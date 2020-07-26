Mühlberger wins Sibiu Cycling Tour

Pascal Ackermann continued Bora-hansgrohe’s domination on the final day of the Sibiu Cycling Tour with his second win of the race. The German sprinter was once again in a league of his own on stage 3b finishing ahead of his teammate Michael Schwarzmann and Eduard-Michael Grosu (Nippo Delko One Provence).

Ackermann’s teammate Gregor Mühlberger finished safely in the main field to seal the overall win for this team. The Austrian won the stage 3a time trial in convincing fashion earlier in the day after putting over a full minute into all his GC rivals.

Mühlberger finished top of the GC standings with another Bora-hansgrohe rider, Patrick Konrad finishing second overall. Matteo Badilatti (Israel Start-Up Nation) completing the podium.

If Bora had it all their own way throughout most of the race little changed on the final stage. The German team controlled the peloton and then chased down the final break before setting up Ackermann in the finale. The fact that they still had a full quota of riders for the leadout only emphasized their total control. When they accelerated through the cobbled streets inside the final few hundred metres the race shattered, leaving Ackermann and Schwarzmann plenty of time to celebrate a worthy 1-2.

More to follow...

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:15:38 2 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo Delko Provence 4 Adam Toupalík (Cze) Elkov-Kasper 5 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 6 Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 7 Patryk Stosz (Pol) Voster ATS Team 8 Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria 9 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 10 Federico Burchio (Ita) Work Service-Dinatek-Vega