Sibiu Tour: Mühlberger wins queen stage at Bâlea Lac
By Cyclingnews
Bora-Hansgrohe go 1-2 with Konrad taking race lead
After a washout in the stormy prologue of the Sibiu Tour, Bora-Hansgrohe took firm control of the UCI 2.1 stage race on the queen stage on the climb to Bâlea Lac high in the Carpathian mountains, with Gregor Mühlberger taking out the stage win and Austrian champion Patrick Konrad moving into the race lead.
Prologue winner Nikodemus Holler (Bike Aid) lost contact early on the famed Transfăgărășan road that climbs for 25.2km at an average of 5.8 per cent grade.
Mühlberger started the attacking after the day's breakaway was caught, going clear with Rémy Rochas (Nippo Delko One Provence), the pair soon joined by Matteo Badilatti (Israel Start-Up Nation), Konrad and Piotr Broznya (Voster ATS Team).
Broznya held on for a while but soon dropped back to a chasing group with veteran Davide Rebellin (Meridiana Kamen), leaving four riders at the front.
Rochas tried to go solo but Konrad stamped his authority on the race, nullifying the Frenchman's move then going clear himself. Mühlberger waited a moment before leaping away to join his teammate and the pair celebrated together atop the climb, 16 seconds clear of Badilatti.
Following their dismal prologues, the WorldTour riders are now at the top of the general classification, with Konrad with a three second lead over Mühlberger and Badilatti 53 seconds down in third.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:52:11
|2
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:16
|4
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:01:04
|5
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:01:41
|6
|Piotr Broznya (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|0:03:20
|7
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:04:18
|8
|Erik Bergström Frisk (Swe) Bike Aid
|0:04:22
|9
|Raul Colombo (Ita) Work Service-Dinatek-Vega
|0:04:27
|10
|Karel Hník (Cze) Elkov-Kasper
|0:04:30
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:55:54
|2
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:03
|3
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:53
|4
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:01:20
|5
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:02:40
|6
|Piotr Broznya (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|0:03:38
|7
|Erik Bergström Frisk (Swe) Bike Aid
|0:04:40
|8
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|9
|Karel Hník (Cze) Elkov-Kasper
|0:04:45
|10
|Raul Colombo (Ita) Work Service-Dinatek-Vega
|0:05:10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Sibiu Tour: Mühlberger wins queen stage at Bâlea LacBora-Hansgrohe go 1-2 with Konrad taking race lead
-
Paris-Bourges and GP Fourmies cancelled due to coronavirus pandemicClash with Tour de France also a factor in GP Fourmies cancellation
-
Behind the scenes: How Cyclingnews reported on the Genevieve Jeanson storyLooking back on the troubled saga of the former Canadian star for Cyclingnews' 25th anniversary
-
Jumbo-Visma set to create women's team for 2021Marianne Vos and Annemiek van Vleuten approached as possible team leaders
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.