Hondo and Bartko take over race lead

First day leaders Marvulli and Keisse at one lap with two other teams

Overall standings after day 2
1Danilo Hondo / Robert Bartko (Ger) Samsung101pts
2Franco Marvulli (Swi) / Iljo Keisse (Bel) Skoda122-1lap
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) / Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Lerch & Partner120
4Tim Mertens / Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Haba118
5Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) EWZ92-2laps
6Danny Stam / Leon Van Bon (Ned) Rotronic87
7Marc Hester / Jesper Mørkøv (Den) Hotel Krone Unterstrass62-3laps
8Martin Hacecky / Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Habegger56-5laps
9Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) / Andreas Müller (Aut) Price37-6laps
10Robert Bengsch / Marcel Barth (Ger) Riposa16-7laps
11Dominick Stucki (Swi) / Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Elektro Material28-11laps
12Alexander Aeschbach / Dominique Stark (Swi) Burkhalter Group31-16laps

