Tour de Luxembourg: Modolo wins stage 3
By Cyclingnews
Hirschi continues with four-second GC lead on Almeida
Stage 3: Mondorf-les-Bains - Mamer
Sacha Modolo of Alpecin-Fenix timed his sprint perfectly to win stage 3 of the Skoda Tour de Luxembourg and take his first victory of the season. Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën) would finish in second, followed by Eduard-Michael Grosu (DELKO) in third.
All the general classification contenders crossed the line tucked in the peloton, keeping Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) in the yellow leader’s jersey, four seconds ahead of João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep). It’s another 15 and 19 seconds back to Groupama-FDJ teammates David Gaudu and Thibaut Pinot, who are third and fourth overall, respectively.
With just 1,500 metres to go in the 189.3km contest, the remaining four riders in the breakaway - Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën), Kenneth van Rooy (Sport Vlaanderen), Alex Kirsch (Trek-Segafrdo), and Ceriel Desal (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB) - were in the sights of the charging peloton in Mamer. The big grind to the finish line was driven by Samuel Gaze of Alpecin-Fenix, providing a textbook lead out for Modolo.
With the stage win, Modolo moved to third in the points classification, 16 points behind leader Almeida and 13 points back of Hirschi who is second.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|4:17:47
|2
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie
|5
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|9
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|10
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|11
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|14
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|15
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|16
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|19
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|21
|Jarno Mobach (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|22
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|26
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|27
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|28
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|29
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|31
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|32
|Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|33
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|34
|Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling
|35
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|36
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|37
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Samuel Gaze (NZl) Alpecin-Fenix
|40
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|41
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|42
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|43
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|44
|Cédric Pries (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|45
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|46
|Santiago Mesa (Spa) Burgos-BH
|47
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|48
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
|50
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
|52
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|53
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|54
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|55
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|57
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:08
|58
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|59
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:10
|60
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|62
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|63
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|64
|Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:13
|65
|Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|66
|Jacques Lebreton (Fra) Cofidis
|67
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team
|68
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Jacob Hindsgaul Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|71
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|72
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:18
|73
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|74
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|75
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|76
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:21
|77
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:22
|78
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|79
|Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|80
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|81
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|82
|Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|83
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:34
|85
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:36
|86
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:39
|87
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|88
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:44
|89
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|91
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:52
|92
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
|93
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko
|0:00:55
|94
|August Jensen (Nor) Delko
|0:01:08
|95
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|96
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:12
|97
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|98
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:28
|99
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|0:01:49
|100
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) Team Colpack Ballan
|0:04:55
|101
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|103
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:06:00
|104
|Marlon Gaillard (Fra) TotalEnergies
|105
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
|106
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|107
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|108
|Lubomír Petrus (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|109
|Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|111
|Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling
|112
|Miguel Heidemann (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:07:32
|113
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:07:33
|114
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:50
|115
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:04
|116
|Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|0:09:49
|117
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|118
|Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|0:13:10
|119
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|120
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNS
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
|DNS
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|12:18:53
|2
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:04
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:19
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:23
|5
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:33
|8
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:35
|9
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|10
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:41
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:45
|15
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:56
|16
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|17
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:04
|22
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:01:26
|23
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
|0:01:28
|24
|Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:01:39
|25
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:49
|26
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:03:01
|27
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:03:02
|28
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:04:13
|29
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:56
|30
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
|31
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|0:06:28
|32
|Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:07:01
|33
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:07:06
|34
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:22
|35
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
|0:08:13
|36
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:27
|38
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:34
|39
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) Team Colpack Ballan
|0:08:40
|40
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:09:11
|41
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|0:09:19
|42
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:10:45
|43
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|0:11:48
|44
|Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:34
|45
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:12:40
|46
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:13:14
|47
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:17
|48
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|0:13:27
|49
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|0:13:30
|50
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team
|51
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|0:13:35
|52
|Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:13:46
|53
|Jarno Mobach (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:13:52
|54
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:14:29
|55
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:15:04
|56
|Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|0:15:08
|57
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie
|0:15:34
|58
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|59
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:15:50
|61
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|62
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:15:52
|63
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:15:56
|64
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:16:29
|65
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:16:32
|66
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:16:33
|67
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:16:42
|68
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
|69
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:16:52
|70
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:16:54
|71
|Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:17:01
|72
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:28
|73
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:44
|74
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko
|0:18:01
|75
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|0:18:53
|76
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:19:20
|77
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:19:33
|78
|Jacob Hindsgaul Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:46
|79
|Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:19:49
|80
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|81
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:03
|82
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:20:07
|83
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:11
|84
|Samuel Gaze (NZl) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:20:18
|85
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:30
|86
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:21:01
|87
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:21:33
|88
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:25
|89
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:22:48
|90
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:24:06
|91
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|0:24:47
|92
|Marlon Gaillard (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:25:33
|93
|Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|0:25:49
|95
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:27:55
|96
|Jacques Lebreton (Fra) Cofidis
|0:28:08
|97
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:28:11
|98
|Cédric Pries (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|99
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:37
|100
|Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:59
|101
|August Jensen (Nor) Delko
|0:29:19
|102
|Miguel Heidemann (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:29:34
|103
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:29:58
|104
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:33:00
|105
|Santiago Mesa (Spa) Burgos-BH
|106
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|0:33:06
|107
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|0:33:26
|108
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
|0:34:11
|109
|Lubomír Petrus (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|110
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:35:24
|111
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:35:46
|112
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:37:31
|113
|DESAL Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|0:38:00
|114
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|0:38:15
|115
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|116
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|0:42:49
|117
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:17
|118
|Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|0:46:36
|119
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:51:25
|120
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:20
