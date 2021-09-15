Tour de Luxembourg: Hirschi takes over race lead with stage 2 victory

Image 1 of 15 Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 2 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 15 João Almeida of Deceuninck - QuickStep in yellow leader jersey rides behind teammates Pieter Serry of Belgium, Mauri Vansevenant of Belgium, Fausto Masnada of Italy, Mattia Cattaneo of Italy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 15 Peloton passes through farmland on stage 2 for 186.1 kilometres (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 15 Peloton on stage 2 from Steinfort to Esch-Sur-Sûre - Eschdorf (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 15 Race leader João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 15 Riders in the breakaway include Kamil Gradek of Team Vini Zabu, Adam de Vos of Rally Cycling and Sebastian Schönberger of Team BB Hotels p/b KTM (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 15 Peloton riding 186.1km on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 15 The breakaway on stage 2 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 15 Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) stage 2 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 15 Marc Hirschi attacks on stage 2 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 15 Davide Formolo, Marc Hirschi, and Nairo Quintana on stage 2 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 15 Arkea on the front at stage 2 of the Tour of Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 15 Nairo Quintana 9th on stage 2 of the Tour of Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 15 Sebastian Schönberger and Kamil Gradek on stage 2 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 15 Joao Almeida wearing the leader's jersey on stage 2 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) used a late attack to win stage 2 of the Skoda Tour de Luxembourg and unseat stage 1 winner João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) from the overall race lead.

Almeida managed to finish second on the stage, but slipped back four seconds in the early GC standings. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) finished third on the stage and held on for third overall.

The Swiss rider surged from the field with three kilometres to go and pass Anthony Turgis (Team TotalEnergies) who had struck out alone with less than 12km in the 186.1km contest.

Hirschi’s attack came on the final of seven categorised climbs, Côte de Eschdorf, with less than one kilometre at the top to the finish at Eschdorf. He crossed the line solo for his first victory of the year.

Brief results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 4:45:12 2 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:20 8 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 10 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team