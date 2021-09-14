Tour de Luxembourg: Almeida wins opening stage
By Cyclingnews
Deceuninck-QuickStep rider outsprints Mollema and Hirschi for fifth victory of season
Stage 1: Luxembourg - Luxembourg
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:16:09
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
Tour de Luxembourg: Almeida wins opening stageDeceuninck-QuickStep rider outsprints Mollema and Hirschi for fifth victory of season
