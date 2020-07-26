Sibiu Cycling Tour: Mühlberger wins stage 3a

Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-hansgrohe) put in a dominant ride to win stage 3a of the Sibiu Cycling Tour on Sunday morning, winning the 12.5km time trial ahead of Matteo Badilatti (Israel Start-Up Nation) and former yellow jersey Patrick Konrad (Bora-hansgrohe).

Mühlberger set a time of 26:11 over the course to also move into the leader's yellow jersey with just one stage remaining in the race. Mühlberger finished over a minute clear of Badilatti.



"For me it was a surprise, to be honest. More than a minute? Really? I think it suits me if it’s a bit steeper. I was looking for more information on the radio but I think that we had some problems. I’m okay though. The performance was pretty good, I’m happy with the result. To be honest I’m sorry for Patrick," Mühlberger said.



More to follow...