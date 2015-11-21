Trending

Nys wins Soudal Classics GP Hasselt

Meeusen second, followed by Pauwels

Sven Nys (Crelan AA Drink Team)

Sven Nys (Crelan AA Drink Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team0:59:30
2Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:07
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:12
4Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec0:00:33
5Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec0:00:38
6Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:46
7Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:00:52
8Julien Taramarcaz (Sui) Era - Murprotec
9David Van der Poel (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
10Radomir Simunek (Cze) Era - Murprotec0:01:25
11Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Corendon0:01:52
12Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:59
13Joeri Adams (Bel Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:02:17
14Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:02:52
15Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:03:02
16Marcel Meisen (Bel) Team Kuota Lotto0:04:24
17Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP - Corendon0:04:40
18Mariusz Gil (Pol) Project Cross Racing0:05:17
19Michiel van der Heijden (Ned)0:05:47
20Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team0:06:06
21Kyle De Proost (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:06:35
22Edwin De Wit (Bel) Rupelspurters Boom-1
23Loïc Hennaux (Bel)
24Glen Kinning (Irl)-3
25Luc Turchi (Lux)
26Maximilian Holz (Ger)-4
27Bennati Riccardo (Ita)-5
28Kristafs Kipurs
DNFMichael Boros (Cze) BKCP - Corendon
DNFRob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
DNFJim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
DNFYves Coolen (Bel) Rock Werchter-Toekomstvrienden
DNFSascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic-Doltcini Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews