Tour de Luxembourg: Hirschi takes over race lead with stage 2 victory

Almeida finishes second on stage and slips to second overall

Stage 2: Steinfort - Eschdorf

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 2 at the Tour de Luxembourg

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 2 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images)
João Almeida of Deceuninck - QuickStep in yellow leader jersey rides behind teammates Pieter Serry of Belgium, Mauri Vansevenant of Belgium, Fausto Masnada of Italy, Mattia Cattaneo of Italy

João Almeida of Deceuninck - QuickStep in yellow leader jersey rides behind teammates Pieter Serry of Belgium, Mauri Vansevenant of Belgium, Fausto Masnada of Italy, Mattia Cattaneo of Italy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Peloton passes through farmland on stage 2 for 186.1 kilometres

Peloton passes through farmland on stage 2 for 186.1 kilometres (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Peloton on stage 2 from Steinfort to Esch-Sur-Sûre - Eschdorf

Peloton on stage 2 from Steinfort to Esch-Sur-Sûre - Eschdorf (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Race leader João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on stage 2

Race leader João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Riders in the breakaway include Kamil Gradek of Team Vini Zabu, Adam de Vos of Rally Cycling and Sebastian Schönberger of Team BB Hotels p/b KTM

Riders in the breakaway include Kamil Gradek of Team Vini Zabu, Adam de Vos of Rally Cycling and Sebastian Schönberger of Team BB Hotels p/b KTM (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Peloton riding 186.1km on stage 2

Peloton riding 186.1km on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The breakaway on stage 2 at the Tour de Luxembourg

The breakaway on stage 2 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) stage 2 at the Tour de Luxembourg

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) stage 2 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marc Hirschi attacks on stage 2 at the Tour de Luxembourg

Marc Hirschi attacks on stage 2 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images)
Davide Formolo, Marc Hirschi, and Nairo Quintana on stage 2 at the Tour de Luxembourg

Davide Formolo, Marc Hirschi, and Nairo Quintana on stage 2 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images)
Arkea on the front at stage 2 of the Tour of Luxembourg

Arkea on the front at stage 2 of the Tour of Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images)
Nairo Quintana 9th on stage 2 of the Tour of Luxembourg

Nairo Quintana 9th on stage 2 of the Tour of Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images)
Sebastian Schönberger and Kamil Gradek on stage 2 at the Tour de Luxembourg

Sebastian Schönberger and Kamil Gradek on stage 2 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images)
Joao Almeida wearing the leader's jersey on stage 2 at the Tour de Luxembourg

Joao Almeida wearing the leader's jersey on stage 2 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) used a late attack to win stage 2 of the Skoda Tour de Luxembourg and unseat stage 1 winner João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) from the overall race lead. 

Almeida managed to finish second on the stage, but slipped back four seconds in the early GC standings. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) finished third on the stage and held on for third overall.

The Swiss rider surged from the field with three kilometres to go and pass Anthony Turgis (Team TotalEnergies) who had struck out alone with less than 12km in the 186.1km contest. 

Hirschi’s attack came on the final of seven categorised climbs, Côte de Eschdorf, with less than one kilometre at the top to the finish at Eschdorf. He crossed the line solo for his first victory of the year.

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 4:45:12
2João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
4Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
7Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:20
8Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
10Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 8:01:06
2João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:04
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:19
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:23
5David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates

