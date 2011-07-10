Poos too quick on short stage four time trial
Luxembourg rider edges Tamouridis by five hundreths
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange
|0:06:01.96
|2
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Table Ware
|0:00:00.05
|3
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:00:11.92
|4
|Andriy Vasyluk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:12.18
|5
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:00:12.67
|6
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:00:14.29
|7
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange
|0:00:14.80
|8
|Julian Rammler (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:00:14.82
|9
|Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:00:15.03
|10
|Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:15.52
|11
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RAD
|0:00:16.12
|12
|Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) RAD
|0:00:17.48
|13
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:17.50
|14
|Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia
|0:00:17.87
|15
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:00:17.91
|16
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:00:18.05
|17
|Vitaly Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:00:18.12
|18
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:00:18.50
|19
|Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:00:19.48
|20
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange
|0:00:19.68
|21
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:00:20.39
|22
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:00:21.22
|23
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange
|0:00:22.01
|24
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:00:22.55
|25
|Volodymir Gomeniuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:22.84
|26
|Lukas Altenkamp (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:00:23.05
|27
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|0:00:23.39
|28
|Mikhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:23.57
|29
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RAD
|0:00:24.15
|30
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Table Ware
|0:00:24.37
|31
|Berger Henrich (Ger) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:00:24.47
|32
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:24.93
|33
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:00:25.17
|34
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RAD
|0:00:25.32
|35
|Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:00:25.42
|36
|Oleksander Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:00:26.42
|37
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:00:26.59
|38
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:00:27.46
|39
|Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Table Ware
|0:00:27.49
|40
|Oleksander Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:27.91
|41
|Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Team Differdange
|0:00:27.92
|42
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:00:28.34
|43
|Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:00:28.35
|44
|Marius Petrache (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:00:29.47
|45
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Table Ware
|0:00:29.98
|46
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:00:30.14
|47
|Alexandru Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:00:30.38
|48
|Florian Tenbruck (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:00:31.55
|49
|Csicsacky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:00:31.74
|50
|Gregorz Grabarek (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:00:32.67
|51
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:00:32.73
|52
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:00:32.88
|53
|Szymon Strzedula (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:00:33.31
|54
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:00:33.49
|55
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia
|0:00:33.77
|56
|Julien Dechesne (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:00:33.97
|57
|Lucian Logigan (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:00:34.02
|58
|Alessio Marchetti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:00:35.27
|59
|Mirco Paroli (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:00:35.41
|60
|Rodel Henner (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:00:35.98
|61
|Anatoliy Kashtan (Ukr) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:00:36.00
|62
|Rovira Jaume Rous (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|0:00:36.77
|63
|Viktor Specziar (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:00:37.05
|64
|Péter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:00:37.28
|65
|Konrad Zatorski (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:00:37.45
|66
|Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:00:37.72
|67
|Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:00:38.60
|68
|Konstantinos Estathiou (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:00:39.27
|69
|Razvan Juganaru (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:00:39.72
|70
|Balasz Szoradi (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:00:40.07
|71
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange
|0:00:40.89
|72
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:00:41.32
|73
|Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Table Ware
|0:00:41.40
|74
|Gergely Kiss (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:00:43.82
|75
|Ovidiu-Tudor Oprea (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:00:43.85
|76
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:00:44.04
|77
|Istvan Molnar (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:00:44.12
|78
|Lucian Voinea (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:00:44.19
|79
|Gaetano Califano (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:00:44.21
|80
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|0:00:44.24
|81
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:00:44.46
|82
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:00:44.53
|83
|Peter Jordan (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:00:44.67
|84
|Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:00:45.49
|85
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:45.58
|86
|Mihail Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:00:45.60
|87
|Jörg Thalhammer (Aut) RAD
|0:00:46.54
|88
|Istvàn Cziràki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:00:46.98
|89
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Serbia
|0:00:47.65
|90
|Balazs Simon (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:00:47.86
|91
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange
|0:00:48.81
|92
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:00:49.91
|93
|Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Table Ware
|0:00:50.14
|94
|Stefan Morcov (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:00:50.59
|95
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:00:50.65
|96
|Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:51.61
|97
|David Machnitzky (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:00:52.07
|98
|Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:00:52.50
|99
|Fabian Gandila (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:00:54.52
|100
|Constantin Munteanu (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:00:54.59
|101
|Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:00:55.83
|102
|Lorenzo Piotti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:00:57.76
|103
|Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:00:58.01
|104
|Attila Toth (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:00:58.74
|105
|Wolters George (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:00:59.79
|106
|Ferenc Stubàn (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:01:00.05
|107
|Hans Hanebeck (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:01:00.21
|108
|Marko Bogdanovic (Srb) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:01:01.92
|109
|Csaba Palyi (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:01:02.25
|110
|Mateusz Biderman (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:01:02.84
|111
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:01:05.01
|112
|George Stancu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:01:05.46
|113
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|0:01:08.73
|114
|Cristian Robert Kovacs (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:01:10.98
|115
|Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|0:01:13.90
|116
|Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:01:19.00
|117
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:01:32.74
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|8:52:40
|2
|Alessio Marchetti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:00:44
|3
|Oleksander Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:01:21
|4
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:01:36
|5
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange
|0:01:43
|6
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange
|0:01:57
|7
|Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:02:07
|8
|Péter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:02:22
|9
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:02:34
|10
|Julian Rammler (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:03:19
|11
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Table Ware
|0:03:24
|12
|Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:03:27
|13
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:03:36
|14
|Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Team Differdange
|0:03:46
|15
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RAD
|0:03:54
|16
|Lukas Altenkamp (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:04:16
|17
|Rovira Jaume Rous (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|0:04:26
|18
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:05:43
|19
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:05:46
|20
|Vitaly Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:06:09
|21
|Oleksander Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:06:17
|22
|Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:06:23
|23
|Andriy Vasyluk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:06:37
|24
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:06:45
|25
|Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:06:51
|26
|Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Table Ware
|0:07:00
|27
|Stefan Morcov (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:07:16
|28
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:07:17
|29
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:07:29
|30
|Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:07:30
|31
|Volodymir Gomeniuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:07:36
|32
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:07:42
|33
|Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia
|0:07:53
|34
|Gergely Kiss (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:08:07
|35
|Balasz Szoradi (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:08:56
|36
|Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:08:58
|37
|Lucian Logigan (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:09:09
|38
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:09:11
|39
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|0:09:15
|40
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:09:32
|41
|Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) RAD
|0:09:37
|42
|Julien Dechesne (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|43
|Ovidiu-Tudor Oprea (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:09:41
|44
|Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Table Ware
|0:09:42
|45
|Gaetano Califano (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:09:53
|46
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia
|0:10:00
|47
|Jörg Thalhammer (Aut) RAD
|0:10:01
|48
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:10:02
|49
|Ferenc Stubàn (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:10:03
|50
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:10:09
|51
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:10:17
|52
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange
|0:10:57
|53
|David Machnitzky (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:11:18
|54
|Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Table Ware
|0:11:45
|55
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:11:56
|56
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:11:57
|57
|Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:12:00
|58
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:12:03
|59
|Szymon Strzedula (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:12:16
|60
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|0:12:27
|61
|Csicsacky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:12:57
|62
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Table Ware
|0:13:30
|63
|Mihail Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:13:32
|64
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RAD
|0:13:35
|65
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Table Ware
|0:14:01
|66
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RAD
|0:14:27
|67
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange
|0:14:30
|68
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:14:34
|69
|Razvan Juganaru (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:14:37
|70
|Constantin Munteanu (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:14:41
|71
|Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|72
|Istvan Molnar (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:15:25
|73
|Attila Toth (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:15:47
|74
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Serbia
|0:16:02
|75
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:16:08
|76
|Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:16:34
|77
|Anatoliy Kashtan (Ukr) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:16:43
|78
|Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:17:11
|79
|Berger Henrich (Ger) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:18:12
|80
|Konrad Zatorski (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:19:33
|81
|Lucian Voinea (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:20:27
|82
|Alexandru Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:20:39
|83
|Rodel Henner (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:20:50
|84
|Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:20:57
|85
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:21:01
|86
|Mikhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:21:10
|87
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:22:04
|88
|George Stancu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:23:02
|89
|Istvàn Cziràki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:23:17
|90
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:23:38
|91
|Florian Tenbruck (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:23:39
|92
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:23:53
|93
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:24:02
|94
|Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:24:21
|95
|Hans Hanebeck (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:24:22
|96
|Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:24:28
|97
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:24:59
|98
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange
|0:25:24
|99
|Mirco Paroli (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:26:16
|100
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange
|0:27:31
|101
|Marius Petrache (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:30:01
|102
|Mateusz Biderman (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:30:39
|103
|Peter Jordan (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:33:36
|104
|Cristian Robert Kovacs (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:34:16
|105
|Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|0:36:47
|106
|Wolters George (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|0:38:21
|107
|Konstantinos Estathiou (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:38:49
|108
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:39:02
|109
|Fabian Gandila (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:40:05
|110
|Gregorz Grabarek (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|0:40:28
|111
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|112
|Marko Bogdanovic (Srb) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:41:26
|113
|Balazs Simon (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:42:09
|114
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:43:20
|115
|Csaba Palyi (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:43:27
|116
|Viktor Specziar (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:44:22
|117
|Lorenzo Piotti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:48:47
