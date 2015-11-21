Cant wins GP Hasselt
Kaptheijns second, followed by Van Loy
Elite Women: Hasselt - Hasselt
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:42:44
|2
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|4
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|5
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|0:03:11
|6
|Manon Bakker (Ned)
|0:03:37
|7
|Floor Weerink (Ned)
|0:03:41
|8
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp
|0:03:44
|9
|Linda Ter Beek (Ned) WSV Emmen
|0:03:48
|10
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:05:03
|11
|Shana Maes (Bel) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team
|0:05:15
|12
|Veerle Goossens (Bel)
|0:05:45
|13
|Maaike De Heij (Ned) WV De Valleirenners
|0:06:02
|14
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|0:06:25
|15
|Senna Feron (Bel) WV Zwee
|0:06:32
|16
|Elena Valentini (Ita)
|0:06:50
|17
|Birgit Massage (Bel)
|0:07:00
|18
|Jinse Peeters (Bel)
|19
|Sophie Thackray (GBr)
|0:07:58
|20
|Demi De Jong (Ned)
|0:09:15
|21
|Judith Visser (Ned)
|-1
|22
|Mara Schwager (Ger)
|23
|Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel) Cyclo Bike Limburg
|-2
|DNF
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned) TWC de Kempen
|DNF
|Nathalie Bex
