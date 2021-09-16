Tour de Luxembourg: Modolo wins stage 3

Image 1 of 16 Sacha Modolo of Italy and Team Alpecin-Fenix wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 16 Sacha Modolo takes the sprint victory on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 16 The sprint finish of stage 3 in Mamer (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 16 João Almeida of Deceuninck - QuickStep in the blue points jersey crosses the finishing line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 16 A charging herd of cows seem excited to see the peloton pass en route to Mamer (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 16 Yellow jersey of race leader Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) near the front of the peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 16 Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën Team) during 189.3km stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 16 Race leader Marc Hirschi of UAE Team Emirates on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 16 Riders in the breakaway include (L-R) Kenneth Van Rooy of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise, Ceriel Desal of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB and Jasper De Buyst of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 16 Ben O'Connor of Australia and AG2R Citroën Team, Ceriel Desal of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB and Jasper De Buyst of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 16 Ben O'Connor drives the breakaway, gap under a minute with 14km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 16 Alex Kirsch of Luxembourg and Team Trek - Segafredo leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 16 Emerson Oronte of Rally Cycling takes a turn at front of peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 16 Scenery on 189.3km stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 16 Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) remains in the yellow leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 16 Stage 3 winner Sacha Modolo (Alpecin-Fenix) celebrates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Sacha Modolo of Alpecin-Fenix timed his sprint perfectly to win stage 3 of the Skoda Tour de Luxembourg and take his first victory of the season. Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën) would finish in second, followed by Eduard-Michael Grosu (DELKO) in third.

All the general classification contenders crossed the line tucked in the peloton, keeping Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) in the yellow leader’s jersey, four seconds ahead of João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep). It’s another 15 and 19 seconds back to Groupama-FDJ teammates David Gaudu and Thibaut Pinot, who are third and fourth overall, respectively.

With just 1,500 metres to go in the 189.3km contest, the remaining four riders in the breakaway - Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën), Kenneth van Rooy (Sport Vlaanderen), Alex Kirsch (Trek-Segafrdo), and Ceriel Desal (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB) - were in the sights of the charging peloton in Mamer. The big grind to the finish line was driven by Samuel Gaze of Alpecin-Fenix, providing a textbook lead out for Modolo.

With the stage win, Modolo moved to third in the points classification, 16 points behind leader Almeida and 13 points back of Hirschi who is second.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 4:17:47 2 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie 5 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 6 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 7 Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 9 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 10 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 11 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko 12 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 13 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 14 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 15 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 16 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 17 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 19 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21 Jarno Mobach (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling 22 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 24 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 26 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 27 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 28 Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 29 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 30 Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 31 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 32 Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling 33 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 34 Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling 35 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 36 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 37 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 38 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Samuel Gaze (NZl) Alpecin-Fenix 40 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 41 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 42 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 43 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 44 Cédric Pries (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 45 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 46 Santiago Mesa (Spa) Burgos-BH 47 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 48 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 49 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 51 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko 52 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 53 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 54 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 55 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 56 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 57 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:08 58 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 59 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:10 60 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 61 Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 62 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 63 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 64 Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:13 65 Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 66 Jacques Lebreton (Fra) Cofidis 67 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team 68 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 69 Jacob Hindsgaul Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 70 Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 71 Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 72 Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:18 73 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 74 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 75 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 76 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:21 77 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:22 78 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 79 Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 80 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 81 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 82 Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 83 Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 84 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:34 85 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:36 86 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:39 87 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 88 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:44 89 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 90 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 91 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:52 92 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 93 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko 0:00:55 94 August Jensen (Nor) Delko 0:01:08 95 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 96 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:12 97 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 98 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:28 99 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 0:01:49 100 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) Team Colpack Ballan 0:04:55 101 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 103 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:06:00 104 Marlon Gaillard (Fra) TotalEnergies 105 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies 106 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 107 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 108 Lubomír Petrus (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 109 Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 110 Kenny Molly (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 111 Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling 112 Miguel Heidemann (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:07:32 113 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:07:33 114 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:50 115 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:04 116 Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:09:49 117 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 118 Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 0:13:10 119 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 120 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates DNS Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling DNS Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal