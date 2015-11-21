Trending

Cant wins GP Hasselt

Kaptheijns second, followed by Van Loy

Sanne Cant wins another European title on Saturday.

Sanne Cant wins another European title on Saturday.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:42:44
2Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team0:00:17
3Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:33
4Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
5Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)0:03:11
6Manon Bakker (Ned)0:03:37
7Floor Weerink (Ned)0:03:41
8Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp0:03:44
9Linda Ter Beek (Ned) WSV Emmen0:03:48
10Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:05:03
11Shana Maes (Bel) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team0:05:15
12Veerle Goossens (Bel)0:05:45
13Maaike De Heij (Ned) WV De Valleirenners0:06:02
14Evy Kuijpers (Ned)0:06:25
15Senna Feron (Bel) WV Zwee0:06:32
16Elena Valentini (Ita)0:06:50
17Birgit Massage (Bel)0:07:00
18Jinse Peeters (Bel)
19Sophie Thackray (GBr)0:07:58
20Demi De Jong (Ned)0:09:15
21Judith Visser (Ned)-1
22Mara Schwager (Ger)
23Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel) Cyclo Bike Limburg-2
DNFLizzy Witlox (Ned) TWC de Kempen
DNFNathalie Bex

Latest on Cyclingnews