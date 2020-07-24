Trending

Sibiu Tour: Mühlberger wins queen stage at Bâlea Lac

By

Bora-Hansgrohe go 1-2 with Konrad taking race lead

Gregor Muhlberger and Patrick Konrad
(Image credit: Veloimages)

After a washout in the stormy prologue of the Sibiu Tour, Bora-Hansgrohe took firm control of the UCI 2.1 stage race on the queen stage on the climb to Bâlea Lac high in the Carpathian mountains, with Gregor Mühlberger taking out the stage win and Austrian champion Patrick Konrad moving into the race lead.

Prologue winner Nikodemus Holler (Bike Aid) lost contact early on the famed Transfăgărășan road that climbs for 25.2km at an average of 5.8 per cent grade.

Mühlberger started the attacking after the day's breakaway was caught, going clear with Rémy Rochas (Nippo Delko One Provence), the pair soon joined by Matteo Badilatti (Israel Start-Up Nation), Konrad and Piotr Broznya (Voster ATS Team).

Broznya held on for a while but soon dropped back to a chasing group with veteran Davide Rebellin (Meridiana Kamen), leaving four riders at the front.

Rochas tried to go solo but Konrad stamped his authority on the race, nullifying the Frenchman's move then going clear himself. Mühlberger waited a moment before leaping away to join his teammate and the pair celebrated together atop the climb, 16 seconds clear of Badilatti.

Following their dismal prologues, the WorldTour riders are now at the top of the general classification, with Konrad with a three second lead over Mühlberger and Badilatti 53 seconds down in third.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:52:11
2Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:16
4Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:01:04
5Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:01:41
6Piotr Broznya (Pol) Voster ATS Team 0:03:20
7Davide Rebellin (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:04:18
8Erik Bergström Frisk (Swe) Bike Aid 0:04:22
9Raul Colombo (Ita) Work Service-Dinatek-Vega 0:04:27
10Karel Hník (Cze) Elkov-Kasper 0:04:30

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:55:54
2Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:03
3Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:53
4Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:01:20
5Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:02:40
6Piotr Broznya (Pol) Voster ATS Team 0:03:38
7Erik Bergström Frisk (Swe) Bike Aid 0:04:40
8Davide Rebellin (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
9Karel Hník (Cze) Elkov-Kasper 0:04:45
10Raul Colombo (Ita) Work Service-Dinatek-Vega 0:05:10

Latest on Cyclingnews