)0:03:00
6Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar Team)0:03:40
7Iurani Blanco (Sopela)0:03:44
8Enara Lopez (Bizkaia Durango)0:04:27
9Cristina Martinez (Bizkaia Durango)
10Alba Teruel (Movistar Team)0:05:39
11Belen Lopez (Massi Tactic)0:06:29
12Aroa Gorostiza (Bizkaia Durango)0:06:30
13Gloria Rodriguez (Movistar Team)0:07:14
14Sara Martin (Sopela)0:07:25
15Julia Casas (Sopela)
16Maria Banlles (Catema)0:07:57
17Lorena Llamas (Movistar Team)
18Isabel Garcia (Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi)
19Sofia Rodriguez (Sopela)0:08:34
20Eukene Larrate (Gipuzkoa-Ogiberri)0:08:39
21Nerea Nuno (Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte)
22Elena Perez (Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte)0:09:04
23Ana Isabel Lopez (Trek Store Alicante)0:09:14
24Marina Isan (Massi Tactic)
25Maria Medina (Rio Miera-Cantabria Deporte)0:09:39
26Paula Sanmartin (Eneicue)0:09:58
27Emma Ortiz (Catema)0:10:15

