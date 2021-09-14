Trending

Tour de Luxembourg: Almeida wins opening stage

By

Deceuninck-QuickStep rider outsprints Mollema and Hirschi for fifth victory of season

Stage 1: Luxembourg - Luxembourg

Image 1 of 9

LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG SEPTEMBER 14 Andy Schleck of Luxembourg race director gives the official stage start during the 81st SkodaTour De Luxembourg 2021 Stage 1 a 140km stage from Luxembourg to LuxembourgKirchberg 352m skodatour skodatour on September 14 2021 in Luxembourg Luxembourg Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Race Director Andy Schleck of Luxembourg gives the official stage 1 start during the 81st Skoda-Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 9

LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG SEPTEMBER 14 Joo Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep prior to the 81st SkodaTour De Luxembourg 2021 Stage 1 a 140km stage from Luxembourg to LuxembourgKirchberg 352m skodatour skodatour on September 14 2021 in Luxembourg Luxembourg Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

João Almeida of Deceuninck-QuickStep prior to stage 1 start in Luxembourg City (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 9

LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG SEPTEMBER 14 Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Groupama FDJ prior to the 81st SkodaTour De Luxembourg 2021 Stage 1 a 140km stage from Luxembourg to LuxembourgKirchberg 352m skodatour skodatour on September 14 2021 in Luxembourg Luxembourg Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Thibaut Pinot of Groupama-FDJ at stage 1 start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 9

LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG SEPTEMBER 14 Bob Jungels of Luxembourg and AG2R Citren Team prior to the 81st SkodaTour De Luxembourg 2021 Stage 1 a 140km stage from Luxembourg to LuxembourgKirchberg 352m skodatour skodatour on September 14 2021 in Luxembourg Luxembourg Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Bob Jungels of AG2R Citroën Team prior to the start on home soil (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 9

LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG SEPTEMBER 14 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas of Colombia and Team Arka Samsic meets the media press prior to the 81st SkodaTour De Luxembourg 2021 Stage 1 a 140km stage from Luxembourg to LuxembourgKirchberg 352m skodatour skodatour on September 14 2021 in Luxembourg Luxembourg Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Nairo Quintana of Team Arkea-Samsic meets the media (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 9

LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG SEPTEMBER 14 LR Emerson Oronte of United States and Team Rally Cycling and Jack Bauer of New Zealand and Team BikeExchange compete in the Breakaway during the 81st SkodaTour De Luxembourg 2021 Stage 1 a 140km stage from Luxembourg to LuxembourgKirchberg 352m skodatour skodatour on September 14 2021 in Luxembourg Luxembourg Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Emerson Oronte of Rally Cycling and Jack Bauer of Team BikeExchange in breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 9

LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG SEPTEMBER 14 Brent Bookwalter of United States and Team BikeExchange competes during the 81st SkodaTour De Luxembourg 2021 Stage 1 a 140km stage from Luxembourg to LuxembourgKirchberg 352m skodatour skodatour on September 14 2021 in Luxembourg Luxembourg Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Team BikeExchange's Brent Bookwalter in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 9

LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG SEPTEMBER 14 Jack Bauer of New Zealand and Team BikeExchange leads The Breakaway during the 81st SkodaTour De Luxembourg 2021 Stage 1 a 140km stage from Luxembourg to LuxembourgKirchberg 352m skodatour skodatour on September 14 2021 in Luxembourg Luxembourg Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Jack Bauer of Team BikeExchange leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 9

LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG SEPTEMBER 14 LR Benoit Cosnefroy of France Andrea Vendrame of Italy and AG2R Citren Team and The Peloton passing in front of the Vianden Castle in Luxembourg City during the 81st SkodaTour De Luxembourg 2021 Stage 1 a 140km stage from Luxembourg to LuxembourgKirchberg 352m skodatour skodatour on September 14 2021 in Luxembourg Luxembourg Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Scenery in Luxembourg for 140km stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:16:09
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
3Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
4Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
6Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
7David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Latest on Cyclingnews