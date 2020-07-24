Sibiu Tour: Mühlberger wins queen stage at Bâlea Lac

After a washout in the stormy prologue of the Sibiu Tour, Bora-Hansgrohe took firm control of the UCI 2.1 stage race on the queen stage on the climb to Bâlea Lac high in the Carpathian mountains, with Gregor Mühlberger taking out the stage win and Austrian champion Patrick Konrad moving into the race lead.

Prologue winner Nikodemus Holler (Bike Aid) lost contact early on the famed Transfăgărășan road that climbs for 25.2km at an average of 5.8 per cent grade.

Mühlberger started the attacking after the day's breakaway was caught, going clear with Rémy Rochas (Nippo Delko One Provence), the pair soon joined by Matteo Badilatti (Israel Start-Up Nation), Konrad and Piotr Broznya (Voster ATS Team).

Broznya held on for a while but soon dropped back to a chasing group with veteran Davide Rebellin (Meridiana Kamen), leaving four riders at the front.

Rochas tried to go solo but Konrad stamped his authority on the race, nullifying the Frenchman's move then going clear himself. Mühlberger waited a moment before leaping away to join his teammate and the pair celebrated together atop the climb, 16 seconds clear of Badilatti.

Following their dismal prologues, the WorldTour riders are now at the top of the general classification, with Konrad with a three second lead over Mühlberger and Badilatti 53 seconds down in third.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:52:11 2 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:16 4 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:01:04 5 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:01:41 6 Piotr Broznya (Pol) Voster ATS Team 0:03:20 7 Davide Rebellin (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:04:18 8 Erik Bergström Frisk (Swe) Bike Aid 0:04:22 9 Raul Colombo (Ita) Work Service-Dinatek-Vega 0:04:27 10 Karel Hník (Cze) Elkov-Kasper 0:04:30