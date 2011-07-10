Trending

Poos too quick on short stage four time trial

Luxembourg rider edges Tamouridis by five hundreths

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange0:06:01.96
2Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Table Ware0:00:00.05
3Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:00:11.92
4Andriy Vasyluk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:12.18
5Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:00:12.67
6Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera0:00:14.29
7Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange0:00:14.80
8Julian Rammler (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:00:14.82
9Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:00:15.03
10Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:15.52
11Andreas Graf (Aut) RAD0:00:16.12
12Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) RAD0:00:17.48
13Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:17.50
14Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia0:00:17.87
15Kevin Thome (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:00:17.91
16Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:00:18.05
17Vitaly Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:00:18.12
18Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:00:18.50
19Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:00:19.48
20Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange0:00:19.68
21Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:00:20.39
22Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:00:21.22
23Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange0:00:22.01
24Gabor Fejes (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:00:22.55
25Volodymir Gomeniuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:22.84
26Lukas Altenkamp (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:00:23.05
27Borislav Ivanov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON0:00:23.39
28Mikhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:23.57
29Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RAD0:00:24.15
30Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Table Ware0:00:24.37
31Berger Henrich (Ger) Mazicon Bucuresti0:00:24.47
32Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:24.93
33Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia0:00:25.17
34Jan Sokol (Aut) RAD0:00:25.32
35Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:00:25.42
36Oleksander Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:00:26.42
37Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:00:26.59
38Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:00:27.46
39Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Table Ware0:00:27.49
40Oleksander Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:27.91
41Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Team Differdange0:00:27.92
42Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:00:28.34
43Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:00:28.35
44Marius Petrache (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:00:29.47
45Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Table Ware0:00:29.98
46Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:00:30.14
47Alexandru Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:00:30.38
48Florian Tenbruck (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:00:31.55
49Csicsacky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:00:31.74
50Gregorz Grabarek (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:00:32.67
51Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:00:32.73
52Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:00:32.88
53Szymon Strzedula (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:00:33.31
54Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:00:33.49
55Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia0:00:33.77
56Julien Dechesne (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:00:33.97
57Lucian Logigan (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:00:34.02
58Alessio Marchetti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:00:35.27
59Mirco Paroli (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:00:35.41
60Rodel Henner (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:00:35.98
61Anatoliy Kashtan (Ukr) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:00:36.00
62Rovira Jaume Rous (Spa) KTM - Murcia0:00:36.77
63Viktor Specziar (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:00:37.05
64Péter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:00:37.28
65Konrad Zatorski (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:00:37.45
66Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:00:37.72
67Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:00:38.60
68Konstantinos Estathiou (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:00:39.27
69Razvan Juganaru (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:00:39.72
70Balasz Szoradi (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:00:40.07
71Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange0:00:40.89
72Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) Serbia0:00:41.32
73Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Table Ware0:00:41.40
74Gergely Kiss (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:00:43.82
75Ovidiu-Tudor Oprea (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:00:43.85
76Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:00:44.04
77Istvan Molnar (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:00:44.12
78Lucian Voinea (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:00:44.19
79Gaetano Califano (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:00:44.21
80Plamen Dimov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON0:00:44.24
81Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:00:44.46
82Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia0:00:44.53
83Peter Jordan (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:00:44.67
84Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:00:45.49
85Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:45.58
86Mihail Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:00:45.60
87Jörg Thalhammer (Aut) RAD0:00:46.54
88Istvàn Cziràki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:00:46.98
89Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Serbia0:00:47.65
90Balazs Simon (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:00:47.86
91Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange0:00:48.81
92Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:00:49.91
93Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Table Ware0:00:50.14
94Stefan Morcov (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:00:50.59
95Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:00:50.65
96Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:51.61
97David Machnitzky (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:00:52.07
98Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:00:52.50
99Fabian Gandila (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:00:54.52
100Constantin Munteanu (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:00:54.59
101Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:00:55.83
102Lorenzo Piotti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:00:57.76
103Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:00:58.01
104Attila Toth (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:00:58.74
105Wolters George (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:00:59.79
106Ferenc Stubàn (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:01:00.05
107Hans Hanebeck (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:01:00.21
108Marko Bogdanovic (Srb) Tusnad Cycling Team0:01:01.92
109Csaba Palyi (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:01:02.25
110Mateusz Biderman (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:01:02.84
111Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:01:05.01
112George Stancu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:01:05.46
113Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON0:01:08.73
114Cristian Robert Kovacs (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:01:10.98
115Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON0:01:13.90
116Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:01:19.00
117Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:01:32.74

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo8:52:40
2Alessio Marchetti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:00:44
3Oleksander Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:01:21
4Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:01:36
5Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange0:01:43
6Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange0:01:57
7Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:02:07
8Péter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:02:22
9Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera0:02:34
10Julian Rammler (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:03:19
11Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Table Ware0:03:24
12Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:03:27
13Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:03:36
14Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Team Differdange0:03:46
15Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RAD0:03:54
16Lukas Altenkamp (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:04:16
17Rovira Jaume Rous (Spa) KTM - Murcia0:04:26
18Kevin Thome (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:05:43
19Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:05:46
20Vitaly Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:06:09
21Oleksander Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:06:17
22Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:06:23
23Andriy Vasyluk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:06:37
24Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:06:45
25Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:06:51
26Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Table Ware0:07:00
27Stefan Morcov (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:07:16
28Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:07:17
29Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:07:29
30Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:07:30
31Volodymir Gomeniuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:07:36
32Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) Serbia0:07:42
33Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia0:07:53
34Gergely Kiss (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:08:07
35Balasz Szoradi (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:08:56
36Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:08:58
37Lucian Logigan (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:09:09
38Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:09:11
39Borislav Ivanov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON0:09:15
40Gabor Fejes (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:09:32
41Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) RAD0:09:37
42Julien Dechesne (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
43Ovidiu-Tudor Oprea (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:09:41
44Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Table Ware0:09:42
45Gaetano Califano (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:09:53
46Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia0:10:00
47Jörg Thalhammer (Aut) RAD0:10:01
48Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:10:02
49Ferenc Stubàn (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:10:03
50Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:10:09
51Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:10:17
52Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange0:10:57
53David Machnitzky (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:11:18
54Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Table Ware0:11:45
55Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:11:56
56Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:11:57
57Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:12:00
58Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:12:03
59Szymon Strzedula (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:12:16
60Plamen Dimov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON0:12:27
61Csicsacky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:12:57
62Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Table Ware0:13:30
63Mihail Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:13:32
64Jan Sokol (Aut) RAD0:13:35
65Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Table Ware0:14:01
66Andreas Graf (Aut) RAD0:14:27
67Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange0:14:30
68Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia0:14:34
69Razvan Juganaru (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:14:37
70Constantin Munteanu (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:14:41
71Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
72Istvan Molnar (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:15:25
73Attila Toth (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:15:47
74Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Serbia0:16:02
75Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia0:16:08
76Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:16:34
77Anatoliy Kashtan (Ukr) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:16:43
78Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:17:11
79Berger Henrich (Ger) Mazicon Bucuresti0:18:12
80Konrad Zatorski (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:19:33
81Lucian Voinea (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:20:27
82Alexandru Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:20:39
83Rodel Henner (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:20:50
84Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:20:57
85Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:21:01
86Mikhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:21:10
87Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:22:04
88George Stancu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:23:02
89Istvàn Cziràki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:23:17
90Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:23:38
91Florian Tenbruck (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:23:39
92Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:23:53
93Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:24:02
94Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:24:21
95Hans Hanebeck (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:24:22
96Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:24:28
97Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:24:59
98Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange0:25:24
99Mirco Paroli (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:26:16
100Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange0:27:31
101Marius Petrache (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:30:01
102Mateusz Biderman (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:30:39
103Peter Jordan (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:33:36
104Cristian Robert Kovacs (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:34:16
105Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON0:36:47
106Wolters George (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti0:38:21
107Konstantinos Estathiou (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:38:49
108Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:39:02
109Fabian Gandila (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:40:05
110Gregorz Grabarek (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow0:40:28
111Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
112Marko Bogdanovic (Srb) Tusnad Cycling Team0:41:26
113Balazs Simon (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:42:09
114Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:43:20
115Csaba Palyi (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:43:27
116Viktor Specziar (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:44:22
117Lorenzo Piotti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:48:47

