Nys wins Soudal Classics GP Hasselt
Meeusen second, followed by Pauwels
Elite Men: Hasselt - Hasselt
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team
|0:59:30
|2
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
|0:00:33
|5
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
|0:00:38
|6
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|7
|Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|8
|Julien Taramarcaz (Sui) Era - Murprotec
|9
|David Van der Poel (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
|10
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Era - Murprotec
|0:01:25
|11
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
|0:01:52
|12
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|13
|Joeri Adams (Bel Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|14
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|15
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|16
|Marcel Meisen (Bel) Team Kuota Lotto
|0:04:24
|17
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP - Corendon
|0:04:40
|18
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Project Cross Racing
|0:05:17
|19
|Michiel van der Heijden (Ned)
|0:05:47
|20
|Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|0:06:06
|21
|Kyle De Proost (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:06:35
|22
|Edwin De Wit (Bel) Rupelspurters Boom
|-1
|23
|Loïc Hennaux (Bel)
|24
|Glen Kinning (Irl)
|-3
|25
|Luc Turchi (Lux)
|26
|Maximilian Holz (Ger)
|-4
|27
|Bennati Riccardo (Ita)
|-5
|28
|Kristafs Kipurs
|DNF
|Michael Boros (Cze) BKCP - Corendon
|DNF
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|DNF
|Yves Coolen (Bel) Rock Werchter-Toekomstvrienden
|DNF
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic-Doltcini Cycling Team
