Machacova takes Czech road race title

32-year-old wins from two-up sprint

Jarmilla Machacova in action

(Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarmila Machacová (Cze)2:24:35
2Nikola Nosková (Cze)0:00:01
3Melissa Van Neck (Cze)0:01:25
4Jana Czeczinkarová (Cze)0:01:27
5Tereza Korvasová (Cze)0:01:31
6Anna Bohatá (Cze)0:01:51
7Katerina Mudríková (Cze)0:01:56
8Nikola Bajgerová (Cze)0:06:05
9Dana Pospíšilová (Cze)
10Tereza Neumanová (Cze)0:06:26
11Elizabeth Ungermanová (Cze)0:06:30
12Lucie Hochmann (Cze)0:06:33
13Katerina Kohoutková (Cze)0:06:34
14Nada Vorácová (Cze)0:06:47
16Pavla Havlíková (Cze)0:07:08
17Božena Kucerová (Cze)0:07:24
18Ema Cetkovská (Cze)0:07:34
19Lucie Krupová (Cze)0:12:50
20Daniela Cunderlová (Cze)
21Katerina Maternová (Cze)
22Šarka Dýrová Machácková (Cze)0:12:52
23Tereza Švihálková (Cze)
24Jana Brantlová (Cze)0:13:03
DNFDaniela Trcková (Cze)
DNFAneta Rotterová (Cze)
DNFBarbora Džerengová (Cze)

