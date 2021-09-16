Trending

Tour de Luxembourg: Modolo wins stage 3

By

Hirschi continues with four-second GC lead on Almeida

Stage 3: Mondorf-les-Bains - Mamer

Image 1 of 16

Sacha Modolo of Italy and Team Alpecin-Fenix celebrates at finish line as stage winner

Sacha Modolo of Italy and Team Alpecin-Fenix wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 16

Sacha Modolo takes the sprint victory on stage 3

Sacha Modolo takes the sprint victory on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 16

The sprint finish of stage 3 in Mamer

The sprint finish of stage 3 in Mamer (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 16

João Almeida of Deceuninck - QuickStep in the blue points jersey crosses the finishing line

João Almeida of Deceuninck - QuickStep in the blue points jersey crosses the finishing line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 16

A charging herd of cows seem excited to see the peloton pass en route to Mamer

A charging herd of cows seem excited to see the peloton pass en route to Mamer (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 16

Yellow jersey of race leader Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) near the front of the peloton on stage 3

Yellow jersey of race leader Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) near the front of the peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 16

Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën Team) during 189.3km stage 3

Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën Team) during 189.3km stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 16

Race leader Marc Hirschi of UAE Team Emirates on stage 3

Race leader Marc Hirschi of UAE Team Emirates on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 16

Riders in the breakaway include (L-R) Kenneth Van Rooy of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise, Ceriel Desal of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB and Jasper De Buyst of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal

Riders in the breakaway include (L-R) Kenneth Van Rooy of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise, Ceriel Desal of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB and Jasper De Buyst of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 16

Ben O'Connor of Australia and AG2R Citroën Team, Ceriel Desal of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB and Jasper De Buyst of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal compete in the breakaway

Ben O'Connor of Australia and AG2R Citroën Team, Ceriel Desal of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB and Jasper De Buyst of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 16

Ben O'Connor drives the breakaway, gap under a minute with 14km to go

Ben O'Connor drives the breakaway, gap under a minute with 14km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 16

Alex Kirsch of Luxembourg and Team Trek - Segafredo leads the breakaway

Alex Kirsch of Luxembourg and Team Trek - Segafredo leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 16

Emerson Oronte of Rally Cycling takes a turn at front of peloton

Emerson Oronte of Rally Cycling takes a turn at front of peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 16

Scenery on 189.3km stage 3

Scenery on 189.3km stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 16

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) remains in the yellow leader's jersey

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) remains in the yellow leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 16

Stage 3 winner Sacha Modolo (Alpecin-Fenix) celebrates

Stage 3 winner Sacha Modolo (Alpecin-Fenix) celebrates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Sacha Modolo of Alpecin-Fenix timed his sprint perfectly to win stage 3 of the Skoda Tour de Luxembourg and take his first victory of the season. Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën) would finish in second, followed by Eduard-Michael Grosu (DELKO) in third.

All the general classification contenders crossed the line tucked in the peloton, keeping Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) in the yellow leader’s jersey, four seconds ahead of João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep). It’s another 15 and 19 seconds back to Groupama-FDJ teammates David Gaudu and Thibaut Pinot, who are third and fourth overall, respectively.

With just 1,500 metres to go in the 189.3km contest, the remaining four riders in the breakaway - Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën), Kenneth van Rooy (Sport Vlaanderen), Alex Kirsch (Trek-Segafrdo), and Ceriel Desal (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB) - were in the sights of the charging peloton in Mamer. The big grind to the finish line was driven by Samuel Gaze of Alpecin-Fenix, providing a textbook lead out for Modolo.

With the stage win, Modolo moved to third in the points classification, 16 points behind leader Almeida and 13 points back of Hirschi who is second.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 4:17:47
2Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
3Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie
5Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
6Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
7Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
9Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
10Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
11Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
13Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
14Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
15Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
16Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
17Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
19Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
21Jarno Mobach (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
22Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
26Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
27Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
28Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
29Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
30Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
31David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
32Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
33Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
34Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling
35Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
36Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
37David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
38Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Samuel Gaze (NZl) Alpecin-Fenix
40Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
41Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
42Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
43Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
44Cédric Pries (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
45Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
46Santiago Mesa (Spa) Burgos-BH
47Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
48Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
49Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
50Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
51Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
52Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
53Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
54Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
55Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
56Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
57Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:08
58Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
59Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:10
60Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
61Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
62Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
63Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
64Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:13
65Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
66Jacques Lebreton (Fra) Cofidis
67Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team
68Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
69Jacob Hindsgaul Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
70Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
71Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
72Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:18
73Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
74Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
75Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
76Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:21
77Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:22
78Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
79Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
80Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
81Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
82Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
83Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
84Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:34
85Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:36
86Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:39
87Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
88Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:44
89Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
90Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
91Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:52
92Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
93Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko 0:00:55
94August Jensen (Nor) Delko 0:01:08
95Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
96Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:12
97Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
98Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:28
99Kamil Gradek (Pol) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 0:01:49
100Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) Team Colpack Ballan 0:04:55
101Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
103Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:06:00
104Marlon Gaillard (Fra) TotalEnergies
105Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
106Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
107Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
108Lubomír Petrus (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
109Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
110Kenny Molly (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
111Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling
112Miguel Heidemann (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:07:32
113Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:07:33
114Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:50
115Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:04
116Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:09:49
117Etienne van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
118Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 0:13:10
119Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
120Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNSPier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
DNSCaleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 12:18:53
2João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:04
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:19
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:23
5David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
6Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:33
8Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:35
9Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
10Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
12Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:41
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:45
15Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:56
16Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
17Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
18Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
19Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
20Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
21Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:04
22Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:01:26
23Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko 0:01:28
24Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:01:39
25Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:49
26Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:03:01
27Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:02
28Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:04:13
29Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:05:56
30Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Delko
31Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:06:28
32Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:07:01
33Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:06
34Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:22
35Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko 0:08:13
36Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:27
38Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:34
39Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) Team Colpack Ballan 0:08:40
40Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:09:11
41Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:09:19
42Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:10:45
43Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:11:48
44Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:34
45Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:12:40
46Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:13:14
47Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:17
48Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 0:13:27
49Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:13:30
50Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team
51Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:13:35
52Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling 0:13:46
53Jarno Mobach (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:13:52
54Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:14:29
55Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:15:04
56Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 0:15:08
57Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie 0:15:34
58Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
59Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling 0:15:50
61Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
62Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:15:52
63Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:15:56
64Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:16:29
65Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:16:32
66Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:16:33
67Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:16:42
68Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
69Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:16:52
70Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:16:54
71Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:17:01
72Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:17:28
73Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:44
74Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko 0:18:01
75Kamil Gradek (Pol) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 0:18:53
76Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:19:20
77Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:19:33
78Jacob Hindsgaul Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:19:46
79Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:19:49
80Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
81Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:03
82Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:20:07
83Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:11
84Samuel Gaze (NZl) Alpecin-Fenix 0:20:18
85Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:30
86Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:01
87Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:21:33
88Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:25
89Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:22:48
90Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:24:06
91Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 0:24:47
92Marlon Gaillard (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:25:33
93Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
94Kenny Molly (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:25:49
95Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:27:55
96Jacques Lebreton (Fra) Cofidis 0:28:08
97Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:28:11
98Cédric Pries (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
99Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:37
100Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:59
101August Jensen (Nor) Delko 0:29:19
102Miguel Heidemann (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:29:34
103Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:29:58
104Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:33:00
105Santiago Mesa (Spa) Burgos-BH
106Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 0:33:06
107Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 0:33:26
108Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies 0:34:11
109Lubomír Petrus (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
110Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:35:24
111Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:35:46
112Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:37:31
113DESAL Ceriel Desal (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:38:00
114Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 0:38:15
115Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
116Etienne van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 0:42:49
117Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:46:17
118Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 0:46:36
119Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:51:25
120Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:20

