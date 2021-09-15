Tour de Luxembourg: Hirschi takes over race lead with stage 2 victory
By Cyclingnews
Almeida finishes second on stage and slips to second overall
Stage 2: Steinfort - Eschdorf
Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) used a late attack to win stage 2 of the Skoda Tour de Luxembourg and unseat stage 1 winner João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) from the overall race lead.
Almeida managed to finish second on the stage, but slipped back four seconds in the early GC standings. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) finished third on the stage and held on for third overall.
The Swiss rider surged from the field with three kilometres to go and pass Anthony Turgis (Team TotalEnergies) who had struck out alone with less than 12km in the 186.1km contest.
Hirschi’s attack came on the final of seven categorised climbs, Côte de Eschdorf, with less than one kilometre at the top to the finish at Eschdorf. He crossed the line solo for his first victory of the year.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|4:45:12
|2
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:08
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:20
|8
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|10
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|8:01:06
|2
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:04
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:19
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:23
|5
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
Tour de Luxembourg: Hirschi takes over race lead with stage 2 victoryAlmeida finishes second on stage and slips to second overall
